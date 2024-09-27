« previous next »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 27, 2024, 08:50:15 am
My grandson grew up on Postman Pat. Brings back unhappy memories of sitting up with him at 3 in the morning when he had a bit of a cough, couldnt sleep and watching a video cassette of the Postman. Hed be drifting off to sleep just as the video finished and immediately wake up demanding it start again.

I can hardly wait when his son does the same.  ;D

😂
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 27, 2024, 08:50:15 am
My grandson grew up on Postman Pat. Brings back unhappy memories of sitting up with him at 3 in the morning when he had a bit of a cough, couldnt sleep and watching a video cassette of the Postman. Hed be drifting off to sleep just as the video finished and immediately wake up demanding it start again.

I can hardly wait when his son does the same.  ;D
reminds me of the Cat Stevens song Cat's in the Cradle.  :)
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 27, 2024, 08:50:15 am
My grandson grew up on Postman Pat. Brings back unhappy memories of sitting up with him at 3 in the morning when he had a bit of a cough, couldnt sleep and watching a video cassette of the Postman. Hed be drifting off to sleep just as the video finished and immediately wake up demanding it start again.

I can hardly wait when his son does the same.  ;D

Quite liked being woken at 05:30 going downstairs with the lad popping on a series and letting it run for 30mins and having a quick snooze, the joys of technology :D
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake

Quote from: Draex on September 27, 2024, 12:57:50 pm
Quite liked being woken at 05:30 going downstairs with the lad popping on a series and letting it run for 30mins and having a quick snooze, the joys of technology :D

I was at my brother's this weekend. Monday morning, really early, before the nipper was going to nursery, he was watching some cartoon with a monkey jumping roof to roof and he had me jumping around doing chimp impressions. I don't even drink coffee these days. But I didn't care ha, cos he was in hysterics.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on September 28, 2024, 01:10:17 am
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake



Don't do that to me Samie. I haven't eaten chocolate or ice cream for months!
Quote from: Samie on September 28, 2024, 01:10:17 am
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake



That looks quite yummy apart from I don't like cookie dough 🤮
Quote from: Samie on September 28, 2024, 01:10:17 am
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake
I wouldn't eat that if you gave me a thousand quid.
Foookin yak.
Quote from: Peabee on September 28, 2024, 01:18:28 am
I was at my brother's this weekend. Monday morning, really early, before the nipper was going to nursery, he was watching some cartoon with a monkey jumping roof to roof and he had me jumping around doing chimp impressions. I don't even drink coffee these days. But I didn't care ha, cos he was in hysterics.  ;D
Some energy levels that, I need a triple espresso before I can function.
Quote from: John C on September 28, 2024, 10:47:13 am
I wouldn't eat that if you gave me a thousand quid.
Foookin yak.

Ill do you a deal then. I wont give you any money and Ill just eat it all myself.
Quote from: Peabee on September 28, 2024, 01:19:32 am
Don't do that to me Samie. I haven't eaten chocolate or ice cream for months!

Samie is turning into a food terrorist. I have visions of him sat at home eating rice cakes with lukewarm water, his only joy is posting these pics to make us all feel as hangry as he is.
Quote from: John C on September 28, 2024, 10:47:13 am
I wouldn't eat that if you gave me a thousand quid.
Foookin yak.
Would the cake be coming out of the thousand they give you? Bit of a tight arse if so.

You get a thousand pounds, a cake you aint paid for for lets says £15 and your still moaning. Youll probably sell the fucking cake an all. So now ya at around 1025 quid ?

Swear to god Fuck off John

 :lmao
Death, taxes and moaning bastards on rawk are all guaranteed life events 🤔
Quote from: reddebs on September 28, 2024, 08:30:09 pm
Death, taxes and moaning bastards on rawk are all guaranteed life events 🤔

Didn't see the game as was out, just read the 9th page of the match thread, Ghost Town has highlighted a couple of absolutely whopper posts ;D

My mate said last night he hates footy fans on social media, people who can't play footy, will have been shit at school, always last pick, gobbing off like they know everything about the game when in reality they know fuck all - that's RAWK that is ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on September 29, 2024, 07:58:06 am
Didn't see the game as was out, just read the 9th page of the match thread, Ghost Town has highlighted a couple of absolutely whopper posts ;D

My mate said last night he hates footy fans on social media, people who can't play footy, will have been shit at school, always last pick, gobbing off like they know everything about the game when in reality they know fuck all - that's RAWK that is ;D

I watched it for a change so didn't follow anything on here but checked a couple of threads afterwards (just the last posts to be safe) then went back in the garden.
Talk of the 1960s/70s drinks at Christmas and everyone remembers snowball's and babycham but what about pony's or cherry b's?

Yum yum!!
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 01:41:32 pm
Talk of the 1960s/70s drinks at Christmas and everyone remembers snowball's and babycham but what about pony's or cherry b's?

Yum yum!!
My Nan did us a Cherry B too.  :hally
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 01:41:32 pm
Talk of the 1960s/70s drinks at Christmas and everyone remembers snowball's and babycham but what about pony's or cherry b's?

Yum yum!!

Never had either one of them to my knowledge.
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 01:41:32 pm
Talk of the 1960s/70s drinks at Christmas and everyone remembers snowball's and babycham but what about pony's or cherry b's?

Yum yum!!

We used to sneak babysham at my grans at Christmas in the early 90s!
Just on the point of discussion earlier which has been deleted.
Everyone has to have a start on the site, and it's often more difficult if English isn't your first language.
The subject matter was highlighted in the staff room a few days ago and as one astute Mod said, if we bin people just on being unusual we wouldn't have many posters.

I'm tempted to name one of the posters whose post has been deleted but I won't, but not that long ago the 'lad' spent the first month of his time on here arguing with people and just about survived

We all have our idiosyncrasies, think on about being a bit more welcoming.
Fair point John.

My excuse was I was making a weak reference to The Office :P
Can't go wrong with a Choclate Fudge Cake.  ;D

Always knew you liked to pack in some fudge.
https://xcancel.com/stats_feed/status/1843006328710586477

Quote
Single people by country 2024:

🇸🇪 Sweden: 51%
🇩🇰 Denmark: 50%
🇫🇮 Finland: 49%
🇩🇪 Germany: 48%
🇳🇴 Norway: 47%
🇫🇷 France: 46%
🇳🇱 Netherlands: 45%
🇦🇹 Austria: 44%
🇨🇭 Switzerland: 43%
🇨🇦 Canada: 42%
🇦🇺 Australia: 41%
🇧🇪 Belgium: 40%
🇺🇸 United States: 39%
🇮🇹 Italy: 38%
🇪🇸 Spain: 37%
🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 36%
🇵🇹 Portugal: 35%
🇮🇪 Ireland: 34%
🇮🇸 Iceland: 33%
🇯🇵 Japan: 32%
🇳🇿 New Zealand: 31%
🇰🇷 South Korea: 30%
🇸🇬 Singapore: 29%
🇧🇷 Brazil: 28%
🇦🇷 Argentina: 27%
🇲🇽 Mexico: 26%
🇮🇳 India: 25%
🇷🇺 Russia: 24%
🇨🇳 China: 23%
🇵🇱 Poland: 22%
🇭🇺 Hungary: 21%
🇨🇿 Czech Republic: 20%
🇷🇴 Romania: 19%
🇭🇷 Croatia: 18%
🇷🇸 Serbia: 17%
🇹🇷 Turkey: 16%
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 15%
🇪🇬 Egypt: 14%
🇿🇦 South Africa: 13%
🇳🇬 Nigeria: 12%
🇵🇭 Philippines: 11%
🇻🇳 Vietnam: 10%
🇲🇾 Malaysia: 9%
🇹🇭 Thailand: 8%
🇮🇩 Indonesia: 7%
🇰🇪 Kenya: 6%
🇪🇹 Ethiopia: 5%
🇧🇩 Bangladesh: 4%
🇵🇰 Pakistan: 3%
🇮🇷 Iran: 2%

Note: The percentages represent the proportion of the adult population who are single (unmarried) at the time of reporting. Data varies by source, and the percentages may fluctuate slightly due to different criteria used in each countrys surveys.

Source:

1. OECD - Provides extensive statistics on social trends, family structures, and marriage rates across various countries.
Its DiggerJohn isnt it. Kept seeing his name mentioned a while back an id never seen him post.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
Can't go wrong with a Choclate Fudge Cake.  ;D


Youve got the diet of a fat teenage girl
Man can't even post a fudge cake without getting abused.  ;D
