Just on the point of discussion earlier which has been deleted.

Everyone has to have a start on the site, and it's often more difficult if English isn't your first language.

The subject matter was highlighted in the staff room a few days ago and as one astute Mod said, if we bin people just on being unusual we wouldn't have many posters.



I'm tempted to name one of the posters whose post has been deleted but I won't, but not that long ago the 'lad' spent the first month of his time on here arguing with people and just about survived



We all have our idiosyncrasies, think on about being a bit more welcoming.