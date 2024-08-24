I was born in 1066 in Hastings.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
if anyone ever lets Al in here I'll come round and beat the shit out of them. the Slot thread is a fucking joke.
oh god.NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Come at me Bro
You wanna go?
I've stayed out the transfer thread until the last couple of days. Latest thing to get it locked is someone being accused of being less of a man for not being too upset about how the transfer window has gone.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Cant believe I made the last post in there before Jersey locked it. Sorry everyone.
Do you feel less of a man for so doing?
Hard to feel any less of a man than I already do Turkish.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Im paraphrasing here but I actually read it as I cry cos I want to win cos Im a man who likes crying over a game with a ball on a forum with another loada fucking fannies who cry all the time whereas you dont cry cos youre happy being second best which makes you less of a man than me That was by far the weirdest post by anyone on here ever.
Flight Radars...
Maybe...But I suggest looking at the other transfer thread.
Assume you're curled into a ball, rocking back and forth, muttering those two words over and over.
You sold us a dream. And we ended with a lie.
Is there a word for people who get turned on by planes?
