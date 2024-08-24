« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3120 on: August 24, 2024, 07:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 24, 2024, 03:55:34 pm
I was born in 1066 in Hastings.

This reminds of my sister who got her car insurance adverts mixed up and interrupted me and my mum talking about WW2 to declare we're talking rubbish cos Churchill died in the battle of Hastings.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3121 on: August 26, 2024, 05:43:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 26, 2024, 05:41:55 pm
if anyone ever lets Al in here I'll come round and beat the shit out of them.  the Slot thread is a fucking joke.


All the threads are full of fuckers moaning about people moaning.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3122 on: August 26, 2024, 05:54:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 26, 2024, 05:41:55 pm
if anyone ever lets Al in here I'll come round and beat the shit out of them.  the Slot thread is a fucking joke.


Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3123 on: August 26, 2024, 05:55:15 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :hally
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3124 on: August 26, 2024, 05:55:53 pm »
oh god.


NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3125 on: August 26, 2024, 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 26, 2024, 05:55:53 pm
oh god.


NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


Come at me Bro  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3126 on: August 26, 2024, 06:01:10 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3127 on: August 26, 2024, 06:02:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 26, 2024, 05:59:11 pm

Come at me Bro  ;D
just send me your home address, OK?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3128 on: August 26, 2024, 06:03:56 pm »
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3129 on: August 26, 2024, 06:33:41 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3130 on: August 26, 2024, 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 26, 2024, 06:33:41 pm
You wanna go?

I learnt long ago, not to fuck with anybody who speaks Tukrish.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
I've stayed out the transfer thread until the last couple of days. Latest thing to get it locked is someone being accused of being less of a man for not being too upset about how the transfer window has gone.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:02:58 pm
I've stayed out the transfer thread until the last couple of days. Latest thing to get it locked is someone being accused of being less of a man for not being too upset about how the transfer window has gone.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah, it was starting to get very personal. :D

Mind you pointless keeping it open as, for us, the Transfer Window has slammed shut.

How long before the Men in Suits and FSG threads are locked? ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
Cant believe I made the last post in there before Jersey locked it. Sorry everyone. :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:02:58 pm
I've stayed out the transfer thread until the last couple of days. Latest thing to get it locked is someone being accused of being less of a man for not being too upset about how the transfer window has gone.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Mad post that one  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Cant believe I made the last post in there before Jersey locked it. Sorry everyone. :D

It was only fitting with how that thread has gone that yours was the final shame post.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Cant believe I made the last post in there before Jersey locked it. Sorry everyone. :D

Do you feel less of a man for so doing?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Cant believe I made the last post in there before Jersey locked it. Sorry everyone. :D

I didnt even get chance to finish typing  reply  :D.  It escalated  that quickly

We didnt get a funny from Hard as Hell either, we'll have to rely on your puns for the rest of the season
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 04:15:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Do you feel less of a man for so doing?

Hard to feel any less of a man than I already do Turkish.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 04:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:15:44 pm
Hard to feel any less of a man than I already do Turkish.

It could have been worse Nick

You could have closed the thread with a SpongeBob Squarepants Meme.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:02:58 pm
I've stayed out the transfer thread until the last couple of days. Latest thing to get it locked is someone being accused of being less of a man for not being too upset about how the transfer window has gone.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

:lmao
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm »
Im paraphrasing here but I actually read it as I cry cos I want to win cos Im a man who likes crying over a game with a ball on a forum with another loada fucking fannies who cry all the time whereas you dont cry cos youre happy being second best which makes you less of a man than me

That was by far the weirdest post by anyone on here ever. :lmao

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 05:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:31:58 pm
Im paraphrasing here but I actually read it as I cry cos I want to win cos Im a man who likes crying over a game with a ball on a forum with another loada fucking fannies who cry all the time whereas you dont cry cos youre happy being second best which makes you less of a man than me

That was by far the weirdest post by anyone on here ever. :lmao

That means a lot coming from you Capon.  ;D
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
Haha  ;D

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Flight Radars...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Flight Radars...

Not today, Samie, not today.

:D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Maybe...But I suggest looking at the other transfer thread.  :P
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Flight Radars...

Assume you're curled into a ball, rocking back and forth, muttering those two words over and over.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 05:53:53 pm »
The transfer window does funny things to people. When did it get so serious?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:53:21 pm
Maybe...But I suggest looking at the other transfer thread.  :P

I have :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:53:28 pm
Assume you're curled into a ball, rocking back and forth, muttering those two words over and over.

Aye, and you took my last Snickers you fatso.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Flight Radars...

You sold us a dream. And we ended with a lie.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:54:51 pm
You sold us a dream. And we ended with a lie.

Always end up with a lamp.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Flight Radars...

Fucking Space Raiders
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
I've just crescendoed.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 06:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:55 pm
Flight Radars...

The view out the windows is quite nice landing there I've heard.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 06:05:40 pm »
Is there a word for people who get turned on by planes?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 06:07:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:05:40 pm
Is there a word for people who get turned on by planes?

Carpenters.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:05:40 pm
Is there a word for people who get turned on by planes?

Mechanophilia
