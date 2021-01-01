« previous next »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Whats the score with everyone kicking off aboot the betting sponsorship?

Yeah always found it a tad strange. Esp given this forum itself has a whole section about betting.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:13:56 pm
Yeah always found it a tad strange. Esp given this forum itself has a whole section about betting.
Yup. What am I missing?
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:14:51 pm
Yup. What am I missing?

People love to be outraged by something I guess.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Whats the score with everyone kicking off aboot the betting sponsorship?


A lot of people dont agree with gambling, certainly not the advertising of it in peoples faces. I think it should be treated like tobacco for advertising purposes

Im on Volterra & Mount Teide in the last at York if thats any use to you though
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:15:38 pm
People love to be outraged by something I guess.
Does that count as a hobby nowadays?

Actually think its a full time job for some
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:15:43 pm
A lot of people dont agree with gambling, certainly not the advertising of it in peoples faces. I think it should be treated like tobacco for advertising purposes

Im on Volterra & Mount Teide in the last at York if thats any use to you though
Ahhh. Ta

Haha
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:13:56 pm
Yeah always found it a tad strange. Esp given this forum itself has a whole section about betting.

Those complaining aren't necessarily the same people that use the betting part of the forum.

I've not read any of it, and reading this is the first I'd heard about it. I'd prefer the club not to have a bettting partner at all, but it's not the worst thing in the world.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:25:23 pm
Those complaining aren't necessarily the same people that use the betting part of the forum.

I've not read any of it, and reading this is the first I'd heard about it. I'd prefer the club not to have a bettting partner at all, but it's not the worst thing in the world.

They arent Im sure. However Ive also not seen them complain that it has one like they are doing so about the club having a betting partner.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:26:55 pm
They arent Im sure. However Ive also not seen them complain that it has one like they are doing so about the club having a betting partner.

I don't think they are really comparable at all - a club taking money so advertise gambling versus a volunteer run forum offfering a place for people out the way of everything else to talk about it.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:29:14 pm
I don't think they are really comparable at all - a club taking money so advertise gambling versus a volunteer run forum offfering a place for people out the way of everything else to talk about it.
yeah it's a bizarre equivalence that, Craig!

Also just in from work and don't know what new news we have on the sponsorship side, but if you're sincerely asking why people may have an issue with the club promoting it I'd imagine it'd be to do with the harmful effects it has on some people.

due to developments in the law in recent decades there's no advertising of tobacco allowed, and very strict restrictions on alcohol - but gambling for a long time has gone unchecked, and a lot of the laws that came in under the tories are lip service (eg not allowing adverts during a certain time window like half time, but then they show them x minutes before).

if anyones genuinely interested in health harms around gambling, it's a new and burgeoning area but more and more research is being gathered:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review/gambling-related-harms-evidence-review-summary--2#results

but it's an area that disproportionately harms the poorest and most disadvantaged in society, and gambling is a huge business, so tory governments have sidelined action on trying to reduce inequalities in favour of big business cashing in.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:29:14 pm
I don't think they are really comparable at all - a club taking money so advertise gambling versus a volunteer run forum offfering a place for people out the way of everything else to talk about it.
was about to post this.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:29:14 pm
I don't think they are really comparable at all - a club taking money so advertise gambling versus a volunteer run forum offfering a place for people out the way of everything else to talk about it.

Theyre not directly comparable of course. However I do find some irony in how quick some are to post outrage over the subject when they have little to no issues (and certainly never aired even a hint of one) at the forum having a section for betting.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Theyre not directly comparable of course. However I do find some irony in how quick some are to post outrage over the subject when they have little to no issues (and certainly never aired even a hint of one) at the forum having a section for betting.
but there's a huge difference.  I never knew RAWK had a betting section - do people place bets there?  does RAWK make money on it?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:43:08 pm
Theyre not directly comparable of course. However I do find some irony in how quick some are to post outrage over the subject when they have little to no issues (and certainly never aired even a hint of one) at the forum having a section for betting.

I just don't think it is hypocritical at all to be against advertising gambling whilst being OK with RAWK having a subforum about it, so there's not really any irony there at all.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:50:32 pm
I just don't think it is hypocritical at all to be against advertising gambling whilst being OK with RAWK having a subforum about it, so there's not really any irony there at all.

I feel there is. Its fine that you dont.
I feel there is. Its fine that you dont.

 :thumbup

As you were, return to moaning about people in the transfer forum.  ;D
Its not even a betting section really. Its a sub-board of RAWK mainly used for fantasy games and drafting.

The chat about real money punts in there is very minimal

Even the dedicated Horse Racing thread in there is used for chat about horses performance and the sport itself rather than individual bets.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Whats the score with everyone kicking off aboot the betting sponsorship?



Does seem a bit over the odds...
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:00:17 pm
:thumbup

As you were, return to moaning about people in the transfer forum.  ;D
"People love to be outraged by something I guess." ;D
