I don't think they are really comparable at all - a club taking money so advertise gambling versus a volunteer run forum offfering a place for people out the way of everything else to talk about it.



yeah it's a bizarre equivalence that, Craig!Also just in from work and don't know what new news we have on the sponsorship side, but if you're sincerely asking why people may have an issue with the club promoting it I'd imagine it'd be to do with the harmful effects it has on some people.due to developments in the law in recent decades there's no advertising of tobacco allowed, and very strict restrictions on alcohol - but gambling for a long time has gone unchecked, and a lot of the laws that came in under the tories are lip service (eg not allowing adverts during a certain time window like half time, but then they show them x minutes before).if anyones genuinely interested in health harms around gambling, it's a new and burgeoning area but more and more research is being gathered:but it's an area that disproportionately harms the poorest and most disadvantaged in society, and gambling is a huge business, so tory governments have sidelined action on trying to reduce inequalities in favour of big business cashing in.