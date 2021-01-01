Paratha is great in the mornings.



Was doing physiotherapy last week and the therapist was from Nepal. Spoke about it for ages. Didn't realise it's an hour's flight from Delhi. Looks like a must see destination.



Nepal or Laxshman ? I always went overland there . I remember going from Mcleod Ganj to Dehra Dun then straight onto Delhi by bus which took 16 hours . Then had a five hour wait in Delhi then trained it to Chennai. The whole thing took about four days . It was January and it was crackers leaving the cold mountains and then being in the tropics with heat I've never experienced before . It's not like flying from Liverpool to Turkey or whatever as you see the country and her people change .If it wern't for a Nordic Goddess called Ida who I met in Jhula , rum , charis and valium and never of made it .Iam 52 now but I'd reckon I'd still do it overland as Iam a bit well ... y 'know.