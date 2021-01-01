« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 101848 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Yep. Potatoes mot of the time, sometimes kheema, all manner of things really.
Should be laws against such things.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:16:29 pm
I remember when I was up Laxsmhan Jhula by Rishikesh there was a fella on a bycycle with his little stove thing on the back of it and use to knock up this most amazing scran. Some kind of omlette called a paratha with chapati. It cost about 3p. The scoff on the sleeper trains in the second class carriages was something else too. Along with the chai , chai garam chai.  Fuck this Iam going back.
Paratha is great in the mornings.

Was doing physiotherapy last week and the therapist was from Nepal. Spoke about it for ages. Didn't realise it's an hour's flight from Delhi. Looks like a must see destination.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm »
This thread has taken a turn for the better. Hungry now though.
Offline Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm »
Speaking of curry's here's how you make the base gravy that British Indian restaurants use in all the curry's they make.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsSyhP-OYbM

From the same guy, Chicken jalfrezi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RswK-pWfqFk
Online kesey

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 12:19:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
Paratha is great in the mornings.

Was doing physiotherapy last week and the therapist was from Nepal. Spoke about it for ages. Didn't realise it's an hour's flight from Delhi. Looks like a must see destination.

Nepal or Laxshman ?   I always went overland there . I remember going from Mcleod Ganj to Dehra Dun then straight onto Delhi by bus which took 16 hours . Then had a five hour wait in Delhi then trained it to Chennai. The whole thing took about four days . It was January and it was crackers leaving the cold mountains and then being in the tropics with heat I've never experienced before . It's not like flying from Liverpool to Turkey or whatever as you see the country and her people change .If it wern't for a Nordic Goddess called Ida who I met in Jhula , rum , charis and valium and never of made it .  :D Iam 52 now but I'd reckon I'd still do it overland as Iam a bit well ... y 'know.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 07:24:40 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:19:56 am
Nepal or Laxshman ?   I always went overland there . I remember going from Mcleod Ganj to Dehra Dun then straight onto Delhi by bus which took 16 hours . Then had a five hour wait in Delhi then trained it to Chennai. The whole thing took about four days . It was January and it was crackers leaving the cold mountains and then being in the tropics with heat I've never experienced before . It's not like flying from Liverpool to Turkey or whatever as you see the country and her people change .If it wern't for a Nordic Goddess called Ida who I met in Jhula , rum , charis and valium and never of made it .  :D Iam 52 now but I'd reckon I'd still do it overland as Iam a bit well ... y 'know.
Nepal. We got sidetracked talking about tattoos but it was an interesting talk about Nepal. March is the ideal time to visit that part of the world.

Online amir87

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 09:45:57 am »
Yo yo yo is this where the brown people are at?!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:45:57 am
Yo yo yo is this where the brown people are at?!

Its a trap.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:45:57 am
Yo yo yo is this where the brown people are at?!
:lmao
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 11:17:42 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:45:57 am
Yo yo yo is this where the brown people are at?!

Do your Ali G impression.
Online kesey

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:24:40 am
Nepal. We got sidetracked talking about tattoos but it was an interesting talk about Nepal. March is the ideal time to visit that part of the world.



Of course you meant Nepal as Rishikesh does not have an airport .  ;D October to March is usually the best time to go to that part of the world. I one left Thailand in June after being there since January and  from May onwards I struggled.
Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 12:55:53 pm »
What's the dish of Anglesey, off there tomorrow, please don't say something fishy.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:45:57 am
Yo yo yo is this where the brown people are at?!
IMG 2108" border="0
