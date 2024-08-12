« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:12:10 pm
Cant do it on a cold and snowy night in Stalingrad.

I think he would be brilliant in stalingrad you need that not surrender mentality he has tonnes of it
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 10:26:42 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm
I'm in Bucharest for work this week. 39 degrees today. That pic isn't even an exaggeration for me. Sitting in a bar now with a cold beer absolutely drenched in sweat.  :D

Dorobanti ? If not then I'd recommend it mate as it's a nice area. By the way 39 is way too hot . I've been in Languedoc when it was 42 for about a month and in Rajasthan when it was 45 and both were too hot. I can only handle about 24 for some reason these days.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
ppl falling over themselves in the Grav thread to predict how he'll be crap in Slot's midfield.  virtually nonstop criticism of the young lad before we've kicked a ball in anger this season.

YNWA team spirit ..... my hairy arse.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2923 on: Today at 08:52:39 am
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2924 on: Today at 09:01:26 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:52:39 am
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.

Well there is a new way of posting which is to cherry pick the inflamatory part of an article, post it without context and watch the fires. Very Trumpism.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:52:39 am
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.
I love the meltdowns they have.

Youd think their missus had left an took the kids the way they act.  Its boss
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm
I was told I live in cloud cuckoo land.




Probably right tbf.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:38:42 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:21:19 pm
I was told I live in cloud cuckoo land.




Probably right tbf.
Got called a needy bastard the other night. By one of the main tantrum throwers on suicide watch over a fucking football ;D

Fucking Skynet became self aware in 1997. Wonder how long itll take these c*nts to catch up
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2928 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 12, 2024, 11:13:18 pm
:butt :butt :butt
Quote from: Hazell on August 12, 2024, 11:16:41 pm
Kinell, remind me to never bad mouth Maltesers around you :P
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August 12, 2024, 11:29:22 pm
I knowright. Maltesers are boss. They obviously arent eating them  right
Sorry fellas, was nothing to do with Maltesers which I love.
I had a quick look in the transfer forum.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2929 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:38:42 pm
Got called a needy bastard the other night. By one of the main tantrum throwers on suicide watch over a fucking football ;D

Fucking Skynet became self aware in 1997. Wonder how long itll take these c*nts to catch up

kinell :lmao

I think some of them revel in misery. Probably had a little fist-pump when the deal didn't go through "yerrrsssss, I can call Edwards a useless shite and Capon a needy bastard on the internet"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #2930 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:52:55 pm
kinell :lmao

I think some of them revel in misery. Probably had a little fist-pump when the deal didn't go through "yerrrsssss, I can call Edwards a useless shite and Capon a needy bastard on the internet"
a tiny part of me hope Zubi moves to Chelsea next week, just to see the atom-bomb-level head-explosions in that thread.  :)
