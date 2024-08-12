I'm in Bucharest for work this week. 39 degrees today. That pic isn't even an exaggeration for me. Sitting in a bar now with a cold beer absolutely drenched in sweat.



Dorobanti ? If not then I'd recommend it mate as it's a nice area. By the way 39 is way too hot . I've been in Languedoc when it was 42 for about a month and in Rajasthan when it was 45 and both were too hot. I can only handle about 24 for some reason these days.