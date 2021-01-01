Have you moved there for work or lifestyle mate?
Sweet...can I come visit?
Lifestyle. Work for myself and can mostly work from anywhere, same with my missus, so we thought wed come here before we have kids and try a different way of life.
Has Norbert travelled over too?
When I pitch up outside your villa you'll know. I might just bring Al along on the roadtrip.
Yeah mate. Drove down to Plymouth, ferry to Santander, then drove the length of Spain with him. Hes loving it to be honest. Aircon during day then out early mornings and later on at night.
Bordeaux trip is off, so...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Had the first of this year's tomatoes for our tea yesterday, the peppers and chillies are nearly ready and I might go blackberrying later if it doesn't rain.I'm very jealous of you Craig for the lifestyle change but I couldn't cope with 30° heat 🥵
How about 40-45°C, Debs? Fucking Southern California... Everybody loves it here, I hate it. I guess I'm a miserable git.
I'm very jealous of you Craig for the lifestyle change but I couldn't cope with 30° heat 🥵
Wish I was tax dodging to be honest, gonna end up paying more here most likely - however evenings in the pool in 30 heat and not living in Manchester anymore makes it worth it!
Nah fuck that mate, my optimal temperature is 18°.That's what my heating is set at and what I insisted the aircon was set at where I used to work.My colleagues hated working with me as they had to wear winter clothes in mid summer 😁
