Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:21 am
;D

Have you moved there for work or lifestyle mate?

Lifestyle. Work for myself and can mostly work from anywhere, same with my missus, so we thought wed come here before we have kids and try a different way of life.
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:37:34 am »
Sweet...can I come visit?
Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:40:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:34 am
Sweet...can I come visit?

You exist in real life? Thought you were just a Twitter bot tbf!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 12:41:41 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:36:13 am
Lifestyle. Work for myself and can mostly work from anywhere, same with my missus, so we thought wed come here before we have kids and try a different way of life.
Has Norbert travelled over too?
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 12:41:55 am »
When I pitch up outside your villa you'll know. I might just bring Al along on the roadtrip.
Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 12:45:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:41 am
Has Norbert travelled over too?

Yeah mate. Drove down to Plymouth, ferry to Santander, then drove the length of Spain with him. Hes loving it to be honest. Aircon during day then out early mornings and later on at night.
Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:46:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:41:55 am
When I pitch up outside your villa you'll know. I might just bring Al along on the roadtrip.

Now I know youre kidding cos he def is a bot.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:56 am
Yeah mate. Drove down to Plymouth, ferry to Santander, then drove the length of Spain with him. Hes loving it to be honest. Aircon during day then out early mornings and later on at night.
That's great. I'm glad he's enjoying it over there. All the best with your move. Enjoy the good life.  8)
Offline afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 01:41:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:34 am
Sweet...can I come visit?

Bordeaux trip is off, so...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 07:00:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:34 am
Sweet...can I come visit?
This is a TV show I'd watch. Samie & Craig getting into all kinds of mischief. ITV 4 or Channel 5. Get it done!
Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 07:05:09 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:41:51 am
Bordeaux trip is off, so...

It has been a summer of empty promises hasnt it.

Speedos are back in the loft.
Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 07:21:56 am »
Had the first of this year's tomatoes for our tea yesterday, the peppers and chillies are nearly ready and I might go blackberrying later if it doesn't rain.

I'm very jealous of you Craig for the lifestyle change but I couldn't cope with 30° heat 🥵
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 07:26:54 am »
Can only imagine how good it must feel to leave Manchester behind. Nice one Craigy!
Offline farawayred

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 07:30:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:21:56 am
Had the first of this year's tomatoes for our tea yesterday, the peppers and chillies are nearly ready and I might go blackberrying later if it doesn't rain.

I'm very jealous of you Craig for the lifestyle change but I couldn't cope with 30° heat 🥵
How about 40-45°C, Debs? Fucking Southern California... Everybody loves it here, I hate it. I guess I'm a miserable git.
Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 08:21:42 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:30:08 am
How about 40-45°C, Debs? Fucking Southern California... Everybody loves it here, I hate it. I guess I'm a miserable git.

Nah fuck that mate, my optimal temperature is 18°.

That's what my heating is set at and what I insisted the aircon was set at where I used to work.

My colleagues hated working with me as they had to wear winter clothes in mid summer 😁
Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 08:44:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:21:56 am
I'm very jealous of you Craig for the lifestyle change but I couldn't cope with 30° heat 🥵

I thought I'd struggle to be honest as I do love the cold, but it's been OK and have got used to it so much since I've been here and imagine will continue to do so. Definitely looking forward to mild winter months, think that's when it'll really benefit.
Online jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 08:47:49 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:35:13 am
Wish I was tax dodging to be honest, gonna end up paying more here most likely - however evenings in the pool in 30 heat and not living in Manchester anymore makes it worth it!

Nice one, Craig.
Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 08:48:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:21:42 am
Nah fuck that mate, my optimal temperature is 18°.

That's what my heating is set at and what I insisted the aircon was set at where I used to work.

My colleagues hated working with me as they had to wear winter clothes in mid summer 😁

Same! I was what 26 degrees here on Sunday and I had to come inside during our 1st year olds party to sit next to a fan.

Any temp where you get out of the shower and are sweaty once dressed is too hot

