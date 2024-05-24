Klopp said the exact same thing before he left, that people would straight away be demanding all sorts of signings. English football is based on money and spending, I was hoping our time under Klopp would actually change mind sets over that. But sadly it's the way we are over here and that is never going to change. I get way more excitement over players who we have developed especially from the Academy. It would be a huge nonsense if the new manager does not use the talent we possess. Hopefully he will.



No worries on the last point Jill - it's reported that he's very into promoting from within and also, as a club, we'd be telling him that a part of his job will be to bring players through. He's a clever fella by all acounts and he'll know that all the youth play the same as the first team, so if the ability is there, then they're already comfortable with the way they are expected to play, so while the step up is still huge, at least they understand their role and, with our business model, if he can promote from the U23's that leaves more money in the pot if there is an expensive signing that we need.This is the kind of fella we've got - don't know if you've seen it in his thread, but as a player, if it was really sunny, from kick off, he'd tee the ball up and blast it high in the air. He got derided for this, but what he was doing was making the defenders look up into the sun, which then blinds them. They scored 7 goals that season within ther first 30 seconds of the half