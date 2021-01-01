Unfortunately, this is goodbye. I had posted a 'goodbye' in the 'Palestine statement response
' thread a couple of days ago, yet it was soon deleted... _(though thank you to everyone who saw it and messaged me with best wishes, support, and thanks - as well as letting me know it was deleted!)_. So this quick return here is just to let anyone who didn't see my goodbye before it was taken down... I haven't rudely disappeared without saying a word or a goodbye. So here I go again...Genocide and apartheid
. Two words omitted from RAWK's eloquent RAWK's Palestine statement
posted on Wednesday. Genocide and aprtheid have come to the fore since the truly awful response to them abhorrent October 7th attacks.
Personally, while I respect and somewhat understand why the moderators claim that the Israel/Palestine situation is a complex issue, or a sensitive topic, or is contentious, or a geopolitical situation, or nuanced and difficult subject... and so have banned discussion of the topic.. for me this is no longer the case since shortly after the October 7th attacks; which have
culminated in genocide, and a new focus on the apartheid Israeli govt.
It doesn't matter which side, their religion or beliefs, or whoever it is in the world carrying such atrocities - or the attempts to justify these actions... it is still genocide and apartheid. And that should always be called out.
Banning such discussions on these two subjects are two 'lines in the sand' for me, personally. However, as much as I disagree site staffs' decision to forbid discussion on genocide and apartheid, that's the way it is now on here... So I'll be logging out of RAWK immediately after posting this
message - as I cannot be part of community that silences discourse on such topics.
Always remember..."If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."
Some say RAWK is a simply footy forum, first and foremost. Though many of us disagree with that assertion - RAWK has always been much more than that (maybe more so than ever before as more and more avoid the main Liverpool board
.
With that... and to end my incessant waffling on... best wishes to everyone
on here - past, present, and future. Thank you for some fantastic memories over the 20 years here - I hope the videos, streams, news articles & indexes etc have provided some enjoyment, help or use, too.
And finally, as always, up the mighty Reds!