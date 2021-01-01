« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 73615 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,433
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

1978 when people made do and mended as they thought it was wasteful to throw anything away if it could be repaired?

Anything slightly out of date, or if there's a newer version available has to be binned and replaced.

There's a new broom about to sweep the place clean so everyone gets a fresh start and seen by fresh eyes. 

Pity they can't chuck away the fans who have no time for any of that malarkey.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

100% he's well known for promoting youth so why wouldn't he see if we've got the answer in the club before going to market.

I'd only think transfer wise is to replace Matip and Thiago as they have left so thats wage budget we can use to improve the team.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 11:32:44 am »
I think people are just deranged and transfer obsessed to be honest. Constant talks about selling people and who we absolutely have to buy or its 'negligent'.

Football fucking sucks these days to be honest.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,641
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:00 am
The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.

Noticed one miserable fucker, 300 posts, registered Oct 2005 (oh here comes a bandwagon to leap on). Why start posting shite now?

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:29 am
100% he's well known for promoting youth so why wouldn't he see if we've got the answer in the club before going to market.

I'd only think transfer wise is to replace Matip and Thiago as they have left so thats wage budget we can use to improve the team.

We've spent years getting to this stage, I'd go fucking mental if he started wanting to get rid - that's why they've chosen him as they know he will work with what he has, what's coming through and what we will buy when needed.

Not like Ten Bob coming in the Utd and buying shite ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:32:44 am
I think people are just deranged and transfer obsessed to be honest. Constant talks about selling people and who we absolutely have to buy or its 'negligent'.

Football fucking sucks these days to be honest.

Everyone's an expert and knows more about the game, players, tactics etc than those being paid more money each season than most people will see in a decade.

Oh and everyone's entitled to an opinion regardless of if it's a load of bollocks.

The game itself is still great though so don't let the motherfuckers drag you down to their miserable, negative depths of despair 👍
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,115
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:09 am
Why is there so much talk about needing a lot of transfer activity?

There seems there's never any context when people form opinions, or is it all connected to the 'everything has to be perfect' to be worthy of their support?

People aren't throw away commodities like an old can opener.  Fuck sake!!

So they can use it as a stick to beat the club with if we have a bad period. "See, we should have signed X, Y and Z."
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,115
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:27:42 pm
Everyone's an expert and knows more about the game, players, tactics etc than those being paid more money each season than most people will see in a decade.

Oh and everyone's entitled to an opinion regardless of if it's a load of bollocks.

The game itself is still great though so don't let the motherfuckers drag you down to their miserable, negative depths of despair 👍

I always like it when someone says "I'm only expressing my opinion blah blah" when that's all the person replying was doing too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:37:35 pm
I always like it when someone says "I'm only expressing my opinion blah blah" when that's all the person replying was doing too.

There's no debate or discussion anymore either.

It's either an echo chamber or a forum where everybody's opinion is right and if you don't agree I'll just keep shouting it till you give up 😁
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,115
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:42:56 pm
There's no debate or discussion anymore either.

It's either an echo chamber or a forum where everybody's opinion is right and if you don't agree I'll just keep shouting it till you give up 😁


Then there's the trolling by certain people who make purposely inflammatory comments to start an argument.

There is some discussion, but it gets lost easily in the shit being thrown. Also, some of the decent posters probably get put off engaging.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

Probably the only thing they've gotten right since signing up  ;D

I've stopped reading most threads in the main board, I'd end up biting my lip off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,423
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm »

Unfortunately, this is goodbye. I had posted a 'goodbye' in the 'Palestine statement response' thread a couple of days ago, yet it was soon deleted... _(though thank you to everyone who saw it and messaged me with best wishes, support, and thanks - as well as letting me know it was deleted!)_. So this quick return here is just to let anyone who didn't see my goodbye before it was taken down... I haven't rudely disappeared without saying a word or a goodbye. So here I go again...


Genocide and apartheid. Two words omitted from RAWK's eloquent RAWK's Palestine statement posted on Wednesday. Genocide and aprtheid have come to the fore since the truly awful response to them abhorrent October 7th attacks.

Personally, while I respect and somewhat understand why the moderators claim that the Israel/Palestine situation is a complex issue, or a sensitive topic, or is contentious, or a geopolitical situation, or nuanced and difficult subject... and so have banned discussion of the topic.. for me this is no longer the case since shortly after the October 7th attacks; which have culminated in genocide, and a new focus on the apartheid Israeli govt.

It doesn't matter which side, their religion or beliefs, or whoever it is in the world carrying such atrocities - or the attempts to justify these actions... it is still genocide and apartheid. And that should always be called out.

Banning such discussions on these two subjects are two 'lines in the sand' for me, personally. However, as much as I disagree site staffs' decision to forbid discussion on genocide and apartheid, that's the way it is now on here... So I'll be logging out of RAWK immediately after posting this message - as I cannot be part of community that silences discourse on such topics.


Always remember...

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."


Some say RAWK is a simply footy forum, first and foremost. Though many of us disagree with that assertion - RAWK has always been much more than that (maybe more so than ever before as more and more avoid the main Liverpool board.

With that... and to end my incessant waffling on... best wishes to everyone on here - past, present, and future. Thank you for some fantastic memories over the 20 years here - I hope the videos, streams, news articles & indexes etc have provided some enjoyment, help or use, too.

And finally, as always, up the mighty Reds!  :thumbup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 04:41:12 pm »
I would sooner we lost that part of the forum than you Jason, hope you find a new home or have a change of heart.

Stay safe and happy  :thumbup

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,584
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 04:42:01 pm »
Well, I hope you reconsider, Jason.

Your contribution here is invaluable in my opinion.

If you chose to log out for good, then I wish you all the very best in life. Take care of yourself.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,430
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm »
Fucks sakes! why are all the good ones keep getting driven away from here?  :butt :butt :butt

Hope you come back one day Jase.   :(
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,115
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
You'll be missed, Jason. Your work on here is always enjoyed and appreciated.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,890
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
I'm very sorry to see you go, Jason, you will be missed!

I too hate with passion the way society is evolving nowadays in divisive and exclusive segments, corrupting free speech into loud shouting precluding debate, each faction doing their best to impose their view on the world... And that's not just in politics, it's in the workplace and tight social circles. There is no debate on issues, and the reason is simple - a debate requires a common basis of fundamental facts, acceptance of debate means and methods, and willingness of either side to accept the outcome of such debate. Neither of these three conditions exist anymore.

LinkedIn and RAWK are my only two social sites - one out of necessity, the other by choice. Unfortunately, I too feel the need to tune out of here for a while... I'll see you maybe in a month or two. Happy summer to everyone!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,697
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 05:57:01 pm »
Feel ye pain fella, they even closed my PalletSign thread, as well. The Weirdos


As they on the planet Volvo, live long and fuck off.


Gdanga.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,270
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 06:07:10 pm »
Shame that the forum is losing one of the best members on here who has contributed since 2003. I fully agree with everything you say, Jason. Good on you for taking a stand and doing what's right.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm »
Hope you don't go Jason I'll miss your in game inputs, scores etc but you've gotta do what's right for you mate.

So much shite happening around the world that's totally unacceptable bug for "reasons" if can't be disconnected safe which is shite but understandable.

Take care mate n hopefully you'll miss us enough to return in the future 👍
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,251
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 08:59:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:00 am
The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.

I saw that. Complaints about his title, about him being appointed to tow the party line, Klopp being passive aggressive, Slot taking the job as Hobson's choice, comparisons to Rafa's issues with Hicks and Gillett. Just oddball stuff with no basis, unless you're looking for a reason to moan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 