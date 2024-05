Let’s put them all on ignore



Easy. Don’t rise to the fuckers. Just let them squalor in their own shit.



Katie Hopkins wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for dickheads biting. Let’s not be one of them fucking idiots





Say No to fucking Dickheads.



This is my campaign message



VOTE CAPON



HES A DICKHEAD BUT NOT ONE OF THEM DICKHEADS



YOU CAN BE SURE OF IT