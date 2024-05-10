« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 71045 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2560 on: May 10, 2024, 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 10, 2024, 06:47:03 pm
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special. Get it right you loser :P

Shes got sons? Great, Ill put it in diary, just after the Kings Speech.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2561 on: May 10, 2024, 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 10, 2024, 06:50:08 pm
Shes got sons? Great, Ill put it in diary, just after the Kings Speech.

;D

Gosh there's always crap on at Christmas isn't there?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2562 on: May 11, 2024, 09:50:36 am »
I like it when Al gets ignored with his anti-FSG shite. But then part of me realises he's likely sat there thinking he made such a great point that no one has a comeback, which just encourages him further.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2563 on: May 11, 2024, 09:59:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 11, 2024, 09:50:36 am
I like it when Al gets ignored with his anti-FSG shite. But then part of me realises he's likely sat there thinking he made such a great point that no one has a comeback, which just encourages him further.

Well that's the Thiago and Men in Suits thread ruined.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2564 on: May 11, 2024, 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 11, 2024, 09:59:02 am
Well that's the Thiago and Men in Suits thread ruined.

And the Transfer Thread will give him the Ruination hat trick. ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2565 on: May 11, 2024, 02:01:59 pm »
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2566 on: May 11, 2024, 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 02:01:59 pm
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D

I'm in my local boozer & on RAWK.
#Sausages

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2567 on: May 11, 2024, 04:02:49 pm »
Just doing a milkshake run for my family in the local cafe. Glorious day. Also on RAWK.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2568 on: May 11, 2024, 05:02:12 pm »
Sad-sack shelter rather than fallout shelter today?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2569 on: May 11, 2024, 05:05:00 pm »
If you are not a sad bastard, please leave the shelter today.  This glorious day deserves the saddos.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2570 on: May 11, 2024, 05:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
If you are not a sad bastard, please leave the shelter today.  This glorious day deserves the saddos.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2571 on: May 11, 2024, 06:36:24 pm »
Is it just me, or is a certain negative poster cloning themselves on here?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2572 on: May 11, 2024, 06:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 02:01:59 pm
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D
Wow, Samie, didn't know meetings with ITKs has taken pages from the intelligence communities playbook. In the park...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2573 on: May 11, 2024, 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 11, 2024, 06:36:24 pm
Is it just me, or is a certain negative poster cloning themselves on here?
Multiclone?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2574 on: May 11, 2024, 07:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 11, 2024, 04:02:49 pm
Just doing a milkshake run for my family in the local cafe. Glorious day. Also on RAWK.
Bet ya James Bond never comes round yours for a drink. Asks for a Martini and you fuck off and do the London marathon. Be waitin all fucking night.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2575 on: May 11, 2024, 07:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 11, 2024, 07:00:09 pm
Bet ya James Bond never comes round yours for a drink. Asks for a Martini and you fuck off and do the London marathon. Be waitin all fucking night.
He'd still manage to post on RAWK. 
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2576 on: May 11, 2024, 07:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 11, 2024, 07:00:58 pm
He'd still manage to post on RAWK. 
Amir said hes seen Nick running round Slough like Louis Spence riding Bernie Cliftons ostrich Oswald shaking  bottles of milk
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2577 on: May 11, 2024, 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 11, 2024, 07:06:05 pm
Amir said hes seen Nick running round Slough like Louis Spence riding Bernie Cliftons ostrich Oswald shaking  bottles of milk
Photo or it didn't happen. ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2578 on: May 11, 2024, 07:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 11, 2024, 07:09:20 pm
Photo or it didn't happen. ;D
Ill see what I can do ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2579 on: May 11, 2024, 07:12:21 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2580 on: May 11, 2024, 07:12:38 pm »
Knew Capon was a sad bastard.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2581 on: May 11, 2024, 07:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 07:12:38 pm
Knew Capon was a sad bastard.
Been out most of the day. Went looking at a Schwinn motorbike. Might be buying it. Project Ill do up for my nephew to have when hes a bit older
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2582 on: May 11, 2024, 07:17:26 pm »
 :D That's nice mate.

 My unlce has a Kawasaki KDX something or the other bike.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2583 on: May 11, 2024, 07:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
:D That's nice mate.

 My unlce has a Kawasaki KDX something or the other bike.
not arsed

 :lmao

Haha only messing. Thats probably the best story Ive ever heard
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2584 on: May 11, 2024, 07:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 11, 2024, 07:00:09 pm
Bet ya James Bond never comes round yours for a drink. Asks for a Martini and you fuck off and do the London marathon. Be waitin all fucking night.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 11, 2024, 07:00:58 pm
He'd still manage to post on RAWK. 

I hate bullies.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2585 on: May 11, 2024, 07:41:15 pm »
  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2586 on: May 11, 2024, 07:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 11, 2024, 07:06:05 pm
Amir said hes seen Nick running round Slough like Louis Spence riding Bernie Cliftons ostrich Oswald shaking  bottles of milk
hahahahaha brilliant
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2587 on: May 11, 2024, 08:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 11, 2024, 07:00:09 pm
Bet ya James Bond never comes round yours for a drink. Asks for a Martini and you fuck off and do the London marathon. Be waitin all fucking night.

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2588 on: May 12, 2024, 05:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2024, 02:01:59 pm
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D
Last year I was in a hammock between two palms trees, looking out over the ocean in the Maldives. I was also posting on RAWK.  :-\

I'm not sure what this says about me. 🤔
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2589 on: May 12, 2024, 05:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2024, 05:14:45 pm
Last year I was in a hammock between two palms trees, looking out over the ocean in the Maldives. I was also posting on RAWK.  :-\

I'm not sure what this says about me. 🤔

Youre a flash sad bastard?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2590 on: May 12, 2024, 06:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2024, 05:47:09 pm
Youre a flash sad bastard?
I can't even do that right though, because I'm skint and that was just a one-off significant birthday thing.  :sad
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2591 on: May 12, 2024, 06:40:03 pm »
Do we accept flash sad bastards on this thread during somewhat some kind of heatwave?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2592 on: May 12, 2024, 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 12, 2024, 06:40:03 pm
Do we accept flash sad bastards on this thread during somewhat some kind of heatwave?

As long as they bring their own hammocks.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2593 on: May 12, 2024, 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 12, 2024, 10:49:14 pm
As long as they bring their own hammocks.

Splash the flash, as it were...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2594 on: May 12, 2024, 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 12, 2024, 10:49:14 pm
As long as they bring their own hammocks.
Great stuff. I've got two. 😃
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2595 on: Yesterday at 06:40:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2024, 11:06:09 pm
Great stuff. I've got two. 😃
Who's bringing the palm trees though?  ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2596 on: Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm »
I'm going to log out again and try to find a life. I think this I'd RAWK's subliminal message to me.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2597 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm »
The main forum is shite. It's riddled with prats insulting our players. Had a couple of weeks off from here.. Love Jürgen and good luck to the new man in charge :wave
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2598 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
We remember how it was going on here during the Rodgers days here huh? I fear we're going back to that in terms of RAWK. God help the mods.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2599 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Lets put them all on ignore

Easy. Dont rise to the fuckers. Just let them squalor  in their own shit.

Katie Hopkins wouldnt have a career if it werent for dickheads biting. Lets not be one of them fucking idiots


Say No to fucking Dickheads.

This is my campaign message

VOTE CAPON

HES A DICKHEAD BUT NOT ONE OF THEM DICKHEADS

YOU CAN BE SURE OF IT

