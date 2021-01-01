« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 70290 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special. Get it right you loser :P

Shes got sons? Great, Ill put it in diary, just after the Kings Speech.
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm
Shes got sons? Great, Ill put it in diary, just after the Kings Speech.

;D

Gosh there's always crap on at Christmas isn't there?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 09:50:36 am »
I like it when Al gets ignored with his anti-FSG shite. But then part of me realises he's likely sat there thinking he made such a great point that no one has a comeback, which just encourages him further.
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 09:59:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:50:36 am
I like it when Al gets ignored with his anti-FSG shite. But then part of me realises he's likely sat there thinking he made such a great point that no one has a comeback, which just encourages him further.

Well that's the Thiago and Men in Suits thread ruined.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:59:02 am
Well that's the Thiago and Men in Suits thread ruined.

And the Transfer Thread will give him the Ruination hat trick. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:01:59 pm
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK.

Sad bastard that i am.  ;D

I'm in my local boozer & on RAWK.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 04:02:49 pm »
Just doing a milkshake run for my family in the local cafe. Glorious day. Also on RAWK.
Online afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Sad-sack shelter rather than fallout shelter today?
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm »
If you are not a sad bastard, please leave the shelter today.  This glorious day deserves the saddos.
Online afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 05:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:00 pm
If you are not a sad bastard, please leave the shelter today.  This glorious day deserves the saddos.

 ;D
