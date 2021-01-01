Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special. Get it right you loser
Shes got sons? Great, Ill put it in diary, just after the Kings Speech.
I like it when Al gets ignored with his anti-FSG shite. But then part of me realises he's likely sat there thinking he made such a great point that no one has a comeback, which just encourages him further.
Well that's the Thiago and Men in Suits thread ruined.
I'm at the park, it's a glorious day...And i'm on RAWK. Sad bastard that i am.
Crosby Nick never fails.
If you are not a sad bastard, please leave the shelter today. This glorious day deserves the saddos.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]