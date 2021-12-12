That's good news about the BP.



We did two all inclusive holidays on the spin, I went a "bit" stupid in Turkey and piled a laod on, didn't do as much walking in the winter and then in May 2023 I tore my meniscus and it took 9 months to recover. Lost loads of leg strength, so that then made walking too hard, as I'd get loads of pain and swelling. Knee is sorted now, so last Monday I joined the gym at the local leisure centre and got a proper programme from a PT and he also advised not to cut out food, just to cut it down, like if you have 2 biscuits with each brew, just have 1 instead and then slowly reduce it, I can get on with that. Went the gym 3 times this week, enjoyed being a bit active.



Good to hear. You'll soon be enjoying it every week once it's a routine and you see the results. I've been thinking of joining a gym - does it make it easier with a PT? I never know which machine to use so I usually just end up hammering the treadmill for an hour.I guess we're all different re food. My addict brain can't cut down on things such as biscuits or chocolate etc. I'd eat the whole pack as soon as it's opened, then buy another pack even if I'm feeling sick from the scoffing the first, although I did try it for a couple of months, so I'm finding it easier to cut out food instead and I've got myself "hooked" on healthy food. I haven't had any chocolate or "junk" food for a month now. It's the same with exercise, I'd love to be able to stick to a healthy routine like you're doing, but it's either every day or no days for me. I'm "all or nothing" according to my missus. I'm trying to harness it though and then maybe I can have a cheat day as part of my routine.