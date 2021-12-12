« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:21:49 pm
It's worth it though mate. My BP btw is now in the healthy range after a few months on a better diet, down by c.30/20, with no exercise other than walking. I'm only now doing more exercise. I found changing my diet and losing some weight first was easier, as I wasn't getting the massive hunger pangs from trying to change my diet while doing a lot of exercise. It's also easier to exercise with a bit of weight off!

That's good news about the BP.

We did two all inclusive holidays on the spin, I went a "bit" stupid in Turkey and piled a laod on, didn't do as much walking in the winter and then in May 2023 I tore my meniscus and it took 9 months to recover. Lost loads of leg strength, so that then made walking too hard, as I'd get loads of pain and swelling. Knee is sorted now, so last Monday I joined the gym at the local leisure centre and got a proper programme from a PT and he also advised not to cut out food, just to cut it down, like if you have 2 biscuits with each brew, just have 1 instead and then slowly reduce it, I can get on with that.  Went the gym 3 times this week, enjoyed being a bit active.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:20:51 am
I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.

The same dickhead that couldn't wrap his head around the crowd at Anfield showing support to a player. The same dickhead that was silent when Nunez had a very good spell of scoring and assisting. The same dickhead that camps out in the Nunez thread getting angry at people that don't think he's the worst player in history.
Offline John C

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:27:01 pm
PM me - I'm free Friday and I'll try and come along :)
Don't forget to create a poll in the pub to obtain feedback mate.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:42:00 pm
Don't forget to create a poll in the pub to obtain feedback mate.

Just finished printing them off :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:45:37 pm
I genuinely think you could mean four or five, so :D

The manager one what else. People have already written Slot off.
I remember people questioned Kloppo when he was scouted. Calling him floppo, losing specialist and a bundesliga failure.
I know we will need to give him a season or two. But those pessimistic pests will be swirling around by the dozens.
Your post was needed. Too bad it took 230+ pages of shit. I will be quoting it again for people to read it and STFU.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:11:35 pm
The manager one what else. People have already written Slot off.
I remember people questioned Kloppo when he was scouted. Calling him floppo, losing specialist and a bundesliga failure.
I know we will need to give him a season or two. But those pessimistic pests will be swirling around by the dozens.
Your post was needed. Too bad it took 230+ pages of shit. I will be quoting it again for people to read it and STFU.

We've always been divided as a fanbase though, it's pretty normal. I remember after the Hodgson debacle that for a short time when Kenny was made manager it brought everyone together. But even that didn't last. By the very fact that Klopp had to speak about turning doubters into believers we've always had that way about us. I never doubted for a second that we'd go back to what we've always been, once he left. The truth is any manager replacing him is a risk, even experienced managers are no guarantees especially when they have to take the likes of City on.
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 02:47:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:16:17 pm
That's good news about the BP.

We did two all inclusive holidays on the spin, I went a "bit" stupid in Turkey and piled a laod on, didn't do as much walking in the winter and then in May 2023 I tore my meniscus and it took 9 months to recover. Lost loads of leg strength, so that then made walking too hard, as I'd get loads of pain and swelling. Knee is sorted now, so last Monday I joined the gym at the local leisure centre and got a proper programme from a PT and he also advised not to cut out food, just to cut it down, like if you have 2 biscuits with each brew, just have 1 instead and then slowly reduce it, I can get on with that.  Went the gym 3 times this week, enjoyed being a bit active.

Good to hear. You'll soon be enjoying it every week once it's a routine and you see the results. I've been thinking of joining a gym - does it make it easier with a PT? I never know which machine to use so I usually just end up hammering the treadmill for an hour.  ;D

I guess we're all different re food. My addict brain can't cut down on things such as biscuits or chocolate etc. I'd eat the whole pack as soon as it's opened, then buy another pack even if I'm feeling sick from the scoffing the first, although I did try it for a couple of months, so I'm finding it easier to cut out food instead and I've got myself  "hooked" on healthy food. I haven't had any chocolate or "junk" food for a month now. It's the same with exercise, I'd love to be able to stick to a healthy routine like you're doing, but it's either every day or no days for me. I'm "all or nothing" according to my missus. I'm trying to harness it though and then maybe I can have a cheat day as part of my routine.
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:47:42 pm
Good to hear. You'll soon be enjoying it every week once it's a routine and you see the results. I've been thinking of joining a gym - does it make it easier with a PT? I never know which machine to use so I usually just end up hammering the treadmill for an hour.  ;D

I guess we're all different re food. My addict brain can't cut down on things such as biscuits or chocolate etc. I'd eat the whole pack as soon as it's opened, then buy another pack even if I'm feeling sick from the scoffing the first, although I did try it for a couple of months, so I'm finding it easier to cut out food instead and I've got myself  "hooked" on healthy food. I haven't had any chocolate or "junk" food for a month now. It's the same with exercise, I'd love to be able to stick to a healthy routine like you're doing, but it's either every day or no days for me. I'm "all or nothing" according to my missus. I'm trying to harness it though and then maybe I can have a cheat day as part of my routine.

It is easier with a PT yes as they will have your plan sorted and they will make sure you do everything and push you. He is staff at the gym, so he's done me a plan as a member not a client, he'll do me a new one in 12 weeks and then I'll start paying for 1-1 sessions with him.

I'm the same as you, when I was 18/19 I'd eat a whole bakewell tart (this one) or a family pack of custard creams. I was 10.5 stone so could eat all kinds of shite. Now I still have the same ability to eat a whole pack of biscuits, but I'll put half a stone on if I do ;D

Online duvva 💅

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:29 pm
Ta mate
Look forward to hearing how it goes Terry. Shame its not the Saturday as were up for the Spurs game on the Sunday, but cant come up on the Friday
