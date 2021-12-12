It's worth it though mate. My BP btw is now in the healthy range after a few months on a better diet, down by c.30/20, with no exercise other than walking. I'm only now doing more exercise. I found changing my diet and losing some weight first was easier, as I wasn't getting the massive hunger pangs from trying to change my diet while doing a lot of exercise. It's also easier to exercise with a bit of weight off!



That's good news about the BP.We did two all inclusive holidays on the spin, I went a "bit" stupid in Turkey and piled a laod on, didn't do as much walking in the winter and then in May 2023 I tore my meniscus and it took 9 months to recover. Lost loads of leg strength, so that then made walking too hard, as I'd get loads of pain and swelling. Knee is sorted now, so last Monday I joined the gym at the local leisure centre and got a proper programme from a PT and he also advised not to cut out food, just to cut it down, like if you have 2 biscuits with each brew, just have 1 instead and then slowly reduce it, I can get on with that. Went the gym 3 times this week, enjoyed being a bit active.