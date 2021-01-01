« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
Just read through those quotes and fucking despair isn't even in it.
No wonder I don't go into the main forum that much.
It used to be the best place on here, now just full of shite.
Grim, isn't it.  :-\
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 01:46:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
What was said yesterday.  I thought we were having a parade?

Sorry it was something different. A poster said that we wouldn't have a parade for such a small cup and some such.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
Just read through those quotes and fucking despair isn't even in it.
No wonder I don't go into the main forum that much.
It used to be the best place on here, now just full of shite.
Nunez stealing money from the club was one sentence (to paraphrase) that stunned me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm
Well, no but it makes RAWK a shit place to be when people are just talking a load of emotive clap trap (see also any loss under Rafa).

Imagine fans being people and being emotive.

Emotive fuckers. Should just lap up being fucking shite against our two most bitter rivals and letting them wank and then shite all over us.

Hurrah?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 10:02:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:52 am
Imagine fans being people and being emotive.

Emotive fuckers. Should just lap up being fucking shite against our two most bitter rivals and letting them wank and then shite all over us.

Hurrah?
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 10:06:35 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:02:44 am
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts

People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry. It's OK to vent.

I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 10:09:28 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:02:44 am
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts

all posts that made reds feel worse might be a well intentioned comment but its a slippery slope.





Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 10:20:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:35 am
People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry. It's OK to vent.

I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.


I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:35 am
People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry.
I've never said it isn't
Quote
It's OK to vent.
No it's not. It's like smearing faces on the wall and calling it fine art. It make make you feel better in the moment but what about the people or have to walk past it later. Shit on a wall is still shit on a wall.

Quote
I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.
This has taken a strange turn. I'm sorry for your losses. Sounds like they need professional help. RAWK post-match would have been even worse for them.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:26:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:20:51 am
I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.

Yeah the likes of Fromola was relentlessly negative and claiming it would all end in failure even during our title winning season when we were a ridiculous number of points ahead. He kept saying "we'll start losing soon and City will go on a streak" etc. Same with the long winning streak we were on, just kept saying "we'll lose this game" until it happened and then gloats. It's the same with some of the posters in the HT threads, they "predict" we'll lose the game every HT until we do and they were "correct". I try to stay out of there.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 10:28:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:28 am
all posts that made reds feel worse might be a well intentioned comment...
Possibly, but the few posts I could endure after the Everton game did not seem in anyway well intentioned.
Quote
but its a slippery slope.
Self-censorship is a slippery slope to what?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:28:13 am
Possibly, but the few posts I could endure after the Everton game did not seem in anyway well intentioned. Self-censorship is a slippery slope to what?

a slippery slope to not having a forum.  If we applied your rules of not venting and self censorship  we would probably be left with very few posters.  Im talking 4 or 5.  If we bring in your other rule of not upsetting fellow reds, we are probably down to `1 or 2.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 10:42:28 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:25:21 am
I've never said it isn't No it's not. It's like smearing faces on the wall and calling it fine art. It make make you feel better in the moment but what about the people or have to walk past it later. Shit on a wall is still shit on a wall.
This has taken a strange turn. I'm sorry for your losses. Sounds like they need professional help. RAWK post-match would have been even worse for them.

How can they need professional help mate? They're dead.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:20:51 am
I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.

See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:04:19 am
See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.

If it's not respectful it will get called out for what it was. The post which started this conversation was and it was rightly removed.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 11:28:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:04:19 am
See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.

Thats the thing isn't it Andy, you go off one one and it'll be "wind yer neck in dickhead" and other comments or Capon ripping the piss with his genius, but for a lot of the ones who are being moaned about, from day 1 its been utter drivel and they never post anything worth reading.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:58 am
a slippery slope to not having a forum.  If we applied your rules of not venting and self censorship  we would probably be left with very few posters.  Im talking 4 or 5.  If we bring in your other rule of not upsetting fellow reds, we are probably down to `1 or 2.

There was a fella on here from Norway username Kaiser, got banned from here, got banned from everywhere else, rocked up on OnTheKop and managed to kill the site. People just got fucked off with him so much they just walked away.

There's been so many good posters driven away by the nonsense over the past few years, Welshred for one, a qualified physio and he got sick of no marks with no knowledge of anything questioning him when he replied to posts about injuries, the most famous one being "Virg must be ok, he walked off the pitch" after T-Rex did his knee.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:28:29 am
Thats the thing isn't it Andy, you go off one one and it'll be "wind yer neck in dickhead" and other comments or Capon ripping the piss with his genius, but for a lot of the ones who are being moaned about, from day 1 its been utter drivel and they never post anything worth reading.

There was a fella on here from Norway username Kaiser, got banned from here, got banned from everywhere else, rocked up on OnTheKop and managed to kill the site. People just got fucked off with him so much they just walked away.

There's been so many good posters driven away by the nonsense over the past few years, Welshred for one, a qualified physio and he got sick of no marks with no knowledge of anything questioning him when he replied to posts about injuries, the most famous one being "Virg must be ok, he walked off the pitch" after T-Rex did his knee.

It's a big site though and no one dickhead is ever going to derail the place.

We have some of the best posters about I feel. We have plenty of match going fans and an array of people from around the globe from an amazing number of jobs and places and experience.

I love reading so much stuff that makes me read about and learn things from genuinely funny and interesting people.


You aren't too bad yourself for being interesting, yer fat bastard :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:58 am
a slippery slope to not having a forum.
The forum is already on a slippery slope due to the unrestrained "venting" that you want to defend. Venting is never funny, insightful and adds nothing to the forum; it's just an excuse to throw shit at our players, our manager, our coaches, our physios, our ownership and on and on... 
Quote
If we applied your rules of not venting and self censorship  we would probably be left with very few posters.  Im talking 4 or 5.  If we bring in your other rule of not upsetting fellow reds, we are probably down to `1 or 2.
Defend toxic posters all you like, inventing spurious numbers to your argument only weakness it.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 11:34:10 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:42:28 am
How can they need professional help mate? They're dead.
Needed.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 11:36:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:04:19 am
See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.
Nah. Established posters should know better. It only encourages the newer weapons.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 11:37:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:31:37 am
It's a big site though and no one dickhead is ever going to derail the place.

We have some of the best posters about I feel. We have plenty of match going fans and an array of people from around the globe from an amazing number of jobs and places and experience.

I love reading so much stuff that makes me read about and learn things from genuinely funny and interesting people.


You aren't too bad yourself for being interesting, yer fat bastard :D

Joined the gym last week, 117kg/256 lbs/18.5 stone :butt  Fucking devo'd to be that lardy. Got 6/7 months of hard work ahead of me to get rid of it
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:40 am
Joined the gym last week, 117kg/256 lbs/18.5 stone :butt  Fucking devo'd to be that lardy. Got 6/7 months of hard work ahead of me to get rid of it

Just re-read that :D  So you're a little heaver than me - but not by much -  but I've come down from 20 stone to 18.26 and plan to be down to 17.0 by the end of the year :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:33:48 am
The forum is already on a slippery slope due to the unrestrained "venting" that you want to defend. Venting is never funny, insightful and adds nothing to the forum; it's just an excuse to throw shit at our players, our manager, our coaches, our physios, our ownership and on and on...  Defend toxic posters all you like, inventing spurious numbers to your argument only weakness it.

Personally after a game I'd expect my posts can be overly critical but by the next day I'm back to just posting none offensive nonesense.

My view is if someone praises when it's good but is critical when it's bad I don't really see the problem, what I don't agree with is agendas and constant negativity, must be a sad life to only care about misery.

I have also stopped putting footballers and managers on a pedestal, they earn far too much money, aslong as it doesn't cross a line then a bit of criticism should be more than fine.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 11:46:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:28:29 am
Thats the thing isn't it Andy, you go off one one and it'll be "wind yer neck in dickhead" and other comments or Capon ripping the piss with his genius, but for a lot of the ones who are being moaned about, from day 1 its been utter drivel and they never post anything worth reading.

There was a fella on here from Norway username Kaiser, got banned from here, got banned from everywhere else, rocked up on OnTheKop and managed to kill the site. People just got fucked off with him so much they just walked away.

There's been so many good posters driven away by the nonsense over the past few years, Welshred for one, a qualified physio and he got sick of no marks with no knowledge of anything questioning him when he replied to posts about injuries, the most famous one being "Virg must be ok, he walked off the pitch" after T-Rex did his knee.


Phase of Play another.  Im too new to remember Kaiser. I  do of course remember Lobo who was never over critical of the team but he was a bullying pick Yet there were people who would revel in Lobo's posts. Things are not black and white
some of my favourite posters are fallout shelter regulars, however  I dislike this thread and the sneering with lack of accountability.

I dunno what what the mods would think if we had a 'what do you want from RAWK' type thread.


Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:46:05 am

Phase of Play another.  Im too new to remember Kaiser. I  do of course remember Lobo who was never over critical of the team but he was a bullying pick Yet there were people who would revel in Lobo's posts. Things are not black and white
some of my favourite posters are fallout shelter regulars, however  I dislike this thread and the sneering with lack of accountability.

I dunno what what the mods would think if we had a 'what do you want from RAWK' type thread.




Yep agree mate. Some shite you post really boils my piss from time to time, but do you know what I do with that - when I'm not arguing :D

... I go off and read and then research a bit and I come back knowing a little bit more.

There are some people on here that really, really annoy me, but by looking stuff up, reading and learning, every day I find out a little bit more about the world.

Some of your posts are amazing and I love the fact that we have so many differing people with so many differing circumstances who all force you to think and learn.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:04:25 pm
Yep agree mate. Some shite you post really boils my piss from time to time, but do you know what I do with that - when I'm not arguing :D

... I go off and read and then research a bit and I come back knowing a little bit more.

There are some people on here that really, really annoy me, but by looking stuff up, reading and learning, every day I find out a little bit more about the world.

Some of your posts are amazing and I love the fact that we have so many differing people with so many differing circumstances who all force you to think and learn.

Im glad my part in our community has been defined, "I boil Andys piss and encourage him to read"  ;D

Nice one mate thats cheered me up x

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
You're all twats, as far as I'm concerned.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 12:21:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:40 am
Joined the gym last week, 117kg/256 lbs/18.5 stone :butt  Fucking devo'd to be that lardy. Got 6/7 months of hard work ahead of me to get rid of it

It's worth it though mate. My BP btw is now in the healthy range after a few months on a better diet, down by c.30/20, with no exercise other than walking. I'm only now doing more exercise. I found changing my diet and losing some weight first was easier, as I wasn't getting the massive hunger pangs from trying to change my diet while doing a lot of exercise. It's also easier to exercise with a bit of weight off!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:12:52 pm
You're all twats, as far as I'm concerned.

Awww. Thanks mate x :)


Stop fucking moaning and start posting more awesome guitar tracks on your tube yer fat bastard.

I request some Ultravox, Depeche Mode, New Order and Blancmange :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:22:11 pm
Awww. Thanks mate x :)


Stop fucking moaning and start posting more awesome guitar tracks on your tube yer fat bastard.

I request some Ultravox, Depeche Mode, New Order and Blancmange :)
Ta mate.
Busy getting the band ready for our 1st gig next Friday.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 12:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Ta mate.
Busy getting the band ready for our 1st gig next Friday.

Thats smashing, all the best Terry

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 12:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Ta mate.
Busy getting the band ready for our 1st gig next Friday.

PM me - I'm free Friday and I'll try and come along :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 12:31:29 pm »


Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:26:33 pm
Thats smashing, all the best Terry


Ta mate
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:27:01 pm
PM me - I'm free Friday and I'll try and come along :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 12:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:29 pm
Ta mate

Cracking! Where's the nearest train station to there mate?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:35:14 pm
Cracking! Where's the nearest train station to there mate?
Hamilton Square. Cab fare is less than a tenner from there.
