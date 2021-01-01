See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.



I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.



a slippery slope to not having a forum. If we applied your rules of not venting and self censorship we would probably be left with very few posters. Im talking 4 or 5. If we bring in your other rule of not upsetting fellow reds, we are probably down to `1 or 2.



Thats the thing isn't it Andy, you go off one one and it'll be "wind yer neck in dickhead" and other comments or Capon ripping the piss with his genius, but for a lot of the ones who are being moaned about, from day 1 its been utter drivel and they never post anything worth reading.There was a fella on here from Norway username Kaiser, got banned from here, got banned from everywhere else, rocked up on OnTheKop and managed to kill the site. People just got fucked off with him so much they just walked away.There's been so many good posters driven away by the nonsense over the past few years, Welshred for one, a qualified physio and he got sick of no marks with no knowledge of anything questioning him when he replied to posts about injuries, the most famous one being "Virg must be ok, he walked off the pitch" after T-Rex did his knee.