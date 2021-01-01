Imagine fans being people and being emotive.
Emotive fuckers. Should just lap up being fucking shite against our two most bitter rivals and letting them wank and then shite all over us.
Hurrah?
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has
to be shared with the world?
Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.
* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts