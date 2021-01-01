« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
Just read through those quotes and fucking despair isn't even in it.
No wonder I don't go into the main forum that much.
It used to be the best place on here, now just full of shite.
Grim, isn't it.  :-\
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 01:46:26 am
Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
What was said yesterday.  I thought we were having a parade?

Sorry it was something different. A poster said that we wouldn't have a parade for such a small cup and some such.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 09:05:48 am
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
Just read through those quotes and fucking despair isn't even in it.
No wonder I don't go into the main forum that much.
It used to be the best place on here, now just full of shite.
Nunez stealing money from the club was one sentence (to paraphrase) that stunned me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 09:48:52 am
smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm
Well, no but it makes RAWK a shit place to be when people are just talking a load of emotive clap trap (see also any loss under Rafa).

Imagine fans being people and being emotive.

Emotive fuckers. Should just lap up being fucking shite against our two most bitter rivals and letting them wank and then shite all over us.

Hurrah?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:02:44 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:48:52 am
Imagine fans being people and being emotive.

Emotive fuckers. Should just lap up being fucking shite against our two most bitter rivals and letting them wank and then shite all over us.

Hurrah?
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:06:35 am
zero zero on Today at 10:02:44 am
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts

People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry. It's OK to vent.

I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:09:28 am
zero zero on Today at 10:02:44 am
I just can't get my head around the idea of "venting". Why post at all if all you do is make your fellow Reds feel worse after reading your toxic bullshit than they were before?* It's self-indulgent and incredibly self-centred. Your fellow Reds are also emotive, also despondent, so why make them feel a little bit worse with your knee-jerk hot take that just has to be shared with the world?

Nobody is compelled to post anything at all. You are allowed to keep it to yourself.

* Not aimed at you specifically, Andy**
** Well, not all your posts

all posts that made reds feel worse might be a well intentioned comment but its a slippery slope.





Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:20:51 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:35 am
People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry. It's OK to vent.

I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.


I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:25:21 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:35 am
People are allowed to be upset. It's OK to be angry.
I've never said it isn't
Quote
It's OK to vent.
No it's not. It's like smearing faces on the wall and calling it fine art. It make make you feel better in the moment but what about the people or have to walk past it later. Shit on a wall is still shit on a wall.

Quote
I have a few close friends that committed suicide because they couldn't vent. Because they didn't think it was OK not to be OK.
This has taken a strange turn. I'm sorry for your losses. Sounds like they need professional help. RAWK post-match would have been even worse for them.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:26:53 am
rob1966 on Today at 10:20:51 am
I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.

Yeah the likes of Fromola was relentlessly negative and claiming it would all end in failure even during our title winning season when we were a ridiculous number of points ahead. He kept saying "we'll start losing soon and City will go on a streak" etc. Same with the long winning streak we were on, just kept saying "we'll lose this game" until it happened and then gloats. It's the same with some of the posters in the HT threads, they "predict" we'll lose the game every HT until we do and they were "correct". I try to stay out of there.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:28:13 am
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:28 am
all posts that made reds feel worse might be a well intentioned comment...
Possibly, but the few posts I could endure after the Everton game did not seem in anyway well intentioned.
Quote
but its a slippery slope.
Self-censorship is a slippery slope to what?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:35:58 am
zero zero on Today at 10:28:13 am
Possibly, but the few posts I could endure after the Everton game did not seem in anyway well intentioned. Self-censorship is a slippery slope to what?

a slippery slope to not having a forum.  If we applied your rules of not venting and self censorship  we would probably be left with very few posters.  Im talking 4 or 5.  If we bring in your other rule of not upsetting fellow reds, we are probably down to `1 or 2.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 10:42:28 am
zero zero on Today at 10:25:21 am
I've never said it isn't No it's not. It's like smearing faces on the wall and calling it fine art. It make make you feel better in the moment but what about the people or have to walk past it later. Shit on a wall is still shit on a wall.
This has taken a strange turn. I'm sorry for your losses. Sounds like they need professional help. RAWK post-match would have been even worse for them.

How can they need professional help mate? They're dead.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 11:04:19 am
rob1966 on Today at 10:20:51 am
I've had mates commit suicide too, so I get your point. However a lot aren't venting, there's one in the Nunez thread who never posts then comes on to call him a polished Andy Carroll and another saying "I said he was shite in December, aren't I fucking clever".

I sometimes write a post then just delete before posting, that can get the venom out of you.

See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 11:09:53 am
Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:04:19 am
See what you're saying, but if it's an established poster having a bit of a rant then I think that's fair enough if their usual content is measured.

I think we should all be allowed to go off on one now and then and get it out of your system.

If it's not respectful it will get called out for what it was. The post which started this conversation was and it was rightly removed.
