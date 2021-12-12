« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:32:08 pm
Some of them aren't, no. The ones who demand we rate all of our players despite what we see with our own eyes aren't very constructive either. Darwin divides opinion at the best of times. He stank the place out at Goodison on the night our title challenge ended, expecting constructive debate at the moment is optimistic.

Which is why player threads shouldn't exist.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 01:36:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:32:08 pm
Some of them aren't, no. The ones who demand we rate all of our players despite what we see with our own eyes aren't very constructive either. Darwin divides opinion at the best of times. He stank the place out at Goodison on the night our title challenge ended, expecting constructive debate at the moment is optimistic.
Our players aren't perfect. It'd be madness from anyone to state that. Darwin wasn't the reason we lost last night tho. Just seems like certain players get targeted.

I've seen suggestions where the individual player threads should be closed (before) after games. It'd make sense for at least 48 hours to stop the hyperbole. If not getting rid of them completely.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Which is why player threads shouldn't exist.
maybe. Or just don't open them if they're going to bother you so much. There's been some decent debate in there in recent weeks that I've read, about xg and finishing ability etc. I'm sure that debate will reappear when the dust has settled from last night and this failed run in.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
People think we have the best fans in the world when, in reality, we only have to lose a couple of games and people start mud slinging, every player is crap and needs replacing blah blah blah. Just be grateful we support a team that actually wins things. Imagine being an Evertonian. So much tripe has been posted over the last few matches. Proper toys out of the pram stuff. I know people are emotional because the future looks different without Jurgen but think of all the amazing times we've had under him. Like Houllier and Rafa before him, we should appreciate what we've managed to experience over the last twenty years or so. It has been an amazing ride.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:37:31 pm
People think we have the best fans in the world when, in reality, we only have to lose a couple of games and people start mud slinging. Just be grateful we support a team that actually wins things. Imagine being an Evertonian. So much tripe has been posted over the last few matches. Proper toys out of the pram stuff. I know people are emotional because the future looks different without Jurgen but think of all the amazing times we've had under him. Like Houllier and Rafa before him, we should appreciate what we've managed to experience over the last twenty years or so. It has been an amazing ride.

Absolutely, this is the danger that people will allow their disappointment to overshadow the last days of the manager. He deserves better than that.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:39:29 pm
Absolutely, this is the danger that people will allow their disappointment to overshadow the last days of the manager. He deserves better than that.
'


Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 01:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:56 pm
'


Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

It's not just on RAWK though, it's everywhere.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:56 pm
'


Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

Well, no but it makes RAWK a shit place to be when people are just talking a load of emotive clap trap (see also any loss under Rafa).
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 01:43:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:36:10 pm
Our players aren't perfect. It'd be madness from anyone to state that. Darwin wasn't the reason we lost last night tho. Just seems like certain players get targeted.

I've seen suggestions where the individual player threads should be closed (before) after games. It'd make sense for at least 48 hours to stop the hyperbole. If not getting rid of them completely.
There were 4/5/6 who were atrocious last night. And most of them have been out of form for a while, just at the wrong time of the season. It's a talking point and people will go to the individual player threads to talk about it. That's probably better than all the players being spoken about all in the same place which is what would happen if the player threads are locked, then any decent debate would get drowned out completely.

If be half tempted to just close the forum down during matches, purely for the mods sake. That's when the worst of the kneejerking tends to happen.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:56 pm
'


Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

It will make a difference to my enjoyment of his last days here having to read that utter drivel.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:43:01 pm
It's not just on RAWK though, it's everywhere.

twitter, facebook?

what difference does it make?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:44:16 pm
twitter, facebook?

what difference does it make?

Do you ever watch his press conferences when journalist ask stupid questions continually a lot of which they base, from what they are hearing around them. Yes, he will bat it away but the idea that stuff like this doesn't eventually stop eating inside you is undeniable. Klopp has never been someone who stays beyond what he senses is a positive environment, he was ready to go last season and it was just as bad then.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Do you ever watch his press conferences when journalist ask stupid questions continually a lot of which they base, from what they are hearing around them. Yes, he will bat it away but the idea that stuff like this doesn't eventually stop eating inside you is undeniable. Klopp has never been someone who stays beyond what he senses is a positive environment, he was ready to go last season and it was just as bad then.

If Jurgen gets asked about Darwin's finishing it more likely because of Carra Neville etc than someone on RAWK being negative.

This isnt unique to us, didnt someone say Haaland was like a league 2 player

We need some perspective.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:44:16 pm
twitter, facebook?

what difference does it make?

Its getting into the ground now though isn't it? Read something on here about the Palace game and players getting slagged off and called c*nts.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:26:52 am
Sad to see the Nunez thread open again and the same scumbags given free reign to bash the fuck out of him with their "I told you he was shit months ago and no one listened" posts.

Why are these vermin allowed to post here. They're the reason the likes of Red Beret are wanting to bin the site off.

I actually closed RAWK down last night with the intention of not coming back ever.

I happened to look in the Salah thread last night towards the end of that shitshow last night and he was getting hammered again like everything was his fault. I am not saying that Mo is playing as well as he has ever done but he almost had two excellent assists last night that could well have changed the result, yet he is finished according to the majority of the posters in there last night. I did want to post YNWA unless your name is Mo Salah but I figured it wouldn't have had any effect.

We were poor all over last night, too slow in possession at the back and in midfield and it seems we have forgotten how to play and pass with speed and intensity. I have been keeping an eye on the number of runs behind our players have been making, of which there have been loads, but nobody seems to want to play that killer ball over the top preferring instead to pass short to the nearest Red player.

We cannot discount the number of injuries we have had, the fact that we have bedded in 4 new midfielders and the news that Jurgen is leaving as potential reasons for our recent struggles. I know we are all hurting because of the result last night but tearing into our players is not something that sits well with me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
It's days like today I'm glad I have binned off social media for my own sanity. Although I do wish people would stop trying to show me what is out there instead.

Not interested.




Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
I fully understand the frustration and disappointment, but some people have really embarrassed themselves today. Not just on here, but elsewhere online.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 04:20:55 pm »
Those player threads are really bad.  Anyone would think we're really shite and it's the end of days.

I know it didn't turn out like we would have hoped, being 2 points clear, with 8 games to go.  But, still.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:32:17 pm
Its getting into the ground now though isn't it? Read something on here about the Palace game and players getting slagged off and called c*nts.
That might have been me who wrote it on here

It did get like that after about 65 mins, but again, not sure you can blame RAWK. 
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:49:52 pm
That might have been me who wrote it on here

It did get like that after about 65 mins, but again, not sure you can blame RAWK. 

Not blaming RAWK, I reckon the majority of the ones in the threads have never set foot inside Anfield.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:26:18 pm
See comments about Nunez in a number of threads. I don't think they are constructive do you?

Nothing we do on here is constructive!!  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Not blaming RAWK, I reckon the majority of the ones in the threads have never set foot inside Anfield.

Possibly not mate. Id much rather they vent in here than Anfield.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:28:12 pm
Fuck all the entitled twats off.
Went for a long walk before and I was thinking the exact same mate.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 07:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:37:41 pm
Possibly not mate. Id much rather they vent in here than Anfield.

I've always said I'd rather it was kept out of the ground, but not to the extent of destroying this site.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Arne Slot 'The clubs are negotiating. I am waiting to see what will come out of it. It will be no secret that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I have every confidence in that. Id like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 08:13:28 pm »
Maybe the "quality/important posts you might've missed" thread needs using a bit more, or if there's some other way of promoting posts that show off the best of the site. Like I said earlier I think it's natural to see venting in the player threads but my one complaint then is when you see really good posts get drowned out.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 08:29:10 pm »
I was out all day away from the internet, hardly thought about the game. Got a bit of slagging from a few Mancs in work but you take it on the chin and you move on. Some people are just really entitled and don't know how to behave like adults when we lose. Klopp has lost 14% of his Premier League games with us. Likely we will never see another record like that in our lifetime. I was born in 88, and I never thought I'd get to see us lift a league or finish ahead of United on a consistent basis. I'm disappointed we can't give him a fairytale ending but what is the point singling individuals out? I could start singling out "supporters" for having personal digs at players, that shit can impact performance as much as anything. 

We had a fun day at Wembley and have some big European nights under the floodlights next season. With a new manager at the helm we'll be back to being underdogs again, a position we tend to excel from. I'm going to block out the noise and enjoy the remaining games the best I can, watching the greatest Liverpool manager in my lifetime plying his trade.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:29:10 pm
I was out all day away from the internet, hardly thought about the game. Got a bit of slagging from a few Mancs in work but you take it on the chin and you move on. Some people are just really entitled and don't know how to behave like adults when we lose. Klopp has lost 14% of his Premier League games with us. Likely we will never see another record like that in our lifetime. I was born in 88, and I never thought I'd get to see us lift a league or finish ahead of United on a consistent basis. I'm disappointed we can't give him a fairytale ending but what is the point singling individuals out? I could start singling out "supporters" for having personal digs at players, that shit can impact performance as much as anything. 

We had a fun day at Wembley and have some big European nights under the floodlights next season. With a new manager at the helm we'll be back to being underdogs again, a position we tend to excel from. I'm going to block out the noise and enjoy the remaining games the best I can, watching the greatest Liverpool manager in my lifetime plying his trade.

Good post.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 09:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:26:52 am
Sad to see the Nunez thread open again and the same scumbags given free reign to bash the fuck out of him with their "I told you he was shit months ago and no one listened" posts.

Why are these vermin allowed to post here. They're the reason the likes of Red Beret are wanting to bin the site off.

Scumbags? Bit harsh that aye?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:52:30 pm
I've always said I'd rather it was kept out of the ground, but not to the extent of destroying this site.

Is it that bad?
I saw the Jurgen threrad was locked so had a look, someone said we shouldn't have had a parade after losingh the CL final, a weird take as we won 2 cups that year, I get the impression that poster doesnt know much about the Club and probably wont stick around. 

I assume thats why it got locked, don't know for sure.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:45 pm
Is it that bad?
I saw the Jurgen threrad was locked so had a look, someone said we shouldn't have had a parade after losingh the CL final, a weird take as we won 2 cups that year, I get the impression that poster doesnt know much about the Club and probably wont stick around. 

I assume thats why it got locked, don't know for sure.
Because of something said yesterday, where do you stand on a parade for the league cup at the end of the season?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 09:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Because of something said yesterday, where do you stand on a parade for the league cup at the end of the season?

Apparently it's not happening but it'd be brilliant to line the streets for Jurgen. What a send off.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:18:45 pm
Apparently it's not happening but it'd be brilliant to line the streets for Jurgen. What a send off.

So we don't get a proper chance to say goodbye and thanks to him, just like the title win. It stinks.  :(
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:18:45 pm
Apparently it's not happening but it'd be brilliant to line the streets for Jurgen. What a send off.

Oh I thought we'd be 100% having one. Not just for a Jurgen send off, but for winning a cup too. Still an achievement.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:18:45 pm
Apparently it's not happening but it'd be brilliant to line the streets for Jurgen. What a send off.

Why the hell not??  I thought it was all confirmed back in March!!!
