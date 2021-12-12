Sad to see the Nunez thread open again and the same scumbags given free reign to bash the fuck out of him with their "I told you he was shit months ago and no one listened" posts.



Why are these vermin allowed to post here. They're the reason the likes of Red Beret are wanting to bin the site off.



I actually closed RAWK down last night with the intention of not coming back ever.I happened to look in the Salah thread last night towards the end of that shitshow last night and he was getting hammered again like everything was his fault. I am not saying that Mo is playing as well as he has ever done but he almost had two excellent assists last night that could well have changed the result, yet he is finished according to the majority of the posters in there last night. I did want to post YNWA unless your name is Mo Salah but I figured it wouldn't have had any effect.We were poor all over last night, too slow in possession at the back and in midfield and it seems we have forgotten how to play and pass with speed and intensity. I have been keeping an eye on the number of runs behind our players have been making, of which there have been loads, but nobody seems to want to play that killer ball over the top preferring instead to pass short to the nearest Red player.We cannot discount the number of injuries we have had, the fact that we have bedded in 4 new midfielders and the news that Jurgen is leaving as potential reasons for our recent struggles. I know we are all hurting because of the result last night but tearing into our players is not something that sits well with me.