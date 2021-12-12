People think we have the best fans in the world when, in reality, we only have to lose a couple of games and people start mud slinging, every player is crap and needs replacing blah blah blah. Just be grateful we support a team that actually wins things. Imagine being an Evertonian. So much tripe has been posted over the last few matches. Proper toys out of the pram stuff. I know people are emotional because the future looks different without Jurgen but think of all the amazing times we've had under him. Like Houllier and Rafa before him, we should appreciate what we've managed to experience over the last twenty years or so. It has been an amazing ride.