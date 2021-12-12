« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 64483 times)

Some of them aren't, no. The ones who demand we rate all of our players despite what we see with our own eyes aren't very constructive either. Darwin divides opinion at the best of times. He stank the place out at Goodison on the night our title challenge ended, expecting constructive debate at the moment is optimistic.

Which is why player threads shouldn't exist.
Some of them aren't, no. The ones who demand we rate all of our players despite what we see with our own eyes aren't very constructive either. Darwin divides opinion at the best of times. He stank the place out at Goodison on the night our title challenge ended, expecting constructive debate at the moment is optimistic.
Our players aren't perfect. It'd be madness from anyone to state that. Darwin wasn't the reason we lost last night tho. Just seems like certain players get targeted.

I've seen suggestions where the individual player threads should be closed (before) after games. It'd make sense for at least 48 hours to stop the hyperbole. If not getting rid of them completely.
Which is why player threads shouldn't exist.
maybe. Or just don't open them if they're going to bother you so much. There's been some decent debate in there in recent weeks that I've read, about xg and finishing ability etc. I'm sure that debate will reappear when the dust has settled from last night and this failed run in.
People think we have the best fans in the world when, in reality, we only have to lose a couple of games and people start mud slinging, every player is crap and needs replacing blah blah blah. Just be grateful we support a team that actually wins things. Imagine being an Evertonian. So much tripe has been posted over the last few matches. Proper toys out of the pram stuff. I know people are emotional because the future looks different without Jurgen but think of all the amazing times we've had under him. Like Houllier and Rafa before him, we should appreciate what we've managed to experience over the last twenty years or so. It has been an amazing ride.
People think we have the best fans in the world when, in reality, we only have to lose a couple of games and people start mud slinging. Just be grateful we support a team that actually wins things. Imagine being an Evertonian. So much tripe has been posted over the last few matches. Proper toys out of the pram stuff. I know people are emotional because the future looks different without Jurgen but think of all the amazing times we've had under him. Like Houllier and Rafa before him, we should appreciate what we've managed to experience over the last twenty years or so. It has been an amazing ride.

Absolutely, this is the danger that people will allow their disappointment to overshadow the last days of the manager. He deserves better than that.
Absolutely, this is the danger that people will allow their disappointment to overshadow the last days of the manager. He deserves better than that.
Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.
Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

It's not just on RAWK though, it's everywhere.
Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

Well, no but it makes RAWK a shit place to be when people are just talking a load of emotive clap trap (see also any loss under Rafa).
Our players aren't perfect. It'd be madness from anyone to state that. Darwin wasn't the reason we lost last night tho. Just seems like certain players get targeted.

I've seen suggestions where the individual player threads should be closed (before) after games. It'd make sense for at least 48 hours to stop the hyperbole. If not getting rid of them completely.
There were 4/5/6 who were atrocious last night. And most of them have been out of form for a while, just at the wrong time of the season. It's a talking point and people will go to the individual player threads to talk about it. That's probably better than all the players being spoken about all in the same place which is what would happen if the player threads are locked, then any decent debate would get drowned out completely.

If be half tempted to just close the forum down during matches, purely for the mods sake. That's when the worst of the kneejerking tends to happen.
Unless Jurgen reads RAWK, it wont make any difference.

It will make a difference to my enjoyment of his last days here having to read that utter drivel.
It's not just on RAWK though, it's everywhere.

twitter, facebook?

what difference does it make?
