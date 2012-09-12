Worst part is it's just people setting themselves up for years and years of "I told you so" posts if for whatever reason the new manager doesn't work out.



Can I have a told you so? I did predict that the manager wouldn't be any of those being talked about.And that they'd all be throwing tantrums because we're "missing out" on the names they are demanding be signed. It's the same in the transfer window for players. Someone mentions a name, said name gets discussed, they get excited, they seem 100% sure we are going to bid for the player, then when we sign someone else or the club just aren't interested, it's "why didn't we sign X, he's better than Y" for the rest of the window and even during the season after a game we don't win.But being serious, some of the entitlement and dummy spitting in that thread is embarrassing. Acting like the entitled fans, we usually mock, of the likes of City or even Everton. Even some wanting Mourinho because he's a big name and it would be "cinema".