Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:53 pm
I have been told that mods don't like the way i behave on RAWK and I am sorrry  if I behaved in a way that made you feel uncomfortable. I will try and behave better.

I am sorry. :)

What has happened to Samie? Has he been kidnapped and replaced? Bring him back!
Logged


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm
What has happened to Samie? Has he been kidnapped and replaced? Bring him back!

Swear three times and he'll appear.

He's like a shit version of the candyman.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 05:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm
Swear three times and he'll appear.

He's like a shit version of the candyman.

 ;D
Logged


Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 05:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:53 pm
I have been told that mods don't like the way i behave on RAWK and I am sorrry  if I behaved in a way that made you feel uncomfortable. I will try and behave better.

I am sorry. :)

We still love you. Well some of us do.
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:53 pm
I have been told that mods don't like the way i behave on RAWK and I am sorrry  if I behaved in a way that made you feel uncomfortable. I will try and behave better.

I am sorry. :)
Stand in the naughty corner for the rest of the evening and we'll forgive you.
Logged


Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 05:52:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
Heads falling off now because we're seemingly getting Slot, from a similar league to Amorim with a similar record.

Lot of people who were in the interview room too, it seems.

Some of the posts in there are dreadful.
Logged


Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
Heads falling off now because we're seemingly getting Slot, from a similar league to Amorim with a similar record.

Lot of people who were in the interview room too, it seems.

Worst part is it's just people setting themselves up for years and years of "I told you so" posts if for whatever reason the new manager doesn't work out.
Logged


Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm
Worst part is it's just people setting themselves up for years and years of "I told you so" posts if for whatever reason the new manager doesn't work out.

Yup, and worst of all some will be on his back from the off to ensure they are correct.
Logged

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm »
No manager replaces Klopp once you make peace with that, it doesn't really matter :D
Logged

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm »
Lots of shit been lost in the new manager thread today I see. 

I'm actually glad I'll never meet any of these RAWK members 🤷
Logged

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:48:47 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm
Worst part is it's just people setting themselves up for years and years of "I told you so" posts if for whatever reason the new manager doesn't work out.

Can I have a told you so? I did predict that the manager wouldn't be any of those being talked about.  ;)
And that they'd all be throwing tantrums because we're "missing out" on the names they are demanding be signed. It's the same in the transfer window for players. Someone mentions a name, said name gets discussed, they get excited, they seem 100% sure we are going to bid for the player, then when we sign someone else or the club just aren't interested, it's "why didn't we sign X, he's better than Y" for the rest of the window and even during the season after a game we don't win.

But being serious, some of the entitlement and dummy spitting in that thread is embarrassing. Acting like the entitled fans, we usually mock, of the likes of City or even Everton. Even some wanting Mourinho because he's a big name and it would be "cinema".
Logged


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 10:50:48 am »
That manager thread reminds me of when I posted a pic of Everton fans holding a banner saying something like, Benitez get out of our club and the next manager can fuck off n all

No different imo. Lol
Logged

Online zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 11:03:48 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:50:48 am
That manager thread reminds me of when I posted a pic of Everton fans holding a banner saying something like, Benitez get out of our club and the next manager can fuck off n all

No different imo. Lol
Sadly true.

We've got shouts for binning off what we have because we need a "clean slate" when we're second in the table.

Very much appreciated your Slot with Hair series. Especially Mr T and Valderama ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:50:48 am
That manager thread reminds me of when I posted a pic of Everton fans holding a banner saying something like, Benitez get out of our club and the next manager can fuck off n all

No different imo. Lol

Never change Capon, your pictures are the best posts in that thread, and it includes myself and Samie.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 11:09:03 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:03:48 am
Sadly true.

We've got shouts for binning off what we have because we need a "clean slate" when we're second in the table.

Very much appreciated your Slot with Hair series. Especially Mr T and Valderama ;D
I honestly would be nowhere near footy if I had an outlook like about 70% of the posters on here an on Twitter.

And thanks ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:07:11 am
Never change Capon, your pictures are the best posts in that thread, and it includes myself and Samie.
haha Couldnt if I wanted to. Heard Momma say once Theres something defo fucking wrong with that tit
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 11:29:19 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:16:35 am
haha Couldnt if I wanted to. Heard Momma say once Theres something defo fucking wrong with that tit

She was just trying to feed you.
Logged

Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Fucking kill me now if this is what the next few years have in store.

Waaah wahhh we didn't get the manager I wanted even though I've never watched the Portuguese or dutch league in my life, FSG are mingebags, etc etc.
Logged


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:36:08 am
Fucking kill me now if this is what the next few years have in store.

Waaah wahhh we didn't get the manager I wanted even though I've never watched the Portuguese or dutch league in my life, FSG are mingebags, etc etc.

I thought the rule was you can't comment unless you'd seen 10 games.. Maybe that was players, should apply to managers. I've not even seen 1 full game of Alonso's side, whose got time for that.
Logged

Online amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:19 am
She was just trying to feed you.

:lmao
Logged

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:36:08 am
Fucking kill me now if this is what the next few years have in store.

Waaah wahhh we didn't get the manager I wanted even though I've never watched the Portuguese or dutch league in my life, FSG are mingebags, etc etc.

I've requested the mods ban the lot of them when we start winning.  They don't deserve to have their shite posted then bask in the glory when they're proven wrong.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 12:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:16:35 am
haha Couldnt if I wanted to. Heard Momma say once Theres something defo fucking wrong with that tit

 ;D
Logged


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 12:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:16:35 am
haha Couldnt if I wanted to. Heard Momma say once Theres something defo fucking wrong with that tit

Then you sucked the other one?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:19 am
She was just trying to feed you.
;D
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Tried to venture into the "next manager" thread. Christ almighty, what a fucking madhouse.
Logged







Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0:
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm
Yup, and worst of all some will be on his back from the off to ensure they are correct.

100%.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,428
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 02:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:19 am
She was just trying to feed you.

 :lmao

As I read Capon's comment my mind immediately jumped to making a joke like this, but I knew before scrolling down Nick would have beaten me to it.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,661
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Tried to venture into the "next manager" thread. Christ almighty, what a fucking madhouse.

It's depressing stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,509
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 03:06:55 pm »
If I wern;t in trouble with the mods I would go balls-in on them clowns.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 03:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:55 pm
If I wern;t in trouble with the mods I would go balls-in on them clowns.

There is no point getting involved. You'll only get yourself wound up.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,509
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 03:26:54 pm »
You're right and as my therapist Capon would say "Sausages".
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,879
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 03:37:23 pm »
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Never seen a Slot team play, but I want him for the headline Thats Ya Slot for when he signs and when he leaves.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
