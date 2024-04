Ups and downs, ups and down this week has been... Laid off in February, but got a decent severance package this week. Established a company, but was turned down for funding that would kickstart it. New work hinges on publication of some papers that were given the runaround because I had contact email (old job) I have no access to. Got my hopes high for Liverpool in the 7th min, then Salah missed that chance...



All wihtin one week...