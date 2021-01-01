I've been busy, so not been in any other threads yet. I could understand much of the venting last night. We were abject. Absolutely dreadful in every way. There's nothing wrong in naming it for what it was. On the night we were terrible, and the better team on the night had our pants down.



I wouldn't be onboard with hanging any individuals out to dry over it. We were collectively awful. Sometimes it happens. We fucked it up. We name it, own it then learn from it. Then we move on.



We were never doing the ridiculous media fabricated quadruple. But we've been fantastic in the league and already have a trophy sat in the trophy room. We'll at least bag a champions league place too. The title is still up for grabs, and stranger things have happened before, so we could even overturn last nights result in the second leg.



Anyway, off to see the main board.



*Puts on flak jacket*