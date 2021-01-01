« previous next »
I've been busy, so not been in any other threads yet. I could understand much of the venting last night. We were abject. Absolutely dreadful in every way. There's nothing wrong in naming it for what it was. On the night we were terrible, and the better team on the night had our pants down.

I wouldn't be onboard with hanging any individuals out to dry over it. We were collectively awful. Sometimes it happens. We fucked it up. We name it, own it then learn from it. Then we move on.

We were never doing the ridiculous media fabricated quadruple. But we've been fantastic in the league and already have a trophy sat in the trophy room. We'll at least bag a champions league place too. The title is still up for grabs, and stranger things have happened before, so we could even overturn last nights result in the second leg.

Anyway, off to see the main board.

*Puts on flak jacket*
DON'T DO IT.

Just looked in the Nunez thread, fuck me sideways, that's an utter pile of wank being chatted in there
If anyone said Klopp had bottled anything in English football they should be banned from this forum. Cheaty115 have distorted what football should be.
Too late.  :-\

Lots of friendly fire casualties today. I think I'll log off and do something a bit more constructive for a few hours.
agree about the media-generated quadruple talk - though to be honest I bought into that dream myself.

need to keep reminding everyone that at the start of the season everyone recognized this year as the building of Klopp 2.0 - and it is a thing of fucking beauty.
maybe last night had eff-all to do with banners .... maybe the players all decided "let's have a look at what they're saying about us on RAWK?"

that'd explain a lot.
The performance up to half time could be because we thought it'd be easy, the 2nd half was "fuck pulling my tripe for those crying faced c*nts"
