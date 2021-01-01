« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 59103 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,685
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:29:33 pm
I've succeeded in wiping out yesterday's game from my mind - for a few hours anyway - by working on my 2023 taxes.

not sure if this counts as good advice though.  I just replaced one big downer for another  :)

And presumably you rewatched Requiem for a Dream as well?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:13:49 pm
We weren't.

I mean I don't especially want to get into that in a non-football thread but we largely made the same mistakes as a few weeks ago, it really wasn't good enough. I'd call it a collective failing rather than the weird crucifixion of individuals that's going on elsewhere though.  It's nice that you've brought the same aggression as from the main forum though using words like 'nonsense' :D.  Why is everyone so fucking angry and dismissive of others on this place?

Anyway, I'm logging out for a while, I really can't be arsed, the last four days have been shite personally and there's a weird, toxic anger about this place.

See you all soon.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:01 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:33:26 pm
And presumably you rewatched Requiem for a Dream as well?
now there's an idea.  ta!
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 05:07:16 pm »
So I've had a great day today.

Been shopping and managed not to spend £100+ on this week's food.

Found a bin liner full of 2ltr sized plant pots in the shed that I'd forgotten about, meaning when my order of 30 1ltr sized pots arrive this week I can pot up all the plants.

Ordered some Chelsea style steel toe cap, steel sole work boots so I'm not worrying about splitting my wellies or my feet using the spade or fork.

Life goes on 👍

Oh and just had a fabulous Chinese style stir fry for tea 🤗
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:07:16 pm
So I've had a great day today.

Been shopping and managed not to spend £100+ on this week's food.

Found a bin liner full of 2ltr sized plant pots in the shed that I'd forgotten about, meaning when my order of 30 1ltr sized pots arrive this week I can pot up all the plants.

Ordered some Chelsea style steel toe cap, steel sole work boots so I'm not worrying about splitting my wellies or my feet using the spade or fork.

Life goes on 👍

That brought back memories of my Ma standing in the back garden, turning to me and saying "go tell your Dad I've put the garden fork through my foot". She'd rammed it right through her big toe, somehow she missed all the bone. My ever caring Dad stuck his lazy arsed head out of the bedroom window and had a right cob on, as he'd had to get him to then run her to Walton Hospital.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:10:33 pm
That brought back memories of my Ma standing in the back garden, turning to me and saying "go tell your Dad I've put the garden fork through my foot". She'd rammed it right through her big toe, somehow she missed all the bone. My ever caring Dad stuck his lazy arsed head out of the bedroom window and had a right cob on, as he'd had to get him to then run her to Walton Hospital.

I've gone through so many wellies and other boots doing the garden and broke my big toe after dropping a 6ft iron bar on my foot that it's time I had some proper footwear.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,554
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:13:49 pm
We weren't.

We drew against a team that would have got battered by a TellyTubby XI with Dipsy drinking a pint of pimms on his goal line.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,050
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:20:44 pm
We drew against a team that would have got battered by a TellyTubby XI with Dipsy drinking a pint of pimms on his goal line.

So? Games between Liverpool and United are invariably close, even when they were good and we weren't our games were often drawn out affairs and very close. It has been rare for either side to be thrashed as the game is like a derby and form never seems to count as much.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,297
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:24:00 pm
So? Games between Liverpool and United are invariably close, even when they were good and we weren't our games were often drawn out affairs and very close. It has been rare for either side to be thrashed as the game is like a derby and form never seems to count as much.
I don't think tanking them at their ground 5-0 and our ground 7-0 has done us any favours.
A lot of our "fans" were expecting us to do something similar, and to do that you have to turn up, which we haven't in our last few games against them.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 05:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:20:44 pm
We drew against a team that would have got battered by a TellyTubby XI with Dipsy drinking a pint of pimms on his goal line.

We gave temporary joy to a bunch of joyless Mancs allowing them to crow for a few weeks that they might have stopped us winning something.

Fuck em.... they ain't worth giving them the satisfaction of derailing our destiny 👍
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 05:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:20:44 pm
We drew against a team that would have got battered by a TellyTubby XI with Dipsy drinking a pint of pimms on his goal line.

2nd division Sheffield Utd knocked the full strength reigning European Champions out of the League Cup in Aug 1978, on my first proper date with the wife, we were in a pub and I watched Man Utd lose in the League Cup to Southend United, sometimes shit teams have their day in the sun. Yesterday we sadly dropped 2 pts, due to poor finishing, it happens.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,050
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:28:03 pm
I don't think tanking them at their ground 5-0 and our ground 7-0 has done us any favours.
A lot of our "fans" were expecting us to do something similar, and to do that you have to turn up, which we haven't in our last few games against them.

I would agree that a certain amount of energy has gone out of the team, which isn't a complete surprise considering the injuries. It's also about missing the experience of the absent players. Losing Jota, Trent and Alisson at this stage of the season has made things harder. The likes of Kelleher and Bradley have done really well but you need your best players in this part of the season. Arsenal seem to have avoided too many injuries, as well as going out of the Cups early, which has helped them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 05:33:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:30:13 pm
We gave temporary joy to a bunch of joyless Mancs allowing them to crow for a few weeks that they might have stopped us winning something.

Fuck em.... they ain't worth giving them the satisfaction of derailing our destiny 👍

Missus messaged me that we'd lost the title at OT. I replied that we hadn't, as there's still 7 games to go, unlike them who actually did lose the title at Anfield ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 05:37:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:38 pm
I would agree that a certain amount of energy has gone out of the team, which isn't a complete surprise considering the injuries. It's also about missing the experience of the absent players. Losing Jota, Trent and Alisson at this stage of the season has made things harder. The likes of Kelleher and Bradley have done really well but you need your best players in this part of the season. Arsenal seem to have avoided too many injuries, as well as going out of the Cups early, which has helped them.

I said to the kids yesterday and this is no disrespect to Kelleher as he has been brilliant, but Ali likely saves that shot from Mainoo, as Ali knows where its going and will have moved to cover it. Its that experience and ability we need now. We also badly miss Trents killer passes and Jota would have had a hattrick in at least one of the two games, he buries the chances Mo spooned for example.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:52 pm
Missus messaged me that we'd lost the title at OT. I replied that we hadn't, as there's still 7 games to go, unlike them who actually did lose the title at Anfield ;D

That's their trophy for the season Rob and if we don't win the title they'll remind us it was them who stopped us for decades or until they're successful again.  So never!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 07:47:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:38:17 pm
That's their trophy for the season Rob and if we don't win the title they'll remind us it was them who stopped us for decades or until they're successful again.  So never!

I'll take the piss out of them that they are now reduced to trying to upset our season as they are now totally irrelevant once again. Its the 1970's/1980's revival.

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:47:50 pm
I'll take the piss out of them that they are now reduced to trying to upset our season as they are now totally irrelevant once again. Its the 1970's/1980's revival.



Yep they're back to their irrelevant 70s & 80s mate 👍
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,050
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 08:06:59 pm »
Hey, I like the 70's and 80's as well. Did a great play list on Saturday.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:06:59 pm
Hey, I like the 70's and 80's as well. Did a great play list on Saturday.  :D

Saturday night between 7 and 9, I had two hours of great 80's music on the radio coming back from Scotland too. Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Cinderella, The Cult, AC/DC, Queen, Motley Crue - it was ace ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,050
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 08:18:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:17:36 pm
Saturday night between 7 and 9, I had two hours of great 80's music on the radio coming back from Scotland too. Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Cinderella, The Cult, AC/DC, Queen, Motley Crue - it was ace ;D

No Spandau Ballet!! That's not the 80's.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:18:30 pm
No Spandau Ballet!! That's not the 80's.  :D

You'd get on with my missus, she loves at that music, I'm more Rock/Metal/Punk/Grunge from the 1960s' to the early to mid 2000's. Not been many bands since the mid 00's I've liked, although thanks to Sian (Snail) I've been getting into Wolf Alice recently.

I am doing Rewind North with her and her mate in August, I've not been for a few years. Its a good day out and Roland Gift from FYC is doing the day we're going, he's a fantastic singer and Bad Manners are a good laugh. I like Kim Wilde, shes great live, she's on too
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,050
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:01 pm
You'd get on with my missus, she loves at that music, I'm more Rock/Metal/Punk/Grunge from the 1960s' to the early to mid 2000's. Not been many bands since the mid 00's I've liked, although thanks to Sian (Snail) I've been getting into Wolf Alice recently.

I am doing Rewind North with her and her mate in August, I've not been for a few years. Its a good day out and Roland Gift from FYC is doing the day we're going, he's a fantastic singer and Bad Manners are a good laugh. I like Kim Wilde, shes great live, she's on too

Her choice in football team would have to go though!

I'm not averse to some of that rock and new wave stuff, I used to like the Stranglers, Joe Jackson and loved REM as well. I have not heard of Wolf Alice, but that's the great thing about today you can just pop onto youtube or spotify and listen to something new. I used to like Kim Wilde as well, she gardens now you know.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 08:44:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:39:24 pm
Her choice in football team would have to go though!

I'm not averse to some of that rock and new wave stuff, I used to like the Stranglers, Joe Jackson and loved REM as well. I have not heard of Wolf Alice, but that's the great thing about today you can just pop onto youtube or spotify and listen to something new. I used to like Kim Wilde as well, she gardens now you know.  :D

Tried to change her but to no success. We saw her on tour in Manchester last year, great show. I think she mentioned gardening at one point.

I batter You Tube to catch up on old stuff or even to catch a band I missed. I was aware of Alice In Chains and Stone Temple Pilots, but never listened to them in the 90's, I've spent hours listening to them over winter and bought a load of CD's - I still love a physical disc, even though everything is on the laptop or a card
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:07:46 pm »
Wolf Alice are great and I'm not really a 'band' fan at all so that's a bit of a conflict 😂
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 10:15:30 pm »
I really like Dont Delete the Kisses and The Last Man on Earth by Wolf Alice. Dont like the louder/rockier stuff they do as much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 