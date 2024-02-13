Well it's a bundle of laughs on the main board since Saturday.



Doom, gloom, wet keks, shitty pants and suicide watch seems to be the order of the weekend.



Life isn't perfect folks, it's impossible to be in control of every aspect of it and unexpected events are all part of it.



It's sport, played by human beings, shit happens but we pick ourselves up, put it behind us and move on.



Thank the fucking lord our players, manager and everyone involved with preparing the squad for the next game has a better attitude than some of this lot.