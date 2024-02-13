« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1960 on: February 13, 2024, 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:18:44 pm
I'll be honest and say I can't stand Starmer, but the only way to get these Tory c*nts out is to vote Labour.
And that's what I will do.

Basically just posted this word for word, they're shit, but voting for them stops the increasing rise of fascism over here, at least for a while.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1961 on: February 13, 2024, 04:21:28 pm »
all it needs is someone to decide to debate these political posts, and there goes the fallout shelter.  there are other threads ffs lads.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1962 on: February 13, 2024, 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 13, 2024, 04:21:28 pm
all it needs is someone to decide to debate these political posts, and there goes the fallout shelter.  there are other threads ffs lads.

Is that a challenge  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1963 on: February 13, 2024, 05:03:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 13, 2024, 05:02:57 pm
Is that a challenge  ;D
no it bloody isn't!  :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1964 on: February 13, 2024, 05:57:15 pm »
Well I'm certainly not debating. I'm venting.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1965 on: February 19, 2024, 08:23:51 pm »
Well it's a bundle of laughs on the main board since Saturday. 

Doom, gloom, wet keks, shitty pants and suicide watch seems to be the order of the weekend.

Life isn't perfect folks, it's impossible to be in control of every aspect of it and unexpected events are all part of it.

It's sport, played by human beings, shit happens but we pick ourselves up, put it behind us and move on.

Thank the fucking lord our players, manager and everyone involved with preparing the squad for the next game has a better attitude than some of this lot.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1966 on: February 19, 2024, 08:27:06 pm »
We keep calm and carry on. Enjoy the ride my fellow reds
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1967 on: February 19, 2024, 09:17:05 pm »
:wave
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1968 on: February 21, 2024, 08:30:51 pm »
Just popping in to turn the heating on.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1969 on: February 21, 2024, 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 21, 2024, 08:30:51 pm
Just popping in to turn the heating on.

Save the leccy lad it's all good ☺️
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1970 on: February 21, 2024, 09:12:35 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1971 on: February 21, 2024, 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2024, 08:58:08 pm
Save the leccy lad it's all good ☺️
After I'd gone out and bought the food and drink in after reading the half time thread too.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1972 on: February 21, 2024, 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 21, 2024, 09:32:41 pm
After I'd gone out and bought the food and drink in after reading the half time thread too.

Oh ye of little faith! 

Never read the half time threads mate it's full of spineless fannies if we aren't winning yet these lads rarely if ever let us down 👍
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1973 on: February 21, 2024, 10:03:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2024, 09:50:28 pm
Oh ye of little faith! 

Never read the half time threads mate it's full of spineless fannies if we aren't winning yet these lads rarely if ever let us down 👍

Some fucking team this is, all the main forwards out and we still score 4. Whoever takes over is one lucky bastard
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1974 on: February 22, 2024, 12:08:09 am »
Ha ha down with half time threads.

Voice is wrecked but onwards to Sunday morning with wine and Halls soothers for the journey.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1975 on: February 22, 2024, 08:14:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 21, 2024, 09:32:41 pm
After I'd gone out and bought the food and drink in after reading the half time thread too.

Just read a bit, never fucking learn do they? :lmao

Was at her sisters for the first half, said to the brother in law we'll just have to do the usual second half then ;D

Decent side Luton, much rather have them than Everton in the division (fans aside) as at least they try.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1976 on: February 22, 2024, 10:13:10 pm »
The halftime threads are still easy reading compared to the old in game threads. Lots of moaning and near impossible to follow what was happening. Rise you ducking piece of shit! Wasnt the most helpful of comments.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1977 on: February 22, 2024, 10:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 22, 2024, 10:13:10 pm
The halftime threads are still easy reading compared to the old in game threads. Lots of moaning and near impossible to follow what was happening. Rise you ducking piece of shit! Wasnt the most helpful of comments.

I thought that was one of Gabrielle's better songs actually.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1978 on: February 22, 2024, 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 22, 2024, 10:13:10 pm
The halftime threads are still easy reading compared to the old in game threads. Lots of moaning and near impossible to follow what was happening. Rise you ducking piece of shit! Wasnt the most helpful of comments.

Sounds like the time he stopped to head one away rather than use his right foot at home to Chelsea to me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 07:04:43 pm »
The Nunez thread  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 07:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:04:43 pm
The Nunez thread  ;D
Just saw some of it now. Is there any good individual player thread at the moment?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:10:57 pm
Just saw some of it now. Is there any good individual player thread at the moment?

The attitude displayed in the player threads seems inversely proportional to the results.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:11:10 pm
The attitude displayed in the player threads seems inversely proportional to the results.
Most of the whoppers who post absolute shite in them have never been near Anfield.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 02:05:36 am »
I fear for Sunday, post final.   :-X
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 03:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:36 am
I fear for Sunday, post final.   :-X

Why? It's always good on here when we win a trophy.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:36 am
I fear for Sunday, post final.   :-X

Grow some balls, big boy.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 04:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm
Most of the whoppers who post absolute shite in them have never been near Anfield.

And there will be plenty of season ticket holders who share their opinion or are even worse.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 08:30:22 pm »
The player threads and half-time threads are still a goldmine compared to the politics threads,
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 09:15:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:40 pm
Why? It's always good on here when we win a trophy.

That'll depend on whether Darwin chips the keeper or hits the post.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 09:16:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:42 pm
And there will be plenty of season ticket holders who share their opinion or are even worse.
You may get the odd moan and groan at the match but nothing like the bedwetting that goes on in the main forum.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 10:17:57 pm »
I can't believe the lack of excitement over the final tomorrow, we're in a cup final and everyone is still stressing about the sodding League. Is no one looking forward to tomorrow? The match thread only has six pages!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 10:20:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:17:57 pm
I can't believe the lack of excitement over the final tomorrow, we're in a cup final and everyone is still stressing about the sodding League. Is no one looking forward to tomorrow? The match thread only has six pages!

I can't be arsed posting in the main forum that much, buzzing for tomorrow though, can't wait to win another trophy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 10:22:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:20:07 pm
I can't be arsed posting in the main forum that much, buzzing for tomorrow though, can't wait to win another trophy

I'm glad someone is was beginning to think I was the only one.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 11:21:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:17:57 pm
I can't believe the lack of excitement over the final tomorrow, we're in a cup final and everyone is still stressing about the sodding League. Is no one looking forward to tomorrow? The match thread only has six pages!
Well excited. Going out for the game. Part one of a special season I hope.
