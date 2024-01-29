« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1920 on: January 29, 2024, 09:54:48 am »
Quote from: McrRed on January 29, 2024, 09:06:14 am
Anyone else got this on a loop in their head?

Yeah me ;D
Offline Elzar

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 12:18:03 am »
One below par performance, after 3 forced changes late in the week against a good side and everyone needs to change their role or position.

Think I'll just avoid some football chatter for a while and concentrate on the cricket until the next game
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 12:30:24 am »
There needs to be a fuckin' purge of this place.
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 08:13:51 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:18:03 am
One below par performance, after 3 forced changes late in the week against a good side and everyone needs to change their role or position.

Think I'll just avoid some football chatter for a while and concentrate on the cricket until the next game

I'm staying out of the main board.

We're still top and its still in our own hands. Mo is due back, Endo is due back, Thiago is back, Ibou is OK to miss a game as Quansah is well capable, just need to regroup and go again
Offline SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 12:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:18:03 am
One below par performance, after 3 forced changes late in the week against a good side and everyone needs to change their role or position.

Think I'll just avoid some football chatter for a while and concentrate on the cricket until the next game
100%.

unfortunately I don't have a second sport that I follow.

otoh I'll have more time available to do ....erm .... something I haven't thought of yet.
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:37:58 pm
100%.

unfortunately I don't have a second sport that I follow.

otoh I'll have more time available to do ....erm .... something I haven't thought of yet.

MotoGP starts next month, that's me and the eldest sorted :thumbup
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm »
It's tiresome I agree. Didn't know that I disliked Arsenal to this extent either ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:53:27 pm
It's tiresome I agree. Didn't know that I disliked Arsenal to this extent either ;D
them and Spurs - beating us is like winning the World Cup and CL in one go  ffs.
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:53:27 pm
It's tiresome I agree. Didn't know that I disliked Arsenal to this extent either ;D

Its the diving and play acting that has made me hate them
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 02:41:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:59:01 pm
them and Spurs - beating us is like winning the World Cup and CL in one go  ffs.
Think either club would miss the start of the next season if they win something.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:20:12 pm
Its the diving and play acting that has made me hate them
Yep especially Saka. Ben White was at it yesterday. Arteta running around and seemingly never in his technical area is another reason.
Offline SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 03:07:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:41:19 pm
Think either club would miss the start of the next season if they win something.
Yep especially Saka. Ben White was at it yesterday. Arteta running around and seemingly never in his technical area is another reason.
about time he got carded / sent off for that.  he treats it like it's the one place he's NOT allowed to stand.

was good to see the ref give White a yellow for repeated time-wasting.
Online Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 05:35:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:07:05 pm
about time he got carded / sent off for that.  he treats it like it's the one place he's NOT allowed to stand.

was good to see the ref give White a yellow for repeated time-wasting.

I'm sure Arteta even got in the way of Trent for a throw-in too. Just stood right on the touchline like a lego bellend. It's like he's trying to combine all the worst elements of Guardiola and Mourinho.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm »
Jeez is this Arsenal stuff on here as well!  :D
Online Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:35:39 pm
Jeez is this Arsenal stuff on here as well!  :D

If it ends up in the weather thread, we're doomed.  ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:36:16 pm
If it ends up in the weather thread, we're doomed.  ;D

Doomed! Doomed I tell you!  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 06:15:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:42:46 pm
MotoGP starts next month, that's me and the eldest sorted :thumbup

Isn't Jermaine Jenas presenting that now? Have fun!
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:15:31 pm
Isn't Jermaine Jenas presenting that now? Have fun!

Fuck off you wind up merchant, its MotoE he doing ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:33:41 pm
Fuck off you wind up merchant, its MotoE he doing ;D

If it stops you going on about Lucy for five minutes!  :D
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 06:45:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:35:35 pm
If it stops you going on about Lucy for five minutes!  :D

 8) :missus

She's just the latest co comm to do my head in, taken over from Glenn Hoddle. He's bad, but she's worse and worst of all, she's on almost every game and ruins every one.

I'm looking forwards to seeing the lovely Suzi Perry back on our screens  :D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:45:22 pm
8) :missus

She's just the latest co comm to do my head in, taken over from Glenn Hoddle. He's bad, but she's worse and worst of all, she's on almost every game and ruins every one.

I'm looking forwards to seeing the lovely Suzi Perry back on our screens :D

You devil, you.  :D
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:33:41 pm
Fuck off you wind up merchant, its MotoE he doing ;D

Oh yeah, sorry :D
