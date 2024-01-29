Anyone else got this on a loop in their head?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
One below par performance, after 3 forced changes late in the week against a good side and everyone needs to change their role or position. Think I'll just avoid some football chatter for a while and concentrate on the cricket until the next game
100%.unfortunately I don't have a second sport that I follow. otoh I'll have more time available to do ....erm .... something I haven't thought of yet.
It's tiresome I agree. Didn't know that I disliked Arsenal to this extent either
them and Spurs - beating us is like winning the World Cup and CL in one go ffs.
Its the diving and play acting that has made me hate them
Think either club would miss the start of the next season if they win something.Yep especially Saka. Ben White was at it yesterday. Arteta running around and seemingly never in his technical area is another reason.
about time he got carded / sent off for that. he treats it like it's the one place he's NOT allowed to stand.was good to see the ref give White a yellow for repeated time-wasting.
Jeez is this Arsenal stuff on here as well!
If it ends up in the weather thread, we're doomed.
MotoGP starts next month, that's me and the eldest sorted
Isn't Jermaine Jenas presenting that now? Have fun!
Fuck off you wind up merchant, its MotoE he doing
If it stops you going on about Lucy for five minutes!
She's just the latest co comm to do my head in, taken over from Glenn Hoddle. He's bad, but she's worse and worst of all, she's on almost every game and ruins every one.I'm looking forwards to seeing the lovely Suzi Perry back on our screens
Page created in 0.162 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]