Think you're just giving too much weight to a small minority. Most of the posts in player threads right now are positive.



It's not just that. It's just the general feel of the place overall. It's way too complicated in my head to explain without coming across as provocative or controversial, which is a conversation I'm just not interested in having. People are entitled to their opinions, but I'm entitled to walk away if I'm tired of the drum banging.It probably is just a minority, but they're shouting down everyone else. Then they turn around and project that attitude onto anyone wanting to challenge them or move the discussion away from their position. I don't have the energy to even read this stuff anymore, much less reply to it.