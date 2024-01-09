Really starting to feel done with this place. Feels like almost everyone wants to be a negative gobshite and predict the worst under the guise of having the right to voice their opinion.
I can't be dealing with a place where hope and belief is in such short supply. It's not the path I want to be on. People might scoff, but I firmly believe that we create our own reality. If everyone is being negative, then negativity is what everyone will have.
If anyone needs me, I'll be hanging out with Pollyanna.