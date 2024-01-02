The Nunez thread has now become a debate concerning statistical analysis without antsy reference to football.



Stats on their own are without context, watching a player in a game without the stats again has no context. Talking about Nunez using basic doesn't score enough goals as a stat ignores the amount of space he creates for the rest of his colleagues to excel.I get not everyone loves stats or the data analytics side, I personally find it fascinating but then again I spend hours wikipediaing any sort of random topic based on seeing it on tv, in a book etc.However I find the whole debate in that thread (and others) an interesting point this as it kind of ignores what made this club great once again. It was never just about laptop Eddie and his moneyball stats, it was never just about a brilliant man manager and innovative coach/manager (and team), it was never about us recruiting quantum physics uber nerds to create new and never seen before pitch space analysis, it wasn't poaching some of the best scouts from Man City who did expectional back ground work on character and "fit" for the team.. It was these merging of new and old techniques to create this balanced back room set up which enabled us with little to no margin for error go toe to toe with the cheat mode sportswashers.