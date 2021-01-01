People don't seem to understand the difference between questioning someone and being overtly critical and miserable illogically. So it's now become 'He doesn't score enough in tight games' 'Well, actually, he did score the opener last week' 'OH SO WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION HIM?!'You can say 'will he ever score 20 a season?' and that be a fair enough questionable discussion point.'He doesn't impact tight games enough'/'He isn't good enough'/'We can't have players like him in our position'(? Would we be there without him?) are not questions, but statements, and just demonstrably logically false.