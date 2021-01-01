« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 04:25:24 pm »


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:23:17 pm
Not sure about the badge in the chat but them 3 look excellent.
Home one looks shite.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:24 pm
Home one looks shite.
I like it. Long as the collar / neck area looks better in real life than the pic. Black & grey kits are outstanding.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm »
What happened to Trents Nike badge?

All 3 look good

Not sure about the turquoise on the black kit though
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm »
I hate the grey kits, I always prefer the black and white ones to those.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm »
If I have to see another post of Darwin stats I'll stick me head in the oven.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm
If I have to see another post of Darwin stats I'll stick me head in the oven.

I've been in there today and put a few posts up but I've withdrawn now as it's gone so far down a rabbit hole I've no idea who's saying what or what they're even discussing 🤷

I can't even decide if it's negative or positive.  Weirdest fucking shite I've read on rawk I reckon!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:08:32 pm
I've been in there today and put a few posts up but I've withdrawn now as it's gone so far down a rabbit hole I've no idea who's saying what or what they're even discussing 🤷

I can't even decide if it's negative or positive.  Weirdest fucking shite I've read on rawk I reckon!!

It's the usual mouse wheel - endlessly discussing the same things over and over. I guess the gist is on one hand you have the people who say yeah, his scoring isn't great but he's making a great team contribution, versus those saying we didn't pay £100m (hah!) for a supersub, and that he's a luxury player we need rid of.

I'm only guessing though. Like you, I only understand one paragraph in 10 in that discussion!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm »
People don't seem to understand the difference between questioning someone and being overtly critical and miserable illogically.  So it's now become 'He doesn't score enough in tight games' 'Well, actually, he did score the opener last week' 'OH SO WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION HIM?!'

You can say 'will he ever score 20 a season?' and that be a fair enough questionable discussion point.

'He doesn't impact tight games enough'/'He isn't good enough'/'We can't have players like him in our position'(???? Would we be there without him?) are not questions, but statements, and just demonstrably logically false.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:50 am
For normal people yes ;)

And Bob Paisley.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:14:19 am
Football is pretty basic though Rob, stick the round thing in the net and your troubles go away, don't do that and well twitchy bum time :D

This

I can't be bothered with inverted this, false that, XG etc...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 05:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm
It's the usual mouse wheel - endlessly discussing the same things over and over. I guess the gist is on one hand you have the people who say yeah, his scoring isn't great but he's making a great team contribution, versus those saying we didn't pay £100m (hah!) for a supersub, and that he's a luxury player we need rid of.

I'm only guessing though. Like you, I only understand one paragraph in 10 in that discussion!

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm
People don't seem to understand the difference between questioning someone and being overtly critical and miserable illogically.  So it's now become 'He doesn't score enough in tight games' 'Well, actually, he did score the opener last week' 'OH SO WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION HIM?!'

You can say 'will he ever score 20 a season?' and that be a fair enough questionable discussion point.

'He doesn't impact tight games enough'/'He isn't good enough'/'We can't have players like him in our position'(???? Would we be there without him?) are not questions, but statements, and just demonstrably logically false.

It's all bonkers. 
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 06:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:14:19 am
Football is pretty basic though Rob, stick the round thing in the net and your troubles go away, don't do that and well twitchy bum time :D

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm
This

I can't be bothered with inverted this, false that, XG etc...

If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it

Life's too short for that bollocks.  It's just footie.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it

The Nunez thread has now become a debate concerning statistical analysis without antsy reference to football. ;D
