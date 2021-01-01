« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 39993 times)

Offline Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 03:15:27 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 02:07:08 pm
Thinking the same.

I like to see well reasoned argument for poverty chanting. :D

He said it's more of a pop at Liverpool (saying it's a shithole and full of people on the dole), than poverty in general.
Offline Red Beret

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 04:46:40 pm »
I also grew up in poverty. I'm convinced my dad worked himself into an early grave providing for four kids (my mum was the classic stay at home housewife - is that even possible anymore?) I have a stark memory of the parish priest turning up on our doorstep one evening to give my mum a fiver from the poor fund, and we also had vouchers for school uniforms. But I don't recall there being any foodbanks in the 70s or 80s. Little wonder my dad never took us to football matches - probably couldn't afford it, even then.

I guess we all have different trigger points - whatever we have experienced personally. Just boils my piss that, in a country where almost everybody is struggling, shit like this is considered socially acceptable.

Like I said in the chants thread itself, everybody loves to pile onto the scousers. They'll chant shit about "bin dippers", but then ask where the famous scouse sense of humour is when we get pissed off. Guess I just hate the double standards.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Yesterday at 03:15:27 pm
He said it's more of a pop at Liverpool (saying it's a shithole and full of people on the dole), than poverty in general.

The alonso/Ghost debate aside, RAWKites caling places shitholes really annoys me.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
The alonso/Ghost debate aside, RAWKites caling places shitholes really annoys me.
Why?

In my experience, virtually all areas, no matter what their reputations will have their nice areas. Similarly places that are perceived as affluent will have their run down areas.

Im just sick of shit thick twats from places with arguably more poverty / crime etc than Liverpool, but without the aesthetics that our lovely city has, coming here with their predictable sing books, so they dont deserve any benefit of the doubt.

If you dont lead with your chin, youve less chance of having it broken, so fuck them and their shitty banter, because thats their ultimate justification for acting the twat. Banter. Fuck them.
Offline keyop

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:52:25 pm »
The tragedy chanting can clearly fuck right off - no matter which fans sing it, or which club it's aimed at.

But the poverty chanting is far more nuanced in its origins, and in the reasons why it persists.

What started as a dig at real life social/political issues and hardships has continued for decades - despite the city being transformed in the time that has passed since the Tories considered it a city in 'managed decline'. What has kept this outdated view going falls into several categories in my view:

1. Footballing rivalry - the sad truth that some fans will sing things, no matter how offensive or vile.
2. Traditions - people singing about the scousers, as that's what their fans have always done.
3. Ignorance - people genuinely believing it to be true - despite evidence to the contrary, and despite some opposition fans coming from towns and cities that are light years behind Liverpool in terms of culture, architecture and prosperity.
4. Laziness - instead of singing songs about their own players, club or manager - rival fans often sing about us, with zero awareness that it has no motivational affect whatsoever on their players (and is more likely to motivate ours...)
5. Jealousy - the need for rival fans to find something to have a dig about, due to our total dominance in the 70's and 80's, and our continued periods of resurgence under multiple managers since then.

I think jealousy is one of the strongest of these factors. Rival fans hate our togetherness, hate the fact that we have a world famous atmosphere, a world famous stadium, a world famous anthem, a giant trophy haul, and have had some of the best players and managers in the history of football - despite the city's tough times. We have songs for our players, for our manager, for our European pedigree, our history, our style of play, and even a song when opposition fans leave early.

Our own songbook is unrivalled anywhere, which is why they often resort to tasteless chants - because they're too fucking thick, lazy and ignorant to write their own songs. They're also desperate to do anything to provoke a reaction, or to distract from the fact that (more often than not) they are going to lose the game.

Jealousy creates bitterness, bitterness creates anger, and anger leads to all manner of inappropriate behaviour - including chanting. It's really unpleasant and tribalist, but it persists partly for the reasons listed above. The irony of the chanting is that our city's struggles have actually been a key part of what has shaped the club and become part of the social fabric, all of which helped to build the solidarity and 'never give up' attitude that are cornerstones of our success. They are mocking a period of the City's history that has actually made it stronger, more resilient, and more unified than many of the fractured towns and cities that opposition fans go home to after a game.

In a perverse way, the chants are a compliment (although not literally...), and are sung because we matter, because we are successful, and because we are different to most other clubs. I want them to disappear as much as the next person, but the chanting says so much more about the people doing it than it ever will about us - and only serves to highlight the jealousy and bitterness that still remains - due to our continued success across multiple generations.

They ultimately all want what we have - and they fucking hate the fact that they don't (even though they'll never admit it...).
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm
Why?
In my experience, virtually all areas, no matter what their reputations will have their nice areas. Similarly places that are perceived as affluent will have their run down areas.

Why would you refer to run down areas, as shitholes, it IMO is very Tory wanker thing to say.

Offline Crimson_Tank

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Christ on a Bike is this thing still going?

Who left the door ajar and the lights on...

Welp I'll see to them in good time.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Christ on a Bike is this thing still going?

Who left the door ajar and the lights on...

Welp I'll see to them in good time.

Tank!!!  ;D
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 04:09:01 am »
I've read all that you all have to say, the 'good faith' responses and the shite, and my position remains the same: No to poverty chanting. And blaagh to any suggestion that we can/should only work to stop one kind of gobshite chanting.

Come at me bros



(PS Don't think I've ever referred to anywhere as a shithole)





(Not even BMD)
