The tragedy chanting can clearly fuck right off - no matter which fans sing it, or which club it's aimed at.



But the poverty chanting is far more nuanced in its origins, and in the reasons why it persists.



What started as a dig at real life social/political issues and hardships has continued for decades - despite the city being transformed in the time that has passed since the Tories considered it a city in 'managed decline'. What has kept this outdated view going falls into several categories in my view:



1. Footballing rivalry - the sad truth that some fans will sing things, no matter how offensive or vile.

2. Traditions - people singing about the scousers, as that's what their fans have always done.

3. Ignorance - people genuinely believing it to be true - despite evidence to the contrary, and despite some opposition fans coming from towns and cities that are light years behind Liverpool in terms of culture, architecture and prosperity.

4. Laziness - instead of singing songs about their own players, club or manager - rival fans often sing about us, with zero awareness that it has no motivational affect whatsoever on their players (and is more likely to motivate ours...)

5. Jealousy - the need for rival fans to find something to have a dig about, due to our total dominance in the 70's and 80's, and our continued periods of resurgence under multiple managers since then.



I think jealousy is one of the strongest of these factors. Rival fans hate our togetherness, hate the fact that we have a world famous atmosphere, a world famous stadium, a world famous anthem, a giant trophy haul, and have had some of the best players and managers in the history of football - despite the city's tough times. We have songs for our players, for our manager, for our European pedigree, our history, our style of play, and even a song when opposition fans leave early.



Our own songbook is unrivalled anywhere, which is why they often resort to tasteless chants - because they're too fucking thick, lazy and ignorant to write their own songs. They're also desperate to do anything to provoke a reaction, or to distract from the fact that (more often than not) they are going to lose the game.



Jealousy creates bitterness, bitterness creates anger, and anger leads to all manner of inappropriate behaviour - including chanting. It's really unpleasant and tribalist, but it persists partly for the reasons listed above. The irony of the chanting is that our city's struggles have actually been a key part of what has shaped the club and become part of the social fabric, all of which helped to build the solidarity and 'never give up' attitude that are cornerstones of our success. They are mocking a period of the City's history that has actually made it stronger, more resilient, and more unified than many of the fractured towns and cities that opposition fans go home to after a game.



In a perverse way, the chants are a compliment (although not literally...), and are sung because we matter, because we are successful, and because we are different to most other clubs. I want them to disappear as much as the next person, but the chanting says so much more about the people doing it than it ever will about us - and only serves to highlight the jealousy and bitterness that still remains - due to our continued success across multiple generations.



They ultimately all want what we have - and they fucking hate the fact that they don't (even though they'll never admit it...).