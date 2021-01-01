« previous next »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 02:07:08 pm
Thinking the same.

I like to see well reasoned argument for poverty chanting. :D

He said it's more of a pop at Liverpool (saying it's a shithole and full of people on the dole), than poverty in general.
I also grew up in poverty. I'm convinced my dad worked himself into an early grave providing for four kids (my mum was the classic stay at home housewife - is that even possible anymore?) I have a stark memory of the parish priest turning up on our doorstep one evening to give my mum a fiver from the poor fund, and we also had vouchers for school uniforms. But I don't recall there being any foodbanks in the 70s or 80s. Little wonder my dad never took us to football matches - probably couldn't afford it, even then.

I guess we all have different trigger points - whatever we have experienced personally. Just boils my piss that, in a country where almost everybody is struggling, shit like this is considered socially acceptable.

Like I said in the chants thread itself, everybody loves to pile onto the scousers. They'll chant shit about "bin dippers", but then ask where the famous scouse sense of humour is when we get pissed off. Guess I just hate the double standards.
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Today at 03:15:27 pm
He said it's more of a pop at Liverpool (saying it's a shithole and full of people on the dole), than poverty in general.

The alonso/Ghost debate aside, RAWKites caling places shitholes really annoys me.

Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 05:13:35 pm
The alonso/Ghost debate aside, RAWKites caling places shitholes really annoys me.
Why?

In my experience, virtually all areas, no matter what their reputations will have their nice areas. Similarly places that are perceived as affluent will have their run down areas.

Im just sick of shit thick twats from places with arguably more poverty / crime etc than Liverpool, but without the aesthetics that our lovely city has, coming here with their predictable sing books, so they dont deserve any benefit of the doubt.

If you dont lead with your chin, youve less chance of having it broken, so fuck them and their shitty banter, because thats their ultimate justification for acting the twat. Banter. Fuck them.
