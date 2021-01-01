I also grew up in poverty. I'm convinced my dad worked himself into an early grave providing for four kids (my mum was the classic stay at home housewife - is that even possible anymore?) I have a stark memory of the parish priest turning up on our doorstep one evening to give my mum a fiver from the poor fund, and we also had vouchers for school uniforms. But I don't recall there being any foodbanks in the 70s or 80s. Little wonder my dad never took us to football matches - probably couldn't afford it, even then.



I guess we all have different trigger points - whatever we have experienced personally. Just boils my piss that, in a country where almost everybody is struggling, shit like this is considered socially acceptable.



Like I said in the chants thread itself, everybody loves to pile onto the scousers. They'll chant shit about "bin dippers", but then ask where the famous scouse sense of humour is when we get pissed off. Guess I just hate the double standards.