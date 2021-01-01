I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbarLucky/unlucky:Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.
It's never a good sign after dropping points when pretty much every player thread is top of the unread topics board.
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest
👍I'll watch the full game on lfctv tomorrow if I get time too.
Two exceptionally good football teams going hammer and tongue for 95minutes, intense as fuck.Var should be the scapegoat sadly.
Thought we had them licked to be honest
Yeah, did feel like that, then we ran out of steam.
