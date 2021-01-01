« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 38172 times)

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 09:44:03 pm »
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?

We had a 5 on 1 breakway, Mo rolled it across the Trent and the ball bounced just before it got to Trent and he his shot slammed off the bar, so Trents getting shit.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,001
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.

Yippy ky yay...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.

Cheers mate.

It's never a good sign after dropping points when pretty much every player thread is top of the unread topics board.

It's good to see we've been robbed again by the officials, it restores your faith that they've decided they've paid us back now for the earlier fuck ups. 

I can never trust officials when things go our way, it's not the natural order of things ☺️
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
It's never a good sign after dropping points when pretty much every player thread is top of the unread topics board.
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D

👍

I'll watch the full game on lfctv tomorrow if I get time too.
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm
👍

I'll watch the full game on lfctv tomorrow if I get time too.
Missed out Ibou.

It was a really good game marred by blind VAR officials and the usual time-wasting, diving and feigning injury antics from Arsenal.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 11:08:21 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D
stay away from the Grav thread
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,872
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 04:08:43 am »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.
It's definitely not a penalty, but the failure to dribble to the opposing basketball is shocking...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,059
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 08:39:09 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?

Two exceptionally good football teams going hammer and tongue for 95minutes, intense as fuck.

Var should be the scapegoat sadly.
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 08:40:35 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 08:39:09 am
Two exceptionally good football teams going hammer and tongue for 95minutes, intense as fuck.

Var should be the scapegoat sadly.
Thought we had them licked to be honest
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,059
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 08:54:49 am »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 08:40:35 am
Thought we had them licked to be honest

Yeah, did feel like that, then we ran out of steam.
Logged

Offline Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.

Was a tough choice between that and Dirty Harry, for me.

Some great films were made in the 70s. 
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,286
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 08:54:49 am
Yeah, did feel like that, then we ran out of steam.
You're right, but it was a silly pun for "hammer and tongue" instead of hammer and tongs.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,468
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.



One's a pen, the other isn't (apparently). *shrug*
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,472
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D

although that one now has taken a turn with someone doubling down on an opinion decided on the day he signed :lmao  Sometimes its best to just not comment at all but nope, a few cant leave well alone!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 