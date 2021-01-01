all good! worth saying in case anyone got the wrong impression that that point you were arguing was something widespread in the Endo thread.
know a few people here tend to share that they are lfc forum-phobes and won't go in threads there. but then when others get them geed up - often, but not always, by people who haven't exactly represented whats going on in them - they rail against the standard of rawk/lfc threads/posters on there sight unseen
since this is often on occasions when the things they're railing against just aren't happening (eg last night people were worked up about what people might be saying in the Nunez thread, instead of reading it and realising how supportive and positive about his performance it was), there's never any harm in clearing things up!
Absolutely superb post mate.
I only pop in here to see how people are feeling and take a gauge of the temporary situation in peoples lives.
I very rarely post because it's a 'me thing' and I tend to feel it's a space for you all. I think it was always intended as a day-to-day chat room.
For a while this thread has occasionally veered in to an odd discussion about the rest of the site. It even made me search fallout shelter 2 to see why that was locked. It's inconclusive, but Jim was clearly unhappy and I haven't got the time to delve in to the recycle bin to see what was deleted (I think the recycle bin is emptied after 12 months anyway).
I suspect it's a similar situation to what's occurred in the last few weeks. People resenting people calling out people talking in the main forum or arguing as such.
I tell you what though, there's a couple of disingenuous people using this thread to promote their own status. One person slagging the main forum off but on page 2 of their post history tells people its a forum and they'll say what they want.
Others calling the main forum out but will dominate the transfer thread which is all about what - replacing our current players.
The main forum is full of Reds with disparate views, yet desperate for the same objective.
I got hit last week for saying Nunez should have chipped a shot, from a bloke who unreasonably said I've analysed Darwin 'to death', but the poster has ruthlessly changed his own sig from Lovechild of Firmino to Lovechild of Nunez. I have my loyalties but if you don't like them (or you leave) I have other loyalties.
But you find yourself defending yourself against these whoppers. Whoppers with the same interest in our club but who apply their feelings in a different way though.
I'm only posting this because cc is spot on, he nails it. Really nails it.
The main board is impossible to keep up with, but I resent, and I mean resent anyone who suggests the madness is a RAWK thing. Fucking hell it's a real life and an internet thing.
Soz for the long post, but I'd suggest, which is for you all to agree, that footy is not discussed in here at all. It should become a * thread perhaps.