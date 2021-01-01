« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 37210 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 06:10:19 pm »
there seems to be a demographic within the LFC support base consisting of people who are drawn to the game because they like to feel miserable - they spend an incredible amount of time finding faults to pick at, and do it ad fucking nauseum.

a mate of mine used to call it "picking fly shit out of pepper".
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,441
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
I had a quick glance at the Endo thread now, to see what latest idiocy got it locked!  Anyway, only read a few posts, the hilarious part of it is, someone (a few days back) actually used the argument that it’s the over-praising that leads to over-criticising him :lmao

I mean, that only works the other way round, surely?! Supporters go to bat for a player who’s getting far too much shit from some fans.  It doesn’t work the other way when those same fans will criticise him more because he’s getting a lot of effusive support from others. What sort of ‘fan' does that - decided they’ll slag off a player more because they don’t like the fact he’s getting some love!

Whole thing is bonkers. Imagine thinking backing a far too often criticised player is a bad thing. It’s a ‘fan forum’ not a sodding coaches meeting.

that's not why it got locked.

what got it locked has already been alluded to but got deleted - and it was by someone 'going to bat' for endo (in their book), not whoever made that one post a few days ago that has irked you.

got locked cos they weren't doing it chatting about endo or football, but by saying stuff as juvenile as it was embarrassing for an adult to write on the internet!
Logged

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,443
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm
that's not why it got locked.

what got it locked has already been alluded to but got deleted - and it was by someone 'going to bat' for endo (in their book), not whoever made that one post a few days ago that has irked you.

got locked cos they weren't doing it chatting about endo or football, but by saying stuff as juvenile as it was embarrassing for an adult to write on the internet!

Oh I know, my post had nothing to do with why it got locked. I just happened upon that post I was referring to as I was looking.  So sorry, you wrote that for no reason  ;D 
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 06:23:58 pm
Oh I know, my post had nothing to do with why it got locked. I just happened upon that post I was referring to as I was looking.  So sorry, you wrote that for no reason  ;D 
;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,441
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 06:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 06:23:58 pm
Oh I know, my post had nothing to do with why it got locked. I just happened upon that post I was referring to as I was looking.  So sorry, you wrote that for no reason  ;D 
all good! worth saying in case anyone got the wrong impression that that point you were arguing was something widespread in the Endo thread.

know a few people here tend to share that they are lfc forum-phobes and won't go in threads there. but then when others get them geed up - often, but not always, by people who haven't exactly represented whats going on in them - they rail against the standard of rawk/lfc threads/posters on there sight unseen

since this is often on occasions when the things they're railing against just aren't happening (eg last night people were worked up about what people might be saying in the Nunez thread, instead of reading it and realising how supportive and positive about his performance it was), there's never any harm in clearing things up!
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,152
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm »
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:43:26 pm
all good! worth saying in case anyone got the wrong impression that that point you were arguing was something widespread in the Endo thread.

know a few people here tend to share that they are lfc forum-phobes and won't go in threads there. but then when others get them geed up - often, but not always, by people who haven't exactly represented whats going on in them - they rail against the standard of rawk/lfc threads/posters on there sight unseen

since this is often on occasions when the things they're railing against just aren't happening (eg last night people were worked up about what people might be saying in the Nunez thread, instead of reading it and realising how supportive and positive about his performance it was), there's never any harm in clearing things up!
Absolutely superb post mate.

I only pop in here to see how people are feeling and take a gauge of the temporary situation in peoples lives.
I very rarely post because it's a 'me thing' and I tend to feel it's a space for you all. I think it was always intended as a day-to-day chat room.
For a while this thread has occasionally veered in to an odd discussion about the rest of the site. It even made me search fallout shelter 2 to see why that was locked. It's inconclusive, but Jim was clearly unhappy and I haven't got the time to delve in to the recycle bin to see what was deleted (I think the recycle bin is emptied after 12 months anyway).

I suspect it's a similar situation to what's occurred in the last few weeks. People resenting people calling out people talking in the main forum or arguing as such.
I tell you what though, there's a couple of disingenuous people using this thread to promote their own status. One person slagging the main forum off but on page 2 of their post history tells people its a forum and they'll say what they want.
Others calling the main forum out but will dominate the transfer thread which is all about what - replacing our current players.

The main forum is full of Reds with disparate views, yet desperate for the same objective.
I got hit last week for saying Nunez should have chipped a shot, from a bloke who unreasonably said I've analysed Darwin 'to death', but the poster has ruthlessly changed his own sig from Lovechild of Firmino to Lovechild of Nunez. I have my loyalties but if you don't like them (or you leave) I have other loyalties.
But you find yourself defending yourself against these whoppers. Whoppers with the same interest in our club but who apply their feelings in a different way though.

I'm only posting this because cc is spot on, he nails it. Really nails it.

The main board is impossible to keep up with, but I resent, and I mean resent anyone who suggests the madness is a RAWK thing. Fucking hell it's a real life and an internet thing.

Soz for the long post, but I'd suggest, which is for you all to agree, that footy is not discussed in here at all. It should become a * thread perhaps.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,443
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm »
My main beef with so many discussion threads is that they invariably get locked in never ending loops of unchangeable opinions, usually between the same posters. I realise that's a gross generalisation but we've all seen it, time after time. The same talking points debated ad nauseam.

I realise this is a place for debate and discussion. But when there's no chance people are going to change anybody's mind, I often feel the discussions lock other people out. It becomes next to impossible to talk about anything else within the subject beyond the talking points established by those described above. Ultimately, people end up taking sides, and topic after topic becomes a polarised stalemate.

I dunno. Maybe that take is wrong, or maybe it's just supposed to be that way. But it's just an exhausting way to exist on social media, so I just avoid it. It's just the irresistible force meeting the immoveable object.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,985
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Great post from John C that sums up my frustrations with this thread.

Edit: classycarra too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
Well and truly outcast. Well I've never been 'in with The Man' I guess ;D

Since the subject has been brought up, my view about this thread is that it has served as a safety value for posters who don't like the tenor of posting in many of the football threads and player threads, especially after bad results and during times of adversity. There's nothing we can do about it, of course; such posting is clearly allowed and it seems to be the way Liverpool fandom has chosen to go and RAWK is no different. Maybe it's always been like that, I don't know, I've only been a member here since late 2018 and before that only popped on as a guest now and then for information. And maybe all of life has gone that way, I don't know, but a lot of posters, though a minority, it seems, don't like it and have been using this thread to blow off steam about it. Personally I think that's a good thing; it means less such 'blowing off steam' in a myriad of other threads.

Just like there's one thread where all the transfer blather is contained to stop it affecting every thread, I feel there should be a place where people can blow off steam about the negativity and excessive criticism and angry posts about players that passes for much of online fan discourse. People who don't like it need not visit the thread.

For my part I never name anyone or single anyone out, just make general grouchy comments. The position I come from is one I've outlined many times. I genuinely believe that negativity breeds negativity; that angry posts accusing players of being 'shite' and 'finished' and 'not good enoug'h etc etc empowers other people to say the same and can build into something nasty. I've heard things at the match that I first saw here and which has spread and filtered through to matchgoers so the idea that it's "just a forum" and "has no effect" is not true, IMO.

Looking at it from the other side my identity, if you like, is someone who longs for a more positive, patient, supportive form of fandom; celebrating all that is good and taking reversals and adveristy on the chin, with a kind of dignity, rather than crying and whinging about it. I don't have any illusions that we can ever achieve that, but if the 'other side' is able to follow their wishes and instincts with impunity, then surely it's right that our side can make our case as well? If it can maybe save a handful of people from falling to the dark side then there's something worthwhile in it, surely?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm

Looking at it from the other side my identity, if you like, is someone who longs for a more positive, patient, supportive form of fandom;

You fucking pansy... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
You fucking pansy... ;D
You, too shall go on the list. What's your name? ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,675
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
You, too shall go on the list. What's your name? ;)

Dont tell him tukrish.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Dont tell him tukrish.
Ha! Tukrish *scribbles name in book*
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,849
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
I wonder if younger people and/or non Brits get the reference? :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
I understand and sympathise with John's points (and I know at least one of them was referring to me, didn't expect to have to look up my own posts to check, felt that was a bit unnecessary, but there we are).  Modding a forum is difficult and it's easy for posters to get hypocritical, particularly in a scenario where you always think you're right, and you're absolutely correct John about it being a life thing rather than a RAWK thing specifically.  There's an expectation of perfection in everything now.  Robotic, joyless perfection. It exists the most to me in football, but it's everywhere too. One look in the politics threads has some ready to wave in 5 more years of quasi-fascism, because Starmer isn't progressive enough.  He's not, of course, he's a twat, but I'd take it over what we've got now.

When it comes to the main forum, Ghost nails it for me.  It's never been about people posting things I disagree with per se, I expect that, it's a forum.  It's posting something in the main positive and being (in my opinion) targeted by the same 4-5 people who are in every contentious thread doing the same thing, be it an air of intellectual or moral superiority, a 'dog with a bone' aspect to responding to every single post that disagrees, or endless recitation of dry statistics.  It gets wearing and it's hard not to snap back at it (and I definitely have and haven't always liked my choice of words) when you're watching a team you genuinely enjoy watching.  Yeah, maybe we're crap at ground duels or we're in the 27th percentile for shots taken while looking at armadillos or something but I just tend to enjoy the games and dissect the performances and results as I see them. That might not be for everyone. and some might enjoy stats and suchlike, or want to look at underlying issues, and that's fine.  But it seems to be so polarised that there seems to be no room for someone just supporting the team at times and that gets very tiring.

I've honestly never felt so much negativity around a team giving me so much joy, and I think that's the bit that baffles me. Maybe I don't express that the 'right' way, but that's the confusing bit for me.

For Christ sake, I've just read the Salah thread and people want him sold  ;D
 
Anyway, fuck it, it's Christmas, if you think I'm a twat or a hypocrite or disingenuous or 'promoting my own status' (whatever the fuck that means, I'm a disabled nobody who lives alone and posts on a fucking internet forum :)) I probably am.  I'm at the point where I'd sooner stick half the forum on ignore and post in ignorance, and that seems to be working.  Have a good one all, I might start posting again when we win summat, so March it is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,857
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm
I wonder if younger people and/or non Brits get the reference? :)

Non-Brits are useless... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
My main beef with so many discussion threads is that they invariably get locked in never ending loops of unchangeable opinions, usually between the same posters. I realise that's a gross generalisation but we've all seen it, time after time. The same talking points debated ad nauseam.

I realise this is a place for debate and discussion. But when there's no chance people are going to change anybody's mind, I often feel the discussions lock other people out. It becomes next to impossible to talk about anything else within the subject beyond the talking points established by those described above. Ultimately, people end up taking sides, and topic after topic becomes a polarised stalemate.

I dunno. Maybe that take is wrong, or maybe it's just supposed to be that way. But it's just an exhausting way to exist on social media, so I just avoid it. It's just the irresistible force meeting the immoveable object.

that pretty well sums up my view too.

I haven't been on RAWK anywhere near as long as many of you guys, but I've been posting on LFC forums for 25+ years and agree with you completely Beret.

way (way) too many ppl seem to take it as a personal insult or challenge  when another poster disagrees with them.  like it's not supposed to happen.

and many seem to think saying the same thing 100 times will make the other guy suddenly go "oh shit, you've been right all along".

which never happens.

and it just devolves into endlessly-repetitive statements.  so there's the boredom of it all.

I also agree with a lot of Ghost's post, especially this:
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
I genuinely believe that negativity breeds negativity; that angry posts accusing players of being 'shite' and 'finished' and 'not good enoug'h etc etc empowers other people to say the same and can build into something nasty. I've heard things at the match that I first saw here and which has spread and filtered through to matchgoers so the idea that it's "just a forum" and "has no effect" is not true, IMO.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 07:34:50 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
I understand and sympathise with John's points (and I know at least one of them was referring to me, didn't expect to have to look up my own posts to check, felt that was a bit unnecessary, but there we are). 
I can 100% assure you that it wasn't JP, I can honestly tell you it wasn't referring to you at all.

I actually don't know the opinions of many posters, only a few, as I don't pour over the main forum myself like I use to and the threads increase to fast to keep up. However, when people point out in various places that certain posters are toxic and drag the forum down I've raised it in the staff room and certainly Claire doesn't recognise such statements and claims. I've even pm'd posters who have claimed it without getting a response. I understand there will be a few prominent posters who get on peoples nerves but we tend to moderate for abuse or particularly outrageous crap rather than moderating peoples opinion (on the main I think anyway).

I'm not having a go at anyone, I just (a) understood cc's post that people come in here and stir things up (b) there are a couple of disingenuous people.

Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
Well and truly outcast. Well I've never been 'in with The Man' I guess ;D
What does this mean mate?
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
I've heard things at the match that I first saw here and which has spread and filtered through to matchgoers so the idea that it's "just a forum" and "has no effect" is not true, IMO.
Most matchgoers won't even have an account on RAWK mate, loads I know don't even go on forums. I really don't think the site influences opinion in the ground. It' been forever thus that wherever you sit in the ground within a perimeter of about 10 metres you'll here an absolute crank screaming negativity. We had a really bad one for years. It's always been the case and they don't pick it up from any forum.

Anyway, I really hope people don't think I'm alienating this thread or those who populate it the most, you all know me better than that and I've interacted with most of you.
I just thought classycarra made a good point.
Peace & love folks  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 