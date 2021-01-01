I understand and sympathise with John's points (and I know at least one of them was referring to me, didn't expect to have to look up my own posts to check, felt that was a bit unnecessary, but there we are). Modding a forum is difficult and it's easy for posters to get hypocritical, particularly in a scenario where you always think you're right, and you're absolutely correct John about it being a life thing rather than a RAWK thing specifically. There's an expectation of perfection in everything now. Robotic, joyless perfection. It exists the most to me in football, but it's everywhere too. One look in the politics threads has some ready to wave in 5 more years of quasi-fascism, because Starmer isn't progressive enough. He's not, of course, he's a twat, but I'd take it over what we've got now.When it comes to the main forum, Ghost nails it for me. It's never been about people posting things I disagree with per se, I expect that, it's a forum. It's posting something in the main positive and being (in my opinion) targeted by the same 4-5 people who are in every contentious thread doing the same thing, be it an air of intellectual or moral superiority, a 'dog with a bone' aspect to responding to every single post that disagrees, or endless recitation of dry statistics. It gets wearing and it's hard not to snap back at it (and I definitely have and haven't always liked my choice of words) when you're watching a team you genuinely enjoy watching. Yeah, maybe we're crap at ground duels or we're in the 27th percentile for shots taken while looking at armadillos or something but I just tend to enjoy the games and dissect the performances and results as I see them. That might not be for everyone. and some might enjoy stats and suchlike, or want to look at underlying issues, and that's fine. But it seems to be so polarised that there seems to be no room for someone just supporting the team at times and that gets very tiring.I've honestly never felt so much negativity around a team giving me so much joy, and I think that's the bit that baffles me. Maybe I don't express that the 'right' way, but that's the confusing bit for me.For Christ sake, I've just read the Salah thread and people want him soldAnyway, fuck it, it's Christmas, if you think I'm a twat or a hypocrite or disingenuous or 'promoting my own status' (whatever the fuck that means, I'm a disabled nobody who lives alone and posts on a fucking internet forum) I probably am. I'm at the point where I'd sooner stick half the forum on ignore and post in ignorance, and that seems to be working. Have a good one all, I might start posting again when we win summat, so March it is.