« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 36273 times)

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,231
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Yeah Al is sound, I went into the Endo thread out of curiosity - this was his assessment, of Endo. Seems reasonable
Why are you fucking posting it in here?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
That post from Al was the first one I saw when I went into the thread

I saw the others  too, about hiding from the pass but as someone who likes Al I decided to only look at things from my chosen perspective. As per the fallout shelter ethos, I certainly didn't expect to have my posts challenged,  this is the fallout shelter after all.
fair do's kenny - that post of his infuriated me.  this isn't the place to get into it.  sorry.
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,547
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:04:33 am »
Al is sound, a bit infuriating but sound. Leave him alone you dickfaces.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:26:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:04:33 am
Al is sound, a bit infuriating but sound. Leave him alone you dickfaces.

Samie in the Fallout Shelter spirit of things...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,547
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Samie has always had a key to the shelter., it was just on a need to know basis though. :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 