Yeah Al is sound, I went into the Endo thread out of curiosity - this was his assessment, of Endo. Seems reasonable



did you miss the bit where he accused Endo of repeatedly hiding from the ball, based on a still image from Sunday's game?and where he criticized Endo's "body shape" when Hughes banged into him, again based on one image? [wtf his body shape has to do with getting hammered from behind is beyond me]criticizing a hard-working Liverpool player like that is OTT for me. if anyone had yelled that kind of shite on the Kop back in the day they'd be riding home in a fucking ambulance.