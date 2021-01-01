I'm campaigning to be made mod of this thread alone.
doing a wonderful job and all.
I just need buy-in from all the regulars in here and I'm set. I know I can trust on everyone's vote.
hang on. I never mentioned chips .......
My vote is always for sale...
That's the last time I put your message on the match commentary thread!
Fair enough
You ere supposed to say "No, how much?"
Only to Tubby Although a bidding war might be good for me...
I can only offer a chocolate eclair and that's only for the next ten minutes before I eat it.
Sold!
Gosh, what's happening here?!... Can someone pass me a beer?
You probably call them Fries these days
actually I don't - at home anyway
Glad to hear it mate
