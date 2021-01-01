« previous next »
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:07 pm
I'm campaigning to be made mod of this thread alone.
doing a wonderful job and all.
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:07 pm
I'm campaigning to be made mod of this thread alone.
You're doing a fine job of that.
Online tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:56:07 pm
doing a wonderful job and all.

I just need buy-in from all the regulars in here and I'm set.  I know I can trust on everyone's vote.
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:57:13 pm
I just need buy-in from all the regulars in here and I'm set.  I know I can trust on everyone's vote.

My vote is always for sale...
Offline farawayred

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 05:58:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:54:07 pm
hang on. I never mentioned chips .......
Alright then, I'll share.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 06:01:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:54:07 pm
hang on. I never mentioned chips .......

You probably call them Fries these days
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 05:58:07 pm
My vote is always for sale...

That's the last time I put your message on the match commentary thread!  ;D
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 06:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:02:43 pm
That's the last time I put your message on the match commentary thread!  ;D

;D Fair enough
Offline farawayred

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 06:03:32 pm
;D Fair enough
You ere supposed to say "No, how much?"  ;D
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:11:27 pm
You ere supposed to say "No, how much?"  ;D

Only to Tubby ;)

Although a bidding war might be good for me...
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 06:30:13 pm
Only to Tubby ;)

Although a bidding war might be good for me...

I can only offer a chocolate eclair and that's only for the next ten minutes before I eat it.
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 06:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:31:53 pm
I can only offer a chocolate eclair and that's only for the next ten minutes before I eat it.

Sold!
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 06:44:15 pm »
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 06:51:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:45:09 pm
Gosh, what's happening here?!...

Can someone pass me a beer?
Sadly yet another thread being derailed by childish shite.

When we could be talking about dear old Len. Was it Oxton? Len was a man who knew how to moan, he could teach some of the moaners on here a thing or 2 about negativity.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 06:01:39 pm
You probably call them Fries these days
actually I don't - at home anyway  :)
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:13:37 pm
actually I don't - at home anyway  :)

Glad to hear it mate
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm »
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:50:43 pm »
Just home from visiting family, listening to the arsenal game on the way back.  How fucking annoying was that!!

Peanuts anyone?
