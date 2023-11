Trying to sort out some flying lessons for the lad for Sunday, instructor texts me half 3, I ring him at 5:30, he's flying, says he'll call in about an hour - nips to the lads school for a 6th form thing, rings Eddie at 7, he's had an engine failure and has had to do an emergency landing on the beachHe'll ring me tomorrow if the this one is fixed, or other plane is available, better not tell the missus about this, she'll ban him from flying