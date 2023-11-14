Got a referral from the doc to the musco-skeletal unit over my back, and she gave me a ton of heavy duty pain killers, so that's me hopefully sorted for a bit too1
I saw a bib in St. John's precinct last week with "Mum is right, Everton are shite" on it.
Heheh the 'King' bit should have the Daily Fail nicely stewed
brought back memories of this:
My memory's getting really bad as I only recognise Riise out of that lot 😳
You can't be serious?
Heskey, Sami, Gerrard, Murphy
I'm guessing it's from the 90s or early 00s as I barely watched any football between Hillsborough and Rafa arriving so yes I'm serious 🤷
Maybe if they weren't all grimacing I'd have recognised them then 🤦
early 2000s, before Rafa came in, cos both Heskey/Murphy left in 04 iirc.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That'll be why then although I probably should have recognised Stevie.Before anyone asks, no I didn't watch any of the treble season. Not even the finals. I think it was maybe the Olympiakos game in the 04/05 season that I got interested again.
It'll be because it's skinhead Stevie before he evolved into his forever haircut.
The greatest hairline in football. Immovable.
A very young Goodie!
