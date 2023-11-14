« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 28515 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 02:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:59:03 am

Got a referral from the doc to the musco-skeletal unit over my back, and she gave me a ton of heavy duty pain killers, so that's me hopefully sorted for a bit too1  :D
Might wanna keep some of those back for the players; they might well need them after the international break!
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 03:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:45:38 pm
I saw a bib in St. John's precinct last week with "Mum is right, Everton are shite" on it.

:lmao

I got our kids first child a Liverpool Dribbler bib when he was born in 1992. I also got a Harley Davidson babygrow that said "I'm only here cos my Mom missed her cycle"

Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 03:17:29 pm »
Enjoy the LFC Xmas ad

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c9St7VKpWI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c9St7VKpWI4</a>
Offline Ghost Town

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 03:30:22 pm »
Heheh the 'King' bit should have the Daily Fail nicely stewed
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:22 pm
Heheh the 'King' bit should have the Daily Fail nicely stewed

:lmao
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm »
Very good ad.
Offline farawayred

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm »
Hey folks, watered down mojitos for everyone! There are all kind of drinks if you want something else, no elf them quality (but quantity is good). Except for the Negroni, thats closest to reality. Anyway. Cheers!
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 12:23:06 am »




Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
Genius whoever thought that one up 😂
Offline Claire.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:45:02 am »
brought back memories of this:

Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:48:47 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:45:02 am
brought back memories of this:



My memory's getting really bad as I only recognise Riise out of that lot 😳
Online tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 09:07:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:48:47 am
My memory's getting really bad as I only recognise Riise out of that lot 😳

You can't be serious?
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:07:20 am
You can't be serious?

I'm guessing it's from the 90s or early 00s as I barely watched any football between Hillsborough and Rafa arriving so yes I'm serious 🤷
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 09:48:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:48:47 am
My memory's getting really bad as I only recognise Riise out of that lot 😳

Heskey, Sami, Gerrard, Murphy
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:54:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:18 am
Heskey, Sami, Gerrard, Murphy

Maybe if they weren't all grimacing I'd have recognised them then 🤦
Offline Claire.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:54:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:48:02 am
I'm guessing it's from the 90s or early 00s as I barely watched any football between Hillsborough and Rafa arriving so yes I'm serious 🤷

early 2000s, before Rafa came in, cos both Heskey/Murphy left in 04 iirc.
Offline rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:05:27 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:54:05 am
Maybe if they weren't all grimacing I'd have recognised them then 🤦

Should have gone to Specsavers
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:06:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:54:23 am
early 2000s, before Rafa came in, cos both Heskey/Murphy left in 04 iirc.

Yeah we wore that kit in 02/03 and 03/04 - kits for two seasons, those were the days! So guessing that was summer 2002.
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 11:34:52 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:54:23 am
early 2000s, before Rafa came in, cos both Heskey/Murphy left in 04 iirc.

That'll be why then although I probably should have recognised Stevie.

Before anyone asks, no I didn't watch any of the treble season.  Not even the finals.   I think it was maybe the Olympiakos game in the 04/05 season that I got interested again.
Offline Claire.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:34:52 am
That'll be why then although I probably should have recognised Stevie.

Before anyone asks, no I didn't watch any of the treble season.  Not even the finals.   I think it was maybe the Olympiakos game in the 04/05 season that I got interested again.

It'll be because it's skinhead Stevie before he evolved into his forever haircut.
Online tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 11:54:43 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:53:54 am
It'll be because it's skinhead Stevie before he evolved into his forever haircut.

The greatest hairline in football.  Immovable.
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 11:55:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:53:54 am
It'll be because it's skinhead Stevie before he evolved into his forever haircut.

And he's laughing which he never did on the pitch 😂
Online afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:54:43 am
The greatest hairline in football.  Immovable.

 :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 14, 2023, 11:20:55 pm
A very young Goodie!
Something i never watched to know if it was any good but was always aware of.
