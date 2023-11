What's everyone got planned during this non football fortnight then?



I'd normally be organising plants, seedlings and gardening but I'm pretty much up to date with everything so I'm going to be bored shirtless 😕



It's too early for Christmas stuff though I might do some decorating as the conservatory and living room are looking a bit tatty now.



Really boring pre Christmas tidy up to clear the decks, pre cook some meals and sort out spaces for everyone as having the family stay over from gulp the 16 Dec to after New Years day. Want to make sure December is not chaotic before they descend and can enjoy it.Will feel like I am in the national lampoons Christmas movie only with a much smaller house.At least I have the home games to escape out of the madness.