RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1320 on: Today at 05:50:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:03:54 pm
It's a bit chilly for that at the moment.
Not where I am. 😎

Roasting my ass on a Caribbean beach, burning to crisp, cooling off with a cheap cerveza.

Teleport here folks, there were a few Liverpool shirts on the beach too.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1321 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:03:53 pm
What's everyone got planned during this non football fortnight then?

I'd normally be organising plants, seedlings and gardening but I'm pretty much up to date with everything so I'm going to be bored shirtless 😕

It's too early for Christmas stuff though I might do some decorating as the conservatory and living room are looking a bit tatty now.
Got week off so me & Mrs will be taking son to see Christmas lights etc. Should be good.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1322 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:50:18 pm
Not where I am. 😎

Roasting my ass on a Caribbean beach, burning to crisp, cooling off with a cheap cerveza.

Teleport here folks, there were a few Liverpool shirts on the beach too.
Nice. There for long?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1323 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:50:18 pm
Not where I am. 😎

Roasting my ass on a Caribbean beach, burning to crisp, cooling off with a cheap cerveza.

Teleport here folks, there were a few Liverpool shirts on the beach too.

Damn scousers get everywhere 😂

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:55:22 pm
Got week off so me & Mrs will be taking son to see Christmas lights etc. Should be good.

Awe ☺️
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1324 on: Today at 07:07:10 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:50:18 pm
Not where I am. 😎

Roasting my ass on a Caribbean beach, burning to crisp, cooling off with a cheap cerveza.

Teleport here folks, there were a few Liverpool shirts on the beach too.
Well that sounds fantastic. 🌞🌴

Even moreso seeing as I'm not long back from getting absolutely soaked whilst walking the dog in the park. 🌧️☔🌧️
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1325 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:02:04 pm
Awe ☺️
His first Christmas and he does love lights. Wanted to take him Hamleys in Central but with COVID rising (apparently) and the trouble at weekend we will probably scrap that idea.

What to get a 6 month old baby is the next question ;D
