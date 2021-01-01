I'm not sure it's even a football manager thing but more of a societal thing of only having appreciation for perfection.



Nobody is allowed flaws anymore, or have a single bad move in a game or off the pitch. Everything seems scripted and should never detour from their imagined path of never letting anyone down.



It's not just football, it's TV, films, food, clothes, body image, partners, gender, relationships, even mates.



It's fucking exhausting!!



I think it's definitely a societal thing that spills over into football. It's quite bizarre too. At a time when standards in wider society are at an all-time low, so many people expect perfection from others.What skews things even more is what ideas of perfection actually are these days. They are are so perverse and warped. Fakery is something so many aspire to. Authenticity is all so yesterday. This attitude crosses over into all aspects of life, leaving virtually everyone unfulfilled and disappointed.In football it's no different really. The currently 'successful' new fashion in that small corner of Manchester are a grotesque Frankenstein's monster, pumped with steroids, false eye lashes and lip filler whilst the brain and personality is missing. Thing is, in order to win things ourselves, genuine football clubs have to compete with that. You are judged as a failure if you do not beat a manufactured product that's had billions of pounds spent on it and has got unlimited funds in reserve to address any issue that may present itself at any time.Even the industrial level cheats cannot be perfect. They are human beings, so that's impossible. But they can be pretty close when it comes to points totals, and it's points totals that win titles. That leaves fans of the challenging clubs demanding perfection from their own players and managers, who are working with a completely different set of circumstances. The pressure for perfection becomes insane, and the frustration people feel when their team fails to be perfect eats away at them and they become angry and lash out.It's really bizarre that as society is fragmenting and crumbling before our very eyes, most people seem to be demanding what they consider to be perfection from others and life generally. So It's no wonder so many are frustrated and angry.It's really weird seeing so many imperfect, deeply flawed people with deeply suspect expectations demanding perfection from others then spitting the dummy when they don't get it.I suppose that's the long winded way of saying I think society is fucked, and football has simply followed it into the abyss.Edit: That isn't aimed at anything in particular posted on RAWK. It's just general comment. Personally, so long as posters aren't being deliberately offensive or abusive, I'm fine with it even if I don't agree with it. If kept civil, I even find many a conflict of opinion on here quite entertaining.