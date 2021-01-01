« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 27144 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:27:44 pm
Thanks for posting this.

I'm beginning to think I'm losing/have lost my mind. Have had to give up even causal conversation with one old mate as everything I say or do is wrong in his opinion.

No surprise mate, opinions are so polarised these days they're either black or white with nothing in between.

No individuality or personality allowed so no variety either.  I'm so glad I grew up being a contrary mother fucker, going against the grain and always viewing things from the opposite side, vanilla really isn't my colour 😂

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 03:12:11 pm »
Think the Stepford Wives metaphor is a good one. So many here want the players and manager and team to be their idea of robotic perfection in every minute of every game, and they throw a hissy at any slight deviation.

But their idea of perfection is shining, grinning plastic with a trout pout and silicon implants
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
So many here want their fellow supporters to be their idea of robotic perfection in every word of every post, and they throw a hissy at any slight deviation.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 03:15:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:15:00 pm
So many here want their fellow supporters to be their idea of robotic perfection in every word of every post, and they throw a hissy at any slight deviation.
Love yer trout pout tubbs ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 03:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:15:38 pm
Love yer trout pout tubbs ;)

Just getting a bit bored of this being a thread to slag off other posters, just because people don't agree with their viewpoints.  Fair enough if someone is relentlessly putting the boot in on one player, but that's not really what's happening.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:17:11 pm
Just getting a bit bored of this being a thread to slag off other posters, just because people don't agree with their viewpoints.  Fair enough if someone is relentlessly putting the boot in on one player, but that's not really what's happening.
Don't think anyone is being named or singled out; not that I have seen. It's more a statement of dissatisfaction with the state of fan discourse here, and that's part of the purpose of the thread. Somewhere to escape to that is away from all that. And as that's the thing being escaped from it's going to be mentioned. Literally that's what brought the thread, and its predecessors, into being.

If you can't bear there being one thread where people express their dissatisfaction with the tone and tenor of the thousands of other threads where you're free to wallow in all that, then frankly there's a word for your view on this which I won't use here.

And once again, no-one forces you to come here. It's obviously not the place for you as you don't feel the need to escape from the fuckwittery, which you seem to like, endorse, defend and approve of. So what are you doing here?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:24:00 pm
Don't think anyone is being named or singled out; not that I have seen. It's more a statement of dissatisfaction with the state of fan discourse here, and that's part of the purpose of the thread. Somewhere to escape to that is away from all that. And as that's the thing being escaped from it's going to be mentioned. Literally that's what brought the thread, and its predecessors, into being.

If you can't bear there being one thread where people express their dissatisfaction with the tone and tenor of the thousands of other threads where you're free to wallow in all that, then frankly there's a word for your view on this which I won't use here.

And once again, no-one forces you to come here. It's obviously not the place for you as you don't feel the need to escape from the fuckwittery, which you seem to like, endorse, defend and approve of. So what are you doing here?

Define fuckwittery, please.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,379
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:23:02 am
I'm not sure it's even a football manager thing but more of a societal thing of only having appreciation for perfection.

Nobody is allowed flaws anymore, or have a single bad move in a game or off the pitch.  Everything seems scripted and should never detour from their imagined path of never letting anyone down.

It's not just football, it's TV, films, food, clothes, body image, partners, gender, relationships, even mates.

It's fucking exhausting!!
I think it's definitely a societal thing that spills over into football. It's quite bizarre too. At a time when standards in wider society are at an all-time low, so many people expect perfection from others.

What skews things even more is what ideas of perfection actually are these days. They are are so perverse and warped. Fakery is something so many aspire to. Authenticity is all so yesterday. This attitude crosses over into all aspects of life, leaving virtually everyone unfulfilled and disappointed.

In football it's no different really. The currently 'successful' new fashion in that small corner of Manchester are a grotesque Frankenstein's monster, pumped with steroids, false eye lashes and lip filler whilst the brain and personality is missing. Thing is, in order to win things ourselves, genuine football clubs have to compete with that. You are judged as a failure if you do not beat a manufactured product that's had billions of pounds spent on it and has got unlimited funds in reserve to address any issue that may present itself at any time.

Even the industrial level cheats cannot be perfect. They are human beings, so that's impossible. But they can be pretty close when it comes to points totals, and it's points totals that win titles. That leaves fans of the challenging clubs demanding perfection from their own players and managers, who are working with a completely different set of circumstances. The pressure for perfection becomes insane, and the frustration people feel when their team fails to be perfect eats away at them and they become angry and lash out.

It's really bizarre that as society is fragmenting and crumbling before our very eyes, most people seem to be demanding what they consider to be perfection from others and life generally. So It's no wonder so many are frustrated and angry.

It's really weird seeing so many imperfect, deeply flawed people with deeply suspect expectations demanding perfection from others then spitting the dummy when they don't get it.

I suppose that's the long winded way of saying I think society is fucked, and football has simply followed it into the abyss.


Edit: That isn't aimed at anything in particular posted on RAWK. It's just general comment. Personally, so long as posters aren't being deliberately offensive or abusive, I'm fine with it even if I don't agree with it. If kept civil, I even find many a conflict of opinion on here quite entertaining.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:12 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,950
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:23:02 am
I'm not sure it's even a football manager thing but more of a societal thing of only having appreciation for perfection.

Nobody is allowed flaws anymore, or have a single bad move in a game or off the pitch.  Everything seems scripted and should never detour from their imagined path of never letting anyone down.

It's not just football, it's TV, films, food, clothes, body image, partners, gender, relationships, even mates.

It's fucking exhausting!!

Have you seen how worked up they get on Masterchef, over a plate of food  ;)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 03:37:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:28:45 pm
Define fuckwittery, please.
Heh heh I'm sure I use a different dictionary to the one you will ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 03:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:37:10 pm
Heh heh I'm sure I use a different dictionary to the one you will ;)

No, please tell me what you meant by that.  I use the word too, but I want to see what you're talking about that I "like, endorse, defend and approve of".
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,379
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:15:38 pm
Love yer trout pout tubbs ;)
You should see his silicone implants.  :-*



Sorry Tubbs. Just joking.  ;)
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:42:21 pm
You should see his silicone implants.  :-*



Sorry Tubbs. Just joking.  ;)

They're very real, I'll have you know.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:38:34 pm
No, please tell me what you meant by that.  I use the word too, but I want to see what you're talking about that I "like, endorse, defend and approve of".
I believe the Shorter Oxford defines it as "something akin to bellendery. Or a milder form of cuntery. With pretension to dickwadery." Websters would probably be similar but with more rational spelling ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 03:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:42:21 pm
You should see his silicone implants.  :-*
I knew you'd be abreast of the situation, SoS


Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,328
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:44:42 pm
I believe the Shorter Oxford defines it as "something akin to bellendery. Or a milder form of cuntery. With pretension to dickwadery." Websters would probably be similar but with more rational spelling ;)


I know what the word means.  But I want to know which posts on here that you would define as fuckwittery that I like, defend, endorse, etc.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,379
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 03:46:32 pm »
 
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:22 pm
They're very real, I'll have you know.
:-*
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 