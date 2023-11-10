Ta Deb



Pissed down the first day then nothing but 29c and clear blue skies, so came back with a boss tan. Problem was, we walked 6.5 miles the first day and my knee just went "fuck off" and gave up on me - I was struggling to walk anywhere and it spoiled it a lot for me, I was a right grumpy fuck as going out of a night was torture, walked 25 miles in the week. I ended up getting the bus while they walked. Also twatted my head on a slide in the water park, blood all over the place. Missus hated my guts by the time we came back. All doozy now though, I've cheered up A LOT and were getting on great, thankfully.



Just bought a used Canon EOS400D with a 300mm zoom lens, so going to start to learn how to use that, bought it to get shots of planes at airshows, so me and the lad are messing about with it at the minute



Bloody knees are pains aren't they. I want to do so many things but then have to make an appointment with my knee to see if it's up to a load of walking today! So frustrating. At least you had some sunny weather which is always good for the soul. I hope your head is better now, those slides can be lethal if you come off them. Never mind taking pictures of planes, get some bird of prey photographs and let's see if you can take on Chakan on the best photographs thread.