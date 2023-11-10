« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 08:29:20 pm
Ooh look whos back ;D

Alright Tit end :wave
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 08:31:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 08:09:35 pm
Ta Deb

Pissed down the first day then nothing but 29c and clear blue skies, so came back with a boss tan. Problem was, we walked 6.5 miles the first day and my knee just went "fuck off" and gave up on me - I was struggling to walk anywhere and it spoiled it a lot for me, I was a right grumpy fuck as going out of a night was torture, walked 25 miles in the week. I ended up getting the bus while they walked. Also twatted my head on a slide in the water park, blood all over the place. Missus hated my guts by the time we came back. All doozy now though, I've cheered up A LOT and were getting on great, thankfully.

Just bought a used Canon EOS400D with a 300mm zoom lens, so going to start to learn how to use that, bought it to get shots of planes at airshows, so me and the lad are messing about with it at the minute

Bloody knees are pains aren't they. I want to do so many things but then have to make an appointment with my knee to see if it's up to a load of walking today! So frustrating. At least you had some sunny weather which is always good for the soul. I hope your head is better now, those slides can be lethal if you come off them. Never mind taking pictures of planes, get some bird of prey photographs and let's see if you can take on Chakan on the best photographs thread.  :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 09:10:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 08:09:35 pm
Ta Deb

Pissed down the first day then nothing but 29c and clear blue skies, so came back with a boss tan. Problem was, we walked 6.5 miles the first day and my knee just went "fuck off" and gave up on me - I was struggling to walk anywhere and it spoiled it a lot for me, I was a right grumpy fuck as going out of a night was torture, walked 25 miles in the week. I ended up getting the bus while they walked. Also twatted my head on a slide in the water park, blood all over the place. Missus hated my guts by the time we came back. All doozy now though, I've cheered up A LOT and were getting on great, thankfully.

Just bought a used Canon EOS400D with a 300mm zoom lens, so going to start to learn how to use that, bought it to get shots of planes at airshows, so me and the lad are messing about with it at the minute

**Rob & lad plane paparazzi** sounds fun mate but that knee of yours is a bit of a fucker! 

Does it need surgery or are you seeing a physio?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 09:12:45 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 10, 2023, 08:27:24 pm
Good to see you popping back anyway. To be fair it's not just the football but the stuff with my job as well but things are looking a bit more hopeful. I think people have to do what's best for them, whether that's taking a break, or just going into certain threads. The thing that frustrates me with the footy is this constant negative vibe for taking the passion out of the game, whether it's VAR or everyone trying to follow Guardiola in style of play. I just find it very boring to watch overall. The constant noise around the game grates with me now. Ah well.  :wave

The game is gone, the corruption stinks, look who's top of La Liga now, another oil club owned by Abu Dhabi. I hate it. Good thing is my lad is getting into MotoGP, so we watch that of a weekend now.

Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 10, 2023, 08:31:55 pm
Bloody knees are pains aren't they. I want to do so many things but then have to make an appointment with my knee to see if it's up to a load of walking today! So frustrating. At least you had some sunny weather which is always good for the soul. I hope your head is better now, those slides can be lethal if you come off them. Never mind taking pictures of planes, get some bird of prey photographs and let's see if you can take on Chakan on the best photographs thread.  :D

The meniscus is almost healed now, the hamstring and thigh muscles have gone tight, so physio is trying to sort that, as that's what's giving me to gyp now.

Doubt I'll get any shots as good as Chakans  ;D

Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 10, 2023, 08:29:20 pm
Ooh look whos back ;D

Alright Tit end :wave

Alright knob head  :wave

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 09:27:33 pm
 ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 09:28:50 pm
good to see you back, Rob.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 10:09:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 09:12:45 pm
The game is gone, the corruption stinks, look who's top of La Liga now, another oil club owned by Abu Dhabi. I hate it. Good thing is my lad is getting into MotoGP, so we watch that of a weekend now.
Had no idea that Girona were in with the cheats, thought they were some plucky underdog having a good season like Leicester. Makes me feel fucking sick, I hate football the way it is now. Even fans are utter dickheads now, see Luton last weekend.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 10:20:00 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 10, 2023, 10:09:33 pm
Had no idea that Girona were in with the cheats, thought they were some plucky underdog having a good season like Leicester. Makes me feel fucking sick, I hate football the way it is now. Even fans are utter dickheads now, see Luton last weekend.

Ped's brother owns 44%, City FG owns47%, fucking stinks  https://playingfor90.com/2023/09/22/girona-catalan-dreamers-man-city-feeders/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 10, 2023, 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2023, 07:57:07 pm
I've got that sorted



We should take that comment literally, no?  :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 12:35:08 am
aanyone seen this, picture of Lime Street Station, once you spot it, you can't unsee it
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 01:07:52 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 11, 2023, 12:35:08 am
aanyone seen this, picture of Lime Street Station, once you spot it, you can't unsee it

that is  8) 8) 8)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 06:45:27 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 10, 2023, 07:34:50 pm
I admire the fact that you were actually doing it in public before, I haven't quite reached that confidence yet. I have been trying to finish a picture of the northern lights for ages, as there have been some really stunning skies about recently. I have enjoyed the acrylic paints I have been using recently, but I just haven't managed to finish it yet. But I will do.

I'm just a doodle bug really. Just that my stuff is really intricate.  Then I made the mistake of listening to people who said I should try to sell it. Long story short, never lot your hobby become your job unless you are very dedicated and have a head for business 😩
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 06:47:15 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 11, 2023, 12:35:08 am
aanyone seen this, picture of Lime Street Station, once you spot it, you can't unsee it

Wondered what the fuss was over that picture, as most links I saw only showed the bottom right corner. I was just thinking to myself, "that's nothing like Lime Street!" ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 10:29:29 am
Quote from: Red Beret on November 11, 2023, 06:45:27 am
I'm just a doodle bug really. Just that my stuff is really intricate.  Then I made the mistake of listening to people who said I should try to sell it. Long story short, never lot your hobby become your job unless you are very dedicated and have a head for business 😩

It's funny you should mention it. I also write as well and whenever my friends read a story they keep telling me you should release this story and do it professionally. But I have always refused because it's my hobby first and foremost. I would hate the idea of writing full time, as I fear I would start to not enjoy it anymore. It's always difficult when people advise things such as above, but I think sometimes we are best just doing it as a hobby.  :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 10:53:26 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 10:29:29 am
It's funny you should mention it. I also write as well and whenever my friends read a story they keep telling me you should release this story and do it professionally. But I have always refused because it's my hobby first and foremost. I would hate the idea of writing full time, as I fear I would start to not enjoy it anymore. It's always difficult when people advise things such as above, but I think sometimes we are best just doing it as a hobby.  :D

Why not self publish one and see how it goes and if you make a few bob, then just do the odd one as and when you feel like it, for the extra money? That way, as its not your job, you should still enjoy it.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 12:13:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 10:53:26 am
Why not self publish one and see how it goes and if you make a few bob, then just do the odd one as and when you feel like it, for the extra money? That way, as its not your job, you should still enjoy it.

I may do that, especially if I get more time on my hands. At the moment it's impossible I've just got too much on. With my writing it can come out of nowhere and that's when I begin to get the discipline back and actually make some time for it to happen.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 12:24:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 12:13:19 pm
I may do that, especially if I get more time on my hands. At the moment it's impossible I've just got too much on. With my writing it can come out of nowhere and that's when I begin to get the discipline back and actually make some time for it to happen.

Let us know if yu ever do it, I'll be nice and buy a copy.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 12:26:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 12:24:01 pm
Let us know if yu ever do it, I'll be nice and buy a copy.

I will, thank you.  :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 09:49:37 pm
People are worried we're only 3 points ahead of United, despite us not playing and being able to go top (technically) tomorrow.

This place is fucking well and truly broken.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
November 11, 2023, 10:44:00 pm
Quote from: JP! on November 11, 2023, 09:49:37 pm
People are worried we're only 3 points ahead of United, despite us not playing and being able to go top (technically) tomorrow.

This place is fucking well and truly broken.
[/quote


Quote from: JP! on November 11, 2023, 09:49:37 pm
People are worried we're only 3 points ahead of United, despite us not playing and being able to go top (technically) tomorrow.

This place is fucking well and truly broken.

It's wankstain central, utd are fucking gash, they're fucking awful, we're fucking brilliant, up
 the red men
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:11:10 am
Quote from: JP! on November 11, 2023, 09:49:37 pm
People are worried we're only 3 points ahead of United, despite us not playing and being able to go top (technically) tomorrow.

This place is fucking well and truly broken.
Really? :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:11:10 am
Really? :lmao

Yeah, its in the Utd piss take thread, fucking piss the beds in there :butt
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm
Yeah, its in the Utd piss take thread, fucking piss the beds in there :butt
Some people are just stupid.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
This place is so odd sometimes.  Main forum level of debate is on a par with my signature.

Christ, am I an idiot? I really love this team and I'm excited about where we might be going.  Looking in the main forum I'd think I was supporting Palace or something.

PS what the fuck is a ground duel?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 05:09:23 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
This place is so odd sometimes.  Main forum level of debate is on a par with my signature.

Christ, am I an idiot? I really love this team and I'm excited about where we might be going.  Looking in the main forum I'd think I was supporting Palace or something.

PS what the fuck is a ground duel?

the stat bores are the absolute worst, poluting player threads expecting perfection every game from every player, expecting every player to be at the absolute top of the pile each and every game, I got 1 of the absolute worst on ignore, makes a huge difference as hes relentless ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 06:02:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:09:23 pm
the stat bores are the absolute worst, poluting player threads expecting perfection every game from every player, expecting every player to be at the absolute top of the pile each and every game, I got 1 of the absolute worst on ignore, makes a huge difference as hes relentless ;D
I waited a while to get onto RAWK, and was pretty gobsmacked by the relentless micro-nitpicking bullshit that infests the place so often.

if it wasn't for the Ignore function - and the number of level-headed supporters who are still here - I'd probably been gone a while ago.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 11, 2023, 10:29:29 am
It's funny you should mention it. I also write as well and whenever my friends read a story they keep telling me you should release this story and do it professionally. But I have always refused because it's my hobby first and foremost. I would hate the idea of writing full time, as I fear I would start to not enjoy it anymore. It's always difficult when people advise things such as above, but I think sometimes we are best just doing it as a hobby.  :D

Ironically, my degree was 8n creative writing. I was undone by my overthinking. I had such dreams when I was younger...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm
Ironically, my degree was 8n creative writing. I was undone by my overthinking. I had such dreams when I was younger...
it shows :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:16:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm
it shows :)

I'm shit on a phone. Number of times I have to correct myself is shocking  :-[
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:16:43 pm
I'm shit on a phone. Number of times I have to correct myself is shocking  :-[
I'm the same ... but on a laptop  :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
I'm the same ... but on a laptop  :)

I'm much better there. ;D

Just peeked in the Endo thread. Wish I hadn't.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I'm much better there. ;D

Just peeked in the Endo thread. Wish I hadn't.
I gave up after a while.  life's too short.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 11:11:59 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:19 pm
I waited a while to get onto RAWK, and was pretty gobsmacked by the relentless micro-nitpicking bullshit that infests the place so often.

if it wasn't for the Ignore function - and the number of level-headed supporters who are still here - I'd probably been gone a while ago.
Registered on here in 2004 and loved it. I don't recall any whoppers on the main LFC forum or anywhere else for that matter.
Even after we won big ears in 2005, the place was still a great place to dwell in.

The main forum really is mostly a no-go area now full of Football Manager wannabes who haven't got a single Scooby Doo.
