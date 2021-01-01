« previous next »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm
Ive invested in a very nice Marlborough bun which Ill smother in raspberry jam.

And Im not sharing. :D

Marlborough bun? 

Not heard of those before 🤔
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Marlborough bun? 

Not heard of those before 🤔

Its an upmarket Bath bun;

https://blossomandsunshine.com/2012/07/19/marlborough-buns/
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:23 am
Halloween's finished mate!

That's Samie's boxing snacks. He gets through that fridge by the time the undercard is finished.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
Well you learn something new every day 👍

Smeared with lashings of raspberry jam it went some way to easing the pain of last nightss abomination.
I bloody hate that after a poor game I come on RAWK and decide to simply stay the hell away from any of the player threads.

so much for "if you can't support us when we lose"
Chocolates in the fridge is a sin. I can picture Samie like this

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:20 pm
I bloody hate that after a poor game I come on RAWK and decide to simply stay the hell away from any of the player threads.

so much for "if you can't support us when we lose"

You can be critical of a player and still support them, you know that's possible, right?  I don't think anyone on RAWK wants any of our players to fail, we all just want the best for the team.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:50:31 pm
You can be critical of a player and still support them, you know that's possible, right?  I don't think anyone on RAWK wants any of our players to fail, we all just want the best for the team.
if you don't see a lot of the criticism as over the top, I can't help you.

anyhow this thread isn't the place to debate this so I'll leave it there.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:54:46 pm
anyhow this thread isn't the place to debate this so I'll leave it there.

Agreed.
Once the Brentford game is over I'm taking a rest from here while the international break is on. I just cannot be arsed anymore, it's not just people being daft but the whole way football is going. I used to come on here for a laugh, but so many of the football threads are full of twitter like rantings, and frankly I cannot be arsed anymore. I have a load of stress from work as well at the moment and this used to be the bolt hole from all of that. So, maybe taking a break is the best thing.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:53:37 pm
Once the Brentford game is over I'm taking a rest from here while the international break is on. I just cannot be arsed anymore, it's not just people being daft but the whole way football is going. I used to come on here for a laugh, but so many of the football threads are full of twitter like rantings, and frankly I cannot be arsed anymore. I have a load of stress from work as well at the moment and this used to be the bolt hole from all of that. So, maybe taking a break is the best thing.

Relax by having a taste off between Bath Buns and Marlborough Buns.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:04:28 pm
Relax by having a taste off between Bath Buns and Marlborough Buns.

Bath Buns every time the other ones just look weird.  :D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:14:02 pm
Bath Buns every time the other ones just look weird.  :D

Marlborough buns are named after the Duke of Marlborough so are supreme. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:15:52 pm
Marlborough buns are named after the Duke of Marlborough so are supreme. ;D

But they look as if someone has grabbed each end and pulled them apart, the shape is strange. Unless I saw a not very good picture of one, I haven't tasted either to be honest.  :D
I don't blame you for taking a break Jill life generally is full of stressful shit so adding to it trying to wade through even more on here is definitely draining.

Have fun and if the weather's nice get out somewhere to enjoy some fresh air 👍
RAWK is exactly the same as it has always been after a poor result.

Here's some of the reaction to Stoke 0-0 Liverpool in 2009: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=235481.0

And to Leicester 0-0 Liverpool in 2004: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=27994.0

Pages 376 and 893 on the main forum if you want to have a look at some other threads from around those times.

Some folk are just way more sensitive these days for whatever reason and seem to take criticism of the team as a personal slight rather than just the meaningless ranting on the internet it actually is.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:23 am
Halloween's finished mate!
It's what he collected on Halloween night ...
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:23:07 pm
RAWK is exactly the same as it has always been after a poor result.

Here's some of the reaction to Stoke 0-0 Liverpool in 2009: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=235481.0

And to Leicester 0-0 Liverpool in 2004: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=27994.0

Pages 376 and 893 on the main forum if you want to have a look at some other threads from around those times.

Some folk are just way more sensitive these days for whatever reason and seem to take criticism of the team as a personal slight rather than just the meaningless ranting on the internet it actually is.
Why does it matter if it was the same in the past? That doesn't legitimise anything. Just shows that they were fuckwits back then like they are fuckwits now. Infantile morons who can't deal with any setback or adversity except by bleating and crying.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:41:57 pm
Why does it matter if it was the same in the past? That doesn't legitimise anything. Just shows that they were fuckwits back then like they are fuckwits now. Infantile morons who can't deal with any setback or adversity except by bleating and crying.



The point is it's been the same for 20+ years without the need for cryarsing "fallout shelters" bitching about other posters. The idea that it's recently changed for the worse is nonsense.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:47:28 pm
The point is it's been the same for 20+ years without the need for cryarsing "fallout shelters" bitching about other posters. The idea that it's recently changed for the worse is nonsense.
Who has made that claim?

I have no idea about the history of the 'fall out shelter' thread but as this is no 3 I presume there have been previous versions. And maybe similar threads with other names before that.

What does it matter? It's still infantile and fuckwitted the way so many behave after the slightest setback. Did you see the Tsimikas thread before it was locked? I for one have nothing in common with those twats.

As to 'bitching about other posters' they at least have the ability to answer back and have their say to me or anyone else 'bitching' about them; the players, manager etc can't answer back to the shite aimed at them by the cowards online, most of whom wouldn't dream of saying what they do if the players were members here and could respond. Shithouses.

And finally, if you don't like the tenor and tone of this thread then don't come here; no one's forcing you to. I noticed one of two others who claimed they were leaving here but haven't... can't keep away, right? ;)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:53:37 pm
Once the Brentford game is over I'm taking a rest from here while the international break is on. I just cannot be arsed anymore, it's not just people being daft but the whole way football is going. I used to come on here for a laugh, but so many of the football threads are full of twitter like rantings, and frankly I cannot be arsed anymore. I have a load of stress from work as well at the moment and this used to be the bolt hole from all of that. So, maybe taking a break is the best thing.

Take care, Jill. Don't be gone too long!
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:02:00 pm
And finally, if you don't like the tenor and tone of this thread then don't come here; no one's forcing you to. I noticed one of two others who claimed they were leaving here but haven't... can't keep away, right? ;)

If only you'd take your own advice and apply it to the other threads on the forum. Stick to this thread where everyone agrees with you, you'll be much happier, and I'll stay out of this thread. 
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:07:42 pm
Take care, Jill. Don't be gone too long!

I'm not going until Sunday, still have the commentaries to do. I need to get back into my art anyway but with the way everything is my motivation is zero at the moment. Anyway after a long, long wait  things are happening behind at the scenes, so perhaps the buggers will actually let us know what our future actually is.  :D
