It's weird how people sometimes have very different perceptions about players. I have just watched a video that 442 made on why Nunez will silence his critics and it really brought it home to me how much has has already improved. He and Salah last year really struggled playing together especially in the beginning now those two players have the best rate of chances between two players in the entire Premier League! I mean we shouldn't need to have to watch a video to see it, you can see it with your own eyes. It just amazes me that people have this fixation about players who miss chances. No shit Sherlock, of course they miss chances they're human after all. I have put the video in the Nunez thread for anyone whose interested but it's a really good one and just highlights that we should all be really excited, about what could come from him.