I've not been into the Nunez thread recently, but I'm half expecting someone to have said Nunez is a more industrious Heskey, or Kuyt with flair.
I have a theory and a solution about all the posters slagging off most of the players in the main board threads.
Jurgen Klopp clearly doesn't understand how to manage Liverpool FC and should be sacked ASAP, and replaced by a committee of the chief player slagger-offs in the main board threads.
They should also look after transfers as well, as they clearly know more than Klopp, FSG, and whoever sorts the transfers out.