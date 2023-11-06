« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1160 on: November 6, 2023, 11:43:36 am
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,205
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1161 on: November 6, 2023, 01:02:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  6, 2023, 11:17:47 am
I've not looked at the Mac Allister thread but I thought the Nunez thread was way over the top yesterday.  :o

The Macca thread is at least civilized in so much as only one person has questioned as to whether he should get a place in the team at any time! The Nunez thread is just crazy so much nonsense being spoken.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1162 on: November 6, 2023, 01:41:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  6, 2023, 01:02:21 pm
The Macca thread is at least civilized in so much as only one person has questioned as to whether he should get a place in the team at any time! The Nunez thread is just crazy so much nonsense being spoken.

It'll be because all their twatty manc mates are laughing at them/us/him having confirmed that he's shit and not worth the stupid money we paid for him.

These dimwits are incapable of arguing his case, supporting him or giving them a mouthful, they'd rather take the cowards route of agreeing with them  :butt
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,904
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1163 on: November 6, 2023, 02:26:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on November  6, 2023, 09:17:56 am
I did, Arsenal aren't as good as last year's position showed and have the CL to contend with, City lost some very good point winners and it's always hard to remotivate after such a big season.

We recruited really well, Klopp looked so energised over summer he knew something was cooking and I personally think if we hadn't been screwed over by some horrifc dodgy refereeing decisions we'd be top and not looking back.

Thats why I probably went a bit OTT in the post game thread it's so incredibly frustrating after so much going against us we then put in such a flat and complacent performance, no team is "an easy" win but maybe that shows as you say a team that needs to learn that grinding out of wins which was a mainstay of our title winning and 90 plus seasons. We played with a belief we'd always find a way to score and we did, that requires so much discipline and composure it's unreal.

I agree.

Klopp teams are all about momentum, without those horric decisions, I could've seen us just pulling away each week.  Like we did when we won the title.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1164 on: November 6, 2023, 05:01:59 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  6, 2023, 06:36:42 am
Just peered into the Nunez & Macalister threads. My own fault really. What piles of shite.

Fortunately Jones was unavailable and missed out on the gruppen thrashing.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1165 on: November 6, 2023, 07:12:26 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  6, 2023, 05:01:59 pm
Fortunately Jones was unavailable and missed out on the gruppen thrashing.
People will be busy typing up responses for Endo for Thursday's game.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1166 on: November 6, 2023, 08:42:17 pm
Jesus Fucking Christ on a bike in the Darwin thread...

Should we start making a donation a couple quid each to the Ivan Toney fund?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1167 on: November 6, 2023, 10:03:49 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November  6, 2023, 08:42:17 pm
Jesus Fucking Christ on a bike in the Darwin thread...

Should we start making a donation a couple quid each to the Ivan Toney fund?
See what I mean? Bunch of whoppers
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1168 on: November 6, 2023, 10:47:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  6, 2023, 10:03:49 pm
See what I mean? Bunch of whoppers
;D

I know, I know... 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1169 on: November 6, 2023, 10:51:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  6, 2023, 07:12:26 pm
People will be busy typing up responses for Endo for Thursday's game.

Anticipatory criticism!

A new social media trend pioneered on RAWK.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1170 on: November 6, 2023, 11:50:57 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November  6, 2023, 08:42:17 pm
Jesus Fucking Christ on a bike in the Darwin thread...

Should we start making a donation a couple quid each to the Ivan Toney fund?

Be careful though. Gegenpresser was banned if I recall for suggesting we set up a gofundme for summer transfers, so this comment skirts thin ice if a mod picks it up 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1171 on: November 6, 2023, 11:58:00 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November  6, 2023, 11:50:57 pm
Be careful though. Gegenpresser was banned if I recall for suggesting we set up a gofundme for summer transfers, so this comment skirts thin ice if a mod picks it up 
You can't be serious?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 01:41:35 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  6, 2023, 11:58:00 pm
You can't be serious?

he is, and stop calling him Seriously...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 01:53:26 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:41:35 am
he is, and stop calling him Seriously...
Think that one needs another draft ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,433
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 03:30:42 am
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,191
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November  6, 2023, 11:50:57 pm
Be careful though. Gegenpresser was banned if I recall for suggesting we set up a gofundme for summer transfers, so this comment skirts thin ice if a mod picks it up 
Gegenpresser isn't banned and hasn't even ever had a warning so I'm not sure where you get that from?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:36:50 am
Gegenpresser isn't banned and hasn't even ever had a warning so I'm not sure where you get that from?

Just some Foolish Hysteria methinks. ;D
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,205
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
It's weird how people sometimes have very different perceptions about players. I have just watched a video that 442 made on why Nunez will silence his critics and it really brought it home to me how much has has already improved. He and Salah last year really struggled playing together especially in the beginning now those two players have the best rate of chances between two players in the entire Premier League! I mean we shouldn't need to have to watch a video to see it, you can see it with your own eyes. It just amazes me that people have this fixation about players who miss chances. No shit Sherlock, of course they miss chances they're human after all. I have put the video in the Nunez thread for anyone whose interested but it's a really good one and just highlights that we should all be really excited, about what could come from him.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,710
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
It's weird how people sometimes have very different perceptions about players. I have just watched a video that 442 made on why Nunez will silence his critics and it really brought it home to me how much has has already improved. He and Salah last year really struggled playing together especially in the beginning now those two players have the best rate of chances between two players in the entire Premier League! I mean we shouldn't need to have to watch a video to see it, you can see it with your own eyes. It just amazes me that people have this fixation about players who miss chances. No shit Sherlock, of course they miss chances they're human after all. I have put the video in the Nunez thread for anyone whose interested but it's a really good one and just highlights that we should all be really excited, about what could come from him.  ;D
Nunez is already a monster and he will be an even bigger monster as he goes on.
Fuck the haters who will be very soon eating their own words.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,735
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
I've not been into the Nunez thread recently, but I'm half expecting someone to have said Nunez is a more industrious Heskey, or Kuyt with flair.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1180 on: Today at 09:07:57 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:36:50 am
Gegenpresser isn't banned and hasn't even ever had a warning so I'm not sure where you get that from?

Quote from: 24/7 on November 10, 2022, 02:00:29 pm
He won't be replying, after this was brought to our attention. (contrary to what some might believe, we don't read every post in every thread - so thank you to the person who reported this! :thumbup)This is what we mean by.......Arse! (and after all he's done for us, eh?  ::)  )

Sorry his name was changed to Wengerpresser or something. It was Gegenpresser101, not to be confused with Gegenpresser whom I recall is sound 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,191
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1181 on: Today at 10:31:42 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:07:57 am
Sorry his name was changed to Wengerpresser or something. It was Gegenpresser101, not to be confused with Gegenpresser whom I recall is sound 
That poster was not banned for simply suggesting a Gofundme as you imply, they'd been a pain in the arse for a while in the FSG and transfer thread, warned a few times (albeit not as many as some other posters) but was also publicly calling for one of his warnings to be rescinded and for another poster to be warned. Waving the RAWK yellow card at the ref.

I hope that clears up any misconceptions.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,573
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1182 on: Today at 11:06:41 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:07:57 am
Sorry his name was changed to Wengerpresser or something. It was Gegenpresser101, not to be confused with Gegenpresser whom I recall is sound 

Just read his posts in the FSG thread from 2022

His 'backup club' was Arsenal.  Lobo called him out for this and he got upset. Was funny :)

He reminded me of that Fast Show character.  Roger Nouveau, The world's greatest football fan.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,710
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1183 on: Today at 12:32:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
I've not been into the Nunez thread recently, but I'm half expecting someone to have said Nunez is a more industrious Heskey, or Kuyt with flair.
I have a theory and a solution about all the posters slagging off most of the players in the main board threads.

Jurgen Klopp clearly doesn't understand how to manage Liverpool FC and should be sacked ASAP, and replaced by a committee of the chief player slagger-offs in the main board threads.
They should also look after transfers as well, as they clearly know more than Klopp, FSG, and whoever sorts the transfers out.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1184 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:32:22 pm
I have a theory and a solution about all the posters slagging off most of the players in the main board threads.

Jurgen Klopp clearly doesn't understand how to manage Liverpool FC and should be sacked ASAP, and replaced by a committee of the chief player slagger-offs in the main board threads.
They should also look after transfers as well, as they clearly know more than Klopp, FSG, and whoever sorts the transfers out.

Be careful, theyve been spying in here and have got a little list of the dissidents.

We need to speak in code or Aramaic to confuse them.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1185 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:07:17 pm
Be careful, theyve been spying in here and have got a little list of the dissidents.

We need to speak in code or Aramaic to confuse them.

Another one for my shitlist.

But seriously, I thought this thread was to get away from football, not to talk about how others are talking about football?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1186 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm
I really don;t think this thread should be about chatting shite of others on here, especially ones who are never likely to come all the way down to the Boozer forum.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1187 on: Today at 03:17:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:27 pm
I really don;t think this thread should be about chatting shite of others on here, especially ones who are never likely to come all the way down to the Boozer forum.

Works for me.  That tubby guy is a right prick innit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1188 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm
You mean Fatso? Aye, how many Snickers bar do you think he's munching on per day?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #1189 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:54 pm
You mean Fatso? Aye, how many Snickers bar do you think he's munching on per day?

3.  At the same time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
