« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 24503 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1120 on: October 24, 2023, 08:43:04 pm »
*** Anyone with nuts allergies? Can I bring mixed nuts for the whiskey? ***
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1121 on: October 24, 2023, 08:49:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 24, 2023, 08:43:04 pm
*** Anyone with nuts allergies? Can I bring mixed nuts for the whiskey? ***

No allergies here 👍
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1122 on: October 24, 2023, 08:55:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2023, 08:49:02 pm
No allergies here 👍
he was hoping everyone would say yes so he could pig out.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1123 on: October 24, 2023, 09:00:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2023, 08:55:09 pm
he was hoping everyone would say yes so he could pig out.

He'd best get ready to share, there's no space for selfish in the fallout shelter ☺️
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1124 on: October 24, 2023, 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2023, 09:00:28 pm
He'd best get ready to share, there's no space for selfish in the fallout shelter ☺️
LOL I read that as shellfish.  :)
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1125 on: October 24, 2023, 09:55:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2023, 09:00:28 pm
He'd best get ready to share, there's no space for selfish in the fallout shelter ☺️
Of course I'd share! Such thing should never come under question on RAWK. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1126 on: October 24, 2023, 09:58:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 24, 2023, 09:55:14 pm
Of course I'd share! Such thing should never come under question on RAWK. :)

Agreed mate 👍
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,326
  • Scrubbers
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1127 on: October 26, 2023, 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  9, 2023, 09:23:06 pm
My eldest had the chicken wings with Carolina Reaper sauce on in Yatesies in town (double the Ghost chili in heat, its now the hottest in the world) , fucking hell, I tried a dab and it near burnt my mouth off, he ate the lot, I had to go next door to Iceland to buy him a bottle of milk he was sweating that much - he bloody wants to get them again next time we are in town

Not anymore

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hUYtDA7j19c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hUYtDA7j19c</a>
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 06:40:54 pm »
Anyone in?? 
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 06:49:38 pm »
I clicked on main board in error :butt
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,251
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 06:52:26 pm »
c*nts out in force with their fuckwittery. Using a bad performance to get their stored-up jibes in againt individuals they don't like or against the manager for not following their transfer and selection instructions
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm »
We didnt lose. I know its points dropped to a shit team but meh, never feels as bad when you get a late equaliser.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:49:38 pm
I clicked on main board in error :butt

You know it's been a bad game/result when all the player threads appear at the top of the unread posts page 😁
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm
You know it's been a bad game/result when all the player threads appear at the top of the unread posts page 😁
Standard ;D It's like none of them can ever play badly.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,722
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm »
Think I'll nip the offey...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm
Standard ;D It's like none of them can ever play badly.

They're all wallowing in their own despair of our title challenge being in the bin but if we don't drop a single point ever again they'll still be bringing this game up in years to come 🤣

Everything's to blame too so they've all got a full house in misery bingo.

Jürgen for not motivating them.

Not buying a No.6.

Playing Mo & Dom for the full 90 midweek.

Darwen not being elite enough.

Anyway back in Europe on Thursday even though I'll miss it with work.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,575
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm »
The farce of oil clubs has created this culture of being unable to have an off day. Have said it before on this forum, but find it hilarious people go into the pre game threads saying how we should be winning by 4 or 5, as if thats normal. And anyone using the word embarrassing are weirdos.

Fallout shelter is needed in many senses tonight though, the fireworks are getting louder I swear! I feel like a piece of popcorn in a microwave with all these pops and bangs around tonight.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm
The farce of oil clubs has created this culture of being unable to have an off day. Have said it before on this forum, but find it hilarious people go into the pre game threads saying how we should be winning by 4 or 5, as if thats normal. And anyone using the word embarrassing are weirdos.

Fallout shelter is needed in many senses tonight though, the fireworks are getting louder I swear! I feel like a piece of popcorn in a microwave with all these pops and bangs around tonight.

that infuriates me.  total arrogance and disrespect.  some knob said we'd win by 8 today.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm
They're all wallowing in their own despair of our title challenge being in the bin but if we don't drop a single point ever again they'll still be bringing this game up in years to come 🤣

Everything's to blame too so they've all got a full house in misery bingo.

Jürgen for not motivating them.

Not buying a No.6.

Playing Mo & Dom for the full 90 midweek.

Darwen not being elite enough.

Anyway back in Europe on Thursday even though I'll miss it with work.
Some people do seem happier when we don't do well than when we do.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,417
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 07:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm
The farce of oil clubs has created this culture of being unable to have an off day. Have said it before on this forum, but find it hilarious people go into the pre game threads saying how we should be winning by 4 or 5, as if thats normal. And anyone using the word embarrassing are weirdos.

Fallout shelter is needed in many senses tonight though, the fireworks are getting louder I swear! I feel like a piece of popcorn in a microwave with all these pops and bangs around tonight.
You obviously never had grape in the microwave... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm
They're all wallowing in their own despair of our title challenge being in the bin but if we don't drop a single point ever again they'll still be bringing this game up in years to come 🤣

Everything's to blame too so they've all got a full house in misery bingo.

Jürgen for not motivating them.

Not buying a No.6.

Playing Mo & Dom for the full 90 midweek.

Darwen not being elite enough.

Anyway back in Europe on Thursday even though I'll miss it with work.

Macca seems to be the new one to kick when we have a set back.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 08:04:32 pm »
Good day to miss this it seems and the first time this season not watching.

Fireworks were great and so was the bowl of scouse.


Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 08:38:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:49:38 pm
I clicked on main board in error :butt

I clicked on the main board on purpose. But still had the same reaction as you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 08:39:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:11:30 pm

Anyway back in Europe on Thursday even though I'll miss it with work.

I have a bunch of holidays to take before the end of the year so I'm off.

Sorry :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Can I ask a question? How many people are actually expecting us to straight away challenge for the title with City this season? More and more people seem to be pushing this and I think it's fantasy. We have a brand new midfield which has but played a handful of games, we lack a proper 6 and also better cover for Robbo. I am just amazed by how much certainty there is in some people. I just see this season as us getting back into the top four perhaps winning a trophy or two and finishing as high as we can. Or am I just being not optimistic enough? What's everyone's thoughts?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,682
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm »
I hardly ever go into the main LFC Forum, even when we win.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,113
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm »
I remember it like it was yesterday. I was 8 or 9, sat in my parents van with my little brother. My Mum was over the road at an indoor market an she was shouting us for help to carry stuff back to the van. As i left the van, a man, i d say who was in his 50s rode an invisible horse past me and even made the noises whilst doing all the up and down riding a horse motions even tapping horses arse to make it go faster. My Parents later explained to me and my little brother why this man did this and even though we were shocked at the time (My brother was crying)  it all made sense

We never went back to the Cottage homes after that but having just ventured into the main part of the forum it brought back all those memories

Understanding is the key xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,087
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Can I ask a question? How many people are actually expecting us to straight away challenge for the title with City this season? More and more people seem to be pushing this and I think it's fantasy. We have a brand new midfield which has but played a handful of games, we lack a proper 6 and also better cover for Robbo. I am just amazed by how much certainty there is in some people. I just see this season as us getting back into the top four perhaps winning a trophy or two and finishing as high as we can. Or am I just being not optimistic enough? What's everyone's thoughts?
I think a title challenge is completely dependent on City. I dont see any reason why we cant be second, I havent seen any other team that look more capable than us.
We should get better as the season goes on.

The problem on the main forum is theres very little tolerance of a poor day at the office, it's very all or nothing for some. I thought it might have actually been worse than it has been today. but perhaps the late equaliser meant it wasnt full on toys out of prams
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,682
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
I remember it like it was yesterday. I was 8 or 9, sat in my parents van with my little brother. My Mum was over the road at an indoor market an she was shouting us for help to carry stuff back to the van. As i left the van, a man, i d say who was in his 50s rode an invisible horse past me and even made the noises whilst doing all the up and down riding a horse motions even tapping horses arse to make it go faster. My Parents later explained to me and my little brother why this man did this and even though we were shocked at the time (My brother was crying)  it all made sense

We never went back to the Cottage homes after that but having just ventured into the main part of the forum it brought back all those memories

Understanding is the key xx
Why did this suddenly come into my head after reading this?

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1149 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Can I ask a question? How many people are actually expecting us to straight away challenge for the title with City this season? More and more people seem to be pushing this and I think it's fantasy. We have a brand new midfield which has but played a handful of games, we lack a proper 6 and also better cover for Robbo. I am just amazed by how much certainty there is in some people. I just see this season as us getting back into the top four perhaps winning a trophy or two and finishing as high as we can. Or am I just being not optimistic enough? What's everyone's thoughts?

For me it was always going to be one of those seasons where we just need to do our thing, good or bad, pick up whatever points we can and forget about everyone else.

City will always do well.  Tarteta has a lot of pressure to win something now.  Spurs are spurs.  Chelsea a basket case and the Mancs are moaning gobshites.  Newcastle are a pain in the arse and a bit of an unknown quantity.

I posted in the bold predictions thread back end of August that we'd do better than a lot are expecting and I stand by that so I'm happy just enjoying the ride 👍
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1150 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Can I ask a question? How many people are actually expecting us to straight away challenge for the title with City this season? More and more people seem to be pushing this and I think it's fantasy. We have a brand new midfield which has but played a handful of games, we lack a proper 6 and also better cover for Robbo. I am just amazed by how much certainty there is in some people. I just see this season as us getting back into the top four perhaps winning a trophy or two and finishing as high as we can. Or am I just being not optimistic enough? What's everyone's thoughts?
I think we'll have a successful season, as long as ppl bear in mind that we are in transition. 

by "successful" I mean I think we can get:
- top 4
- Europa semis, or quite possibly the final
plus
- a long run in the FA Cup or League Cup.

a lot of ppl won't keep "transition" in mind though will they. the way our new midfield players have started out has over-inflated a lot of expectations, so some ppl will be very pissed if we don't win big i.e. at least second in the league plus all the cups available.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1151 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm
For me it was always going to be one of those seasons where we just need to do our thing, good or bad, pick up whatever points we can and forget about everyone else.

City will always do well.  Tarteta has a lot of pressure to win something now.  Spurs are spurs.  Chelsea a basket case and the Mancs are moaning gobshites.  Newcastle are a pain in the arse and a bit of an unknown quantity.

I posted in the bold predictions thread back end of August that we'd do better than a lot are expecting and I stand by that so I'm happy just enjoying the ride 👍
Tarteta. I like it. Much better than Deccers etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,084
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1152 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
I think we'll have a successful season, as long as ppl bear in mind that we are in transition. 

by "successful" I mean I think we can get:
- top 4
- Europa semis, or quite possibly the final
plus
- a long run in the FA Cup or League Cup.

a lot of ppl won't keep "transition" in mind though will they. the way our new midfield players have started out has over-inflated a lot of expectations, so some ppl will be very pissed if we don't win big i.e. at least second in the league plus all the cups available.

I absolutely agree that how I see us as well. I think there is great potential in the team going forward but I do think we need a proper 6 just to finish off the midfield. Like Debs I am just looking forward to each game and seeing how the players develop together as they go along. When you think we have three midfielders who have their first season in the Premier League it's a big challenge ahead. I do think we could win a cup especially if Darwin manages to unpack the one thing that is missing and it releases him into that really special player that I do think exists in there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,251
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1153 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm »
I think we can win the league, and we can beat City, absolutely.

But I don't think we can do it by being perfect and winning every single point. That's just not possible and it's dumb to expect it. And anyway we are, as others have said, in a kind of transition, so it's even less likely we can be perfect. But even in transition we are good enough to win the league. But we will have bad days; we will drop points and lose games. We will have unexpected reversals, but also unexpected gains (such as the Newcastle match). The only question, then, is whether City (or any other challenger) will lose more points than us.

But that's not decided because we have a bad game. It's the height of cowardice to react to a poor game by saying, effectively, "Oh well that's it we can't win the league now, it'll just be a fight for top 4" as a load of numpties on the main board are doing. Pure cowardice.

There're months and months of the season left and plenty of points to play for. These two points lost today are the first unexpected points losses we've had this season. The others were all either on the cards or came about due to blatent incompetence/cheating. City have also had unexpected points losses.

It's all still to play for
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 06:36:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:38:02 pm
I clicked on the main board on purpose. But still had the same reaction as you.
Just peered into the Nunez & Macalister threads. My own fault really. What piles of shite.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 08:09:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:36:42 am
Just peered into the Nunez & Macalister threads. My own fault really. What piles of shite.

You kind of know the type of shite that'll get posted in the player threads after a game by the comments posted in the Comms thread and if left open the other games thread.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 09:12:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:09:42 am
You kind of know the type of shite that'll get posted in the player threads after a game by the comments posted in the Comms thread and if left open the other games thread.
Been a long time (or feels like it) since I've looked at a thread when teams are announced or half time threads. I remember why now.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Can I ask a question? How many people are actually expecting us to straight away challenge for the title with City this season? More and more people seem to be pushing this and I think it's fantasy. We have a brand new midfield which has but played a handful of games, we lack a proper 6 and also better cover for Robbo. I am just amazed by how much certainty there is in some people. I just see this season as us getting back into the top four perhaps winning a trophy or two and finishing as high as we can. Or am I just being not optimistic enough? What's everyone's thoughts?

I did, Arsenal aren't as good as last year's position showed and have the CL to contend with, City lost some very good point winners and it's always hard to remotivate after such a big season.

We recruited really well, Klopp looked so energised over summer he knew something was cooking and I personally think if we hadn't been screwed over by some horrifc dodgy refereeing decisions we'd be top and not looking back.

Thats why I probably went a bit OTT in the post game thread it's so incredibly frustrating after so much going against us we then put in such a flat and complacent performance, no team is "an easy" win but maybe that shows as you say a team that needs to learn that grinding out of wins which was a mainstay of our title winning and 90 plus seasons. We played with a belief we'd always find a way to score and we did, that requires so much discipline and composure it's unreal.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 11:17:47 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:36:42 am
Just peered into the Nunez & Macalister threads. My own fault really. What piles of shite.
I've not looked at the Mac Allister thread but I thought the Nunez thread was way over the top yesterday.  :o
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:17:47 am
I've not looked at the Mac Allister thread but I thought the Nunez thread was way over the top yesterday.  :o

As was his finishing (sorry!).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 