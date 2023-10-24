I think we can win the league, and we can beat City, absolutely.



But I don't think we can do it by being perfect and winning every single point. That's just not possible and it's dumb to expect it. And anyway we are, as others have said, in a kind of transition, so it's even less likely we can be perfect. But even in transition we are good enough to win the league. But we will have bad days; we will drop points and lose games. We will have unexpected reversals, but also unexpected gains (such as the Newcastle match). The only question, then, is whether City (or any other challenger) will lose more points than us.



But that's not decided because we have a bad game. It's the height of cowardice to react to a poor game by saying, effectively, "Oh well that's it we can't win the league now, it'll just be a fight for top 4" as a load of numpties on the main board are doing. Pure cowardice.



There're months and months of the season left and plenty of points to play for. These two points lost today are the first unexpected points losses we've had this season. The others were all either on the cards or came about due to blatent incompetence/cheating. City have also had unexpected points losses.



It's all still to play for