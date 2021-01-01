Both of their goals came from schoolboy errors. If we had Thiago, Jota and Gakpo today we would've butchered them.



This is where sending offs really hurt us.I'm on the verge of binning the whole thing off. Like I said in the VAR thread, what's the point of playing against a stacked deck? We should be comfortably clear at the top of the table. Instead, we're counting ourselves fortunate to be in the hunt - until the next sending off or dodgy pen after all the fuss has died down.Considering how some of our players get pole axed with no comeback, it's amazing the bookings we've had. Utter shite.