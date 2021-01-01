« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,172
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:59:51 pm
Good with sunlight, although apparently, I do spend too much time upstairs in the office, according to my wife.
Doing what? ;)
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,535
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:12:06 pm
Doing what? ;)

Hahah ;)

Watching tv mainly. Plus it's my work office.

Got the cricket on one computer and football on the tv.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,367
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm
Aaaannnnddd the fucking crying arses are off again in the post match thread "should have signed a DM, wah wah wah wah wah"
Every one of those wannabe manager whoppers should fuck off and give us our website back.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 04:31:38 pm
It's fucking tiresome. How does a no.6 stop us conceding goals from our flanks?

Yep it's mental, Mac Allister got given a hospital pass and then we were so passive out wide they got a lot of joyt yet it's a 6 being blamed... Can't be an agenda can it!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,172
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 05:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm
Hahah ;)

Watching tv mainly. Plus it's my work office.

Got the cricket on one computer and football on the tv.
Sure watching "sport". ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,535
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,905
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:29:39 pm
Sure watching "sport". ;D

Naked womens wrestling is a sport ;)


And lets not forget topless Darts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,086
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 05:59:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:31:48 pm
I think most people have been not too bad today. There is one or two but I'm glossing over them now. We have the makings of a good team here, we just to iron out the faults such as starting too slowly, and conceding soft goals.
I was seething about that first goal we gifted them. Such arrogant, sloppy play. That, and the notoriously slow starts aside, yes, we definitely do have the makings of a very good side. In fact, if we hadn't been screwed over so badly and so wrongly in successive games we'd actually be sitting at the top of the league right now.

It's early days for this team and I doubt the rebuild is finished. I think we'll be fine.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,905
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:59:26 pm
I was seething about that first goal we gifted them. Such arrogant, sloppy play. That, and the notoriously slow starts aside, yes, we definitely do have the makings of a very good side. In fact, if we hadn't been screwed over so badly and so wrongly in successive games we'd actually be sitting at the top of the league right now.

It's early days for this team and I doubt the rebuild is finished. I think we'll be fine.

We'll be more than fine, we'll be Champions this season. We're up there with the others and once we all gel, we'll win this. Our next 4 games are all very very winnable, really no reason we shouldn't take 12 from 12
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,172
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
;D It's physical.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm
Naked womens wrestling is a sport ;)


And lets not forget topless Darts
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,535
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.

I did have Lasik surgery about 6 years ago.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,270
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.
And the intolerance to any more spice... 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm »
Both of their goals came from schoolboy errors. If we had Thiago, Jota and Gakpo today we would've butchered them.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm
See you all after the international break and I haven't even looked in any of the main threads 🤦

I detest international breaks.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,270
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 06:37:40 pm
I detest international breaks.
I'm far more welcoming to those this season. Idon't watch any games, which gives me a mental break from the refereeing shitshow.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,494
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm
Both of their goals came from schoolboy errors. If we had Thiago, Jota and Gakpo today we would've butchered them.

This is where sending offs really hurt us.

I'm on the verge of binning the whole thing off. Like I said in the VAR thread, what's the point of playing against a stacked deck? We should be comfortably clear at the top of the table. Instead, we're counting ourselves fortunate to be in the hunt - until the next sending off or dodgy pen after all the fuss has died down.

Considering how some of our players get pole axed with no comeback, it's amazing the bookings we've had. Utter shite.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • Bring the noise
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 08:03:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:52:59 pm
Sorry to hear that, Chakan, that's so unfortunate!... There is a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, which I love. If you drive toward the city, you'd smell the garlic 10 miles away all year aroud.


Yes we drove through there a few weeks ago and it stinks worse than BMD , or better if you love garlic. Didnt stop for Garlic Ice Cream or Garlic Jam - both of which were advertised on the route.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,270
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:03:31 am

Yes we drove through there a few weeks ago and it stinks worse than BMD , or better if you love garlic. Didnt stop for Garlic Ice Cream or Garlic Jam - both of which were advertised on the route.
Garlic ice cream is weird... I love garlic, but I'm still undecided on the ice cream...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
