Some good posts since my howl into the void in the early hours of this morning. I'm trying to rally myself and some of the words above have helped.
But honestly I'm genuinely surprised at how this has affected me. I'm usually the first to say 'stay positive' and 'take adversity on the chin' etc. But yesterday absolutely floored me. Toppled me. I'm still shaking with anger at it today and that's a completely new experience for me.
I haven't been able to watch or read any aftermath except a few threads here. But I've stayed away from the player threads otherwise I'd be banned for good.
I agree that this amazing team and manager deserve our continued support and that, ultimately, will probably be what keeps me going. But something has broken. Something has been tarnished and I'm not sure things will ever be quiite the same again for me with regards to my lifelong love affair with football.
Still, I wish we had another game tomorrow or something so that I can get back on the horse immediately
Strangely I've been the opposite. I mean, there's annoyance (to say the least!) with regards to the officials but purely from a footballing point of view, we were brilliant, with 11, 10 and 9 players and it's given me so much confidence for the rest of the season.
There's also bigger issues with regards to football and the way it's going - what with Newcastle and Man City, the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA - and that's really scary but just from a Liverpool perspective, things are really positive.
Agree about player threads though, some people just love to take a shit on them for some reason, with the Gakpo and Endo threads being prime examples at the moment but even they're not as bad as the FSG related threads, heck there's people criticising them for being too soft on officials. Everything's their fault for some.