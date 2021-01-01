Some good posts since my howl into the void in the early hours of this morning. I'm trying to rally myself and some of the words above have helped.



But honestly I'm genuinely surprised at how this has affected me. I'm usually the first to say 'stay positive' and 'take adversity on the chin' etc. But yesterday absolutely floored me. Toppled me. I'm still shaking with anger at it today and that's a completely new experience for me.



I haven't been able to watch or read any aftermath except a few threads here. But I've stayed away from the player threads otherwise I'd be banned for good.



I agree that this amazing team and manager deserve our continued support and that, ultimately, will probably be what keeps me going. But something has broken. Something has been tarnished and I'm not sure things will ever be quiite the same again for me with regards to my lifelong love affair with football.



Still, I wish we had another game tomorrow or something so that I can get back on the horse immediately