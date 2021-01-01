« previous next »
the whole thing is completely stomach-wrenching.

dunno why I watch football now to be honest.

Because we have a bloody wonderful team, that's why. Even yesterday's disastrous happenings can't ruin the excitement of wondering how good this team will end up becoming. I guess when I lose that I will be asking the same question. But that's for later, I can understand people feeling weary though about it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:55:47 pm
Because we have a bloody wonderful team, that's why. Even yesterday's disastrous happenings can't ruin the excitement of wondering how good this team will end up becoming. I guess when I lose that I will be asking the same question. But that's for later, I can understand people feeling weary though about it.

Theres more than enough in life to get you down.

After yesterday Im concentrating on the great performance from our players (maybe not Diogo) and coaching staff and trying not to let the other shite get me down.

And if any want to walk away from football they can join the hordes of Evertonians doing the same, but for different reasons. ;D
Theres more than enough in life to get you down.

After yesterday Im concentrating on the great performance from our players (maybe not Diogo) and coaching staff and trying not to let the other shite get me down.

And if any want to walk away from football they can join the hordes of Evertonians doing the same, but for different reasons. ;D

I have sympathy for Diogo though, he shouldn't have got the first yellow. As for the challenge he was probably thinking that we couldn't afford to not try and get the ball back, at that point. It's hard to take the emotion out of the game, when you're playing in a match such as that one, when so much is going on.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

I have sympathy for Diogo though, he shouldn't have got the first yellow. As for the challenge he was probably thinking that we couldn't afford to not try and get the ball back, at that point. It's hard to take the emotion out of the game, when you're playing in a match such as that one, when so much is going on.

He probably also didn't likely expect a second yellow card so soon after as prem refs usually let a lot go before reaching for a second.
Fuck the Tories

Some good posts since my howl into the void in the early hours of this morning. I'm trying to rally myself and some of the words above have helped.

But honestly I'm genuinely surprised at how this has affected me. I'm usually the first to say 'stay positive' and 'take adversity on the chin' etc. But yesterday absolutely floored me. Toppled me. I'm still shaking with anger at it today and that's a completely new experience for me.

I haven't been able to watch or read any aftermath except a few threads here. But I've stayed away from the player threads otherwise I'd be banned for good.

I agree that this amazing team and manager deserve our continued support and that, ultimately, will probably be what keeps me going. But something has broken. Something has been tarnished and I'm not sure things will ever be quiite the same again for me with regards to my lifelong love affair with football.

Still, I wish we had another game tomorrow or something so that I can get back on the horse immediately
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Some good posts since my howl into the void in the early hours of this morning. I'm trying to rally myself and some of the words above have helped.

But honestly I'm genuinely surprised at how this has affected me. I'm usually the first to say 'stay positive' and 'take adversity on the chin' etc. But yesterday absolutely floored me. Toppled me. I'm still shaking with anger at it today and that's a completely new experience for me.

I haven't been able to watch or read any aftermath except a few threads here. But I've stayed away from the player threads otherwise I'd be banned for good.

I agree that this amazing team and manager deserve our continued support and that, ultimately, will probably be what keeps me going. But something has broken. Something has been tarnished and I'm not sure things will ever be quiite the same again for me with regards to my lifelong love affair with football.

Still, I wish we had another game tomorrow or something so that I can get back on the horse immediately

You feel the need to criticise the players?

Or to criticise those criticising the players?
Some good posts since my howl into the void in the early hours of this morning. I'm trying to rally myself and some of the words above have helped.

But honestly I'm genuinely surprised at how this has affected me. I'm usually the first to say 'stay positive' and 'take adversity on the chin' etc. But yesterday absolutely floored me. Toppled me. I'm still shaking with anger at it today and that's a completely new experience for me.

I haven't been able to watch or read any aftermath except a few threads here. But I've stayed away from the player threads otherwise I'd be banned for good.

I agree that this amazing team and manager deserve our continued support and that, ultimately, will probably be what keeps me going. But something has broken. Something has been tarnished and I'm not sure things will ever be quiite the same again for me with regards to my lifelong love affair with football.

Still, I wish we had another game tomorrow or something so that I can get back on the horse immediately

Strangely I've been the opposite. I mean, there's annoyance (to say the least!) with regards to the officials but purely from a footballing point of view, we were brilliant, with 11, 10 and 9 players and it's given me so much confidence for the rest of the season.

There's also bigger issues with regards to football and the way it's going - what with Newcastle and Man City, the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA - and that's really scary but just from a Liverpool perspective, things are really positive.

Agree about player threads though, some people just love to take a shit on them for some reason, with the Gakpo and Endo threads being prime examples at the moment but even they're not as bad as the FSG related threads, heck there's people criticising them for being too soft on officials. Everything's their fault for some.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Strangely I've been the opposite. I mean, there's annoyance (to say the least!) with regards to the officials but purely from a footballing point of view, we were brilliant, with 11, 10 and 9 players and it's given me so much confidence for the rest of the season.

There's also bigger issues with regards to football and the way it's going - what with Newcastle and Man City, the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA - and that's really scary but just from a Liverpool perspective, things are really positive.

Agree about player threads though, some people just love to take a shit on them for some reason, with the Gakpo and Endo threads being prime examples at the moment but even they're not as bad as the FSG related threads, heck there's people criticising them for being too soft on officials. Everything's their fault for some.

Are you suggesting that FSG are being blamed for yesterday
Are you suggesting that FSG are being blamed for yesterday

No, I said people are blaming them for being too soft on officials.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

No, I said people are blaming them for being too soft on officials.

When we get fucked over by officials, how do you think the club should respond?
When we get fucked over by officials, how do you think the club should respond?

I'm not sure, there's a number ways of going about it and we don't know what discussions are being had behind the scenes. I don't think they should be criticised just because they haven't come out publicly and denounced the the PGMOL. For me, it looks like some are looking for any excuse to criticise the owners and they feel that this, for some reason, is a perfectly valid one.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Are you suggesting that FSG are being blamed for yesterday

It's a mute point to be honest. Do people think the club are FSG, as they obviously own the club now. I'm guessing people will see if differently.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

this shit from yesterday is really sticking  in my throat.

nobody minds losing - even by a last-minute OG.

but think about it:

for years now, PGMOL has bragged and promoted VAR as the process that will allow game officials to correct "clear and obvious errors" - because of course not doing so would be totally unfair to one of the teams and run contrary to the spirit of the game.

but they cannot even correct THEIR OWN "CLEAR AND OBVIOUS" FUKKING ERRORS !!
sorry if this isn't the thread to rant about this.
You feel the need to criticise the players?

Or to criticise those criticising the players?
Definitely the latter, surely you know that by now about me?

Hmm. Note to self: no-one's noticed you exist...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Definitely the latter, surely you know that by now about me?

Hmm. Note to self: no-one's noticed you exist...

Well you are a Ghost ;)
I'm not sure, there's a number ways of going about it and we don't know what discussions are being had behind the scenes. I don't think they should be criticised just because they haven't come out publicly and denounced the the PGMOL. For me, it looks like some are looking for any excuse to criticise the owners and they feel that this, for some reason, is a perfectly valid one.

So you are not sure what we should do, but you hold onto a notion  that there may be some behind the scenes chat.

Isnt that what the fans that you are criticising are asking for?  Its obvious the players and manager's cant do it for fear of suspension.
So that leaves the suits,
The Suits may or may not have had meetings, however there is nothing to suggest meetings have taken place, but you want to complain that fans suggest that meetings should take place, which I glean from your post is the way you think the club should handle things.





Definitely the latter, surely you know that by now about me?

Hmm. Note to self: no-one's noticed you exist...
what was that?  someone say something?
Definitely the latter, surely you know that by now about me?

Hmm. Note to self: no-one's noticed you exist...

Bloody attacking me today as well.  ;D 
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
