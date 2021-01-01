« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 20286 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,096
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 02:55:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:24:18 pm
the whole thing is completely stomach-wrenching.

dunno why I watch football now to be honest.

Because we have a bloody wonderful team, that's why. Even yesterday's disastrous happenings can't ruin the excitement of wondering how good this team will end up becoming. I guess when I lose that I will be asking the same question. But that's for later, I can understand people feeling weary though about it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,820
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:55:47 pm
Because we have a bloody wonderful team, that's why. Even yesterday's disastrous happenings can't ruin the excitement of wondering how good this team will end up becoming. I guess when I lose that I will be asking the same question. But that's for later, I can understand people feeling weary though about it.

Theres more than enough in life to get you down.

After yesterday Im concentrating on the great performance from our players (maybe not Diogo) and coaching staff and trying not to let the other shite get me down.

And if any want to walk away from football they can join the hordes of Evertonians doing the same, but for different reasons. ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,096
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:00:40 pm
Theres more than enough in life to get you down.

After yesterday Im concentrating on the great performance from our players (maybe not Diogo) and coaching staff and trying not to let the other shite get me down.

And if any want to walk away from football they can join the hordes of Evertonians doing the same, but for different reasons. ;D

I have sympathy for Diogo though, he shouldn't have got the first yellow. As for the challenge he was probably thinking that we couldn't afford to not try and get the ball back, at that point. It's hard to take the emotion out of the game, when you're playing in a match such as that one, when so much is going on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,557
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:15:16 pm
I have sympathy for Diogo though, he shouldn't have got the first yellow. As for the challenge he was probably thinking that we couldn't afford to not try and get the ball back, at that point. It's hard to take the emotion out of the game, when you're playing in a match such as that one, when so much is going on.

He probably also didn't likely expect a second yellow card so soon after as prem refs usually let a lot go before reaching for a second.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 